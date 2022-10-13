UAPB LT Mark Evans II Accepts HBCU Legacy Bowl Invitation

Arkansas-Pine Bluff's star left tackle Mark Evans II has officially accepted an invitation to participate in the HBCU Legacy Bowl.

"It's an honor and nothing short of a blessing to receive the invitation and play in an event dedicated for HBCUs," Evans told HBCU Legends. "I look forward to competing against other top-tier HBCU competitors and making the most of this once in a lifetime opportunity."

Evans, 6-4 and 295 pounds, fits the mold of former NFL left tackles Terron Armstead (UAPB alum) and Willie Roaf. Oddly enough, both had long careers playing for the New Orleans Saints. He completed his undergraduate degree and is enrolled in graduate studies at Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

This summer, the Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Roaf presented Evans with the 'Willie Roaf Award in Little Rock for being the top college lineman in Arkansas.

July 21, 2022; Mark Evans II, UAPB offensive tackle interviews with Kyle T. Mosley of HBCU Legends at the SWAC Football Media Day in Birmingham, Alabama at the Birmingham-Sheraton Hotel. Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

The Houston native was one of the first HBCU athletes to sign a major NIL deal when he became a member of the "2021 Denny's All-Pancaker" team.

The stalwart offensive lineman has been considered an NFL prospect since his sophomore season. Evans has been an All-SWAC football athlete for two-consecutive seasons.

SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, SIAC, and other black college football players will be invited

Official HBCU Legacy Bowl Announcement

The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced today that University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff OL Mark Evans, II is the first player to be selected to the 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl. Mark is a three-time All-SWAC performer and anchor for the football team.

The Second Annual HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame will take place on Saturday, February 25, 2023, 3:00 PM CT at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana. It will be broadcast live on NFL Network.

Last year, NFL teams drafted four HBCU players, which was a significant improvement over the prior two years that saw just one player in total drafted. An additional 46 HBCU players were either signed as an NFL Free Agent or invited to an NFL Rookie Camp.

“The HBCU Legacy Bowl has become a difference maker,” said Black College Football Hall of Fame Co-Founder Doug Williams . “It is all about increasing opportunities.”

Last month, the Black College Football Hall of Fame and the National Football League announced that the HBCU Combine on February 20th at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, which is the New Orleans Saints practice facility, located in Metairie, LA. The event will be patterned after the NFL Combine.

“We are committed to build this meaningful platform to elevate HBCUs,” said Black College Football Hall of Fame Co-Founder James “Shack” Harris . “Opportunity opens the door to success.”

The HBCU Legacy Bowl is proud to partner with adidas, Allstate Sugar Bowl, Coors Light, National Football League, New Orleans Saints, State Farm, the State of Louisiana, National Football League, 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, Riddell, The Home Depot, as well as NFL players Terron Armstead, Aaron Donald, Patrick Mahomes, Bobby Wagner and Jameis Winston . For more information, please visit www.HBCULegacyBowl.com .

About the HBCU Legacy Bowl

The HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame , is a postseason all-star game showcasing the best NFL draft-eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It will be broadcast live on NFL Network. More than a football game, the week-long celebration of Black culture and history will provide invaluable exposure for HBCU students.

About the Black College Football Hall of Fame

The Black College Football Hall of Fame was established in October 2009 to honor the greatest football players and coaches from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Its trustees are football legends Mel Blount , James Harris, Willie Lanier , Art Shell and Doug Williams. The Black College Football Hall of Fame is sponsored by the Shack Harris & Doug Williams Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, tax-exempt organization.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) permanent home is located at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, OH.

