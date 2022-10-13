Read full article on original website
Related
coingeek.com
Tether claims no more commercial paper in stablecoin reserves
Tether, the largest stablecoin by market cap, claims to have completely purged commercial paper from the reserve assets backing its USDT token, although it still won’t submit to an audit that might prove that claim. On October 13th, Tether issued a blog post in which the integrity-challenged firm claimed...
coingeek.com
DARPA wants to know more about digital asset markets for national security
The Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency—better known as DARPA—is currently undertaking a year-long review to determine potential risks the digital asset market may present to national security and law enforcement. Apart from digital assets’ use in criminal activities, DARPA is also looking at hacking threats with the backing of hostile foreign governments, money flows in and out of blockchain networks, the role of public ledgers in providing transparency, bot-driven trading activity on exchanges, and other digital asset scams.
coingeek.com
BSV Stories – Episode 8: India jumps on board the blockchain train
The tech startup industry in India has grown significantly in recent years. While the majority are still using Hyperledger, others are exploring the use of blockchain technology. On this episode of BSV Stories, I got an inside look at one of the up-and-coming e-commerce apps in the country that wants...
coingeek.com
China’s digital yuan crosses $14B mark, becomes most adopted CBDC globally
The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) has announced that its central bank digital currency (CBDC) has seen transaction volumes surpass $14 billion since the pilot began in 2020. The central bank made the disclosure via its official WeChat page and revealed further plans for expansion. Nearly 6 million merchant...
coingeek.com
NYDIG quietly laid off a third of its staff in September: report
NYDIG, a digital asset manager targeting institutional investors, quietly laid off a third of its employees in September, sources at the company have revealed. The layoffs, which the company has yet to acknowledge, came despite the firm claiming it had its most profitable year yet. NYDIG is a subsidiary of...
coingeek.com
IOSCO wants tighter regulations for digital asset marketing to protect investors’ interests
The International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) has released suggestions to curtail the risks associated with the marketing of virtual currencies. The body made the proposed regulatory framework public via a report published on October 12, illustrating the risks and proffering solutions. Part of the risks IOSCO identified include using...
coingeek.com
BA: BSV’s empty miner is breaking the terms of Bitcoin network—and the law
Bitcoin Association for BSV is pursuing criminal charges against an apparent malicious miner on the BSV network, according to a statement released Sunday. The miner has been mining BSV since 2020 and was doing so compliantly until June. At that point, after a period spent accumulating hash power, the miner began mining empty blocks. Mining BSV blocks without including any transactions will naturally increase confirmation times for transactions and disrupt the many businesses using BSV to transact.
coingeek.com
Statement on empty block miner
Bitcoin Association is taking action to contact all relevant exchanges and miners to freeze all block rewards associated with this malicious miner and will be pursuing criminal charges against the entity/entities responsible. We encourage this miner to contact Bitcoin Association at [email protected] within 24 hours to resolve this dispute.
coingeek.com
CoinGeek Word Bounty is back with ‘TELE-PATHETIC’
CoinGeek is back with another word bounty, and this time, you’ll have to cast aside your Cambridge dictionary because you likely won’t find this one in it. The term “Tele-Pathetic” was used by Bitcoin’s inventor, Dr. Craig Wright, in a recent tweet challenging BTC maximalists to explain how their Raspberry Pi nodes bring any value to the Bitcoin network. You’ll have to define this term best to win the $25 SLictionary Word Bounty for this word.
Bank of America Warns Price Hikes Will Continue
A top investment bank says inflation could be here to stay.
coingeek.com
How PLONK Works: Part 1
This post was first published on Medium. PLONK is a state-of-the-art zk-SNARK proof system. Previous zk-SNARKs such as Groth16 have circuit-specific setup, which requires a new trusted setup for any new circuit. PLONK’s trusted setup is universal, meaning it can be initiated once and reused by all circuits[1]. It is also updatable: one can always add new randomness until one is convinced the setup is not compromised.
coingeek.com
Bangladesh Bank clamps down on digital currency transactions
Bangladesh Bank has tightened the screw for virtual assets service providers in the country by ordering banks and other financial institutions to increase their monitoring on digital asset transactions. The order was given via a circular issued by the Banking Regulation and Policy Department of the central bank and takes...
Comments / 0