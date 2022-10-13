The Braves best pitcher right now

On Wednesday all four members of the Midday Show – Andy Bunker, Randy McMichael, Brian Gebhardt and Beau Johnson – talked about who the best pitcher is on the Atlanta Braves right now on their “Off the Cuff” podcast which releases new episodes every day at 2pm everywhere you get the “Andy & Randy” podcast.

Last night Kyle Wright went 6 innings only allowing 2 hits while giving up zero runs and striking out 6 in the 3-0 shutout win over the Philadelphia Phillies to tie that NLDS series at 1-1.

Wright had that kind of game after pacing the Braves starting rotation with 21 wins during the regular season. Wright’s performance comes on the heels of Max Fried’s shaky Game 1 performance where he only pitched 3.1 innings.

Beau Johnson brought up the question, “Who is the best pitcher on the Atlanta Braves right now?”

The four members of the Midday Show all gave and explained their answer and also talked about how the rotation could be flipped around if the Braves advance to the NLCS and beyond during this postseason.

