Utica Police say they are investigating a series of vehicle larcenies over the past week and they're offering simple advice to help protect you from becoming a victim. Cops have been called to investigate multiple incidents in North Utica during that time and some of areas hit hardest include Riverside Dr, Deerfield Dr, Coolidge Rd, and Dawes Ave, wit most of the incidents in the late evening/early morning hours. As is often the case when police are looking into several larcenies in a concentrated area, it appears the thieves are looking for easy scores and most of the cases involved vehicles that were left unlocked, police said on Facebook:

