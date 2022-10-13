Read full article on original website
Lights Go Out at Utica Comets Game, Postponed in 2nd Period
The lights go out, postponing the Comets opening game on Monday, October 17, 2022. Photo by Bill Keeler / TSM The lights go out, postponing the Comets opening game on Monday, October 17, 2022. Photo by Bill Keeler / TSM. After the lights went out, fans were instructed to stay...
NYC Trend Starts to Make its Way to Upstate New York
A popular New York City Trend is starting to make its way upstate. Delis have begun popping up around the state but not all of them are only selling meats. Some of these shops act almost as convenience stores, with a small number of groceries that you would find at just about any other store in the area, but some of them also deal in cannabis to boot.
When Is Voss’ Closing for 2022 Season?
If you're anything like me and you have yet to plan your annual trip to one of the Utica area's most popular summer staple food joints, you might want to make room for it on your calendar sooner rather than later. Voss' on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville has announced a...
Rats! 3 New York Cities Outside Big Apple Among Rattiest in Country
The rats are scurrying into New York. Four cities are among Orkin's annual 50 rattiest in the country, and three are seeing more than last year. So where are all the rats hanging out? Chicago....for the 8th year in a row. But since rat activity increases when it's cold, it's no surprise New York makes the list several times each year.
Its Jam Packed! Look At All the Fish in This Upstate NY Hatchery
Nature in motion is truly a sight to see, especially when it looks so cool like this. Fish Hatcheries across New York State are working to both revive and sustain fish populations. They will raise the species and then release them back into the wild when they are ready. You...
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
Central New York Shares Memories From Sangertown And Riverside Center
Do you have amazing memories from Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford and Riverside Center in Utica?. At one point, our Central New York and Mohawk Valley region were home to two amazing malls. We still have one going strong in Sangertown. Let's share some history on both malls:. Sangertown...
Legendary TV Ghost Hunter John Zaffis Coming To Upstate New York
Do you love hearing stories about ghost hunters and paranormal investigators? One of the best, and most well known in America, is coming to Upstate New York. Get ready to see paranormal Investigator John Zaffis of the SYFY Channel’s “Haunted Collector” live in person. He will be talking about his experiences as part of the Mohawk Valley Community College Cultural Series on Tuesday October 25th at 7PM. The show will be held in the Schafer Theater in Utica. Tickets are $10 for the public, $5 for MVCC employees, and free for MVCC students. You can buy them online here.
’80s Metal Powerhouses Bringing the ‘Noize’ to Upstate NY This Month
A band responsible for one of the heaviest-hitting rock anthems of the 1980s will be crashing Upstate New York later this month. Quiet Riot will invade Del Lago Resort & Casino in Waterloo, New York on Thursday, October 27 for a night of head-banging classics. Showtime is 8 pm. Tickets range from $20 to $30 and can be purchased at this link.
Break Out The Flannel For One Large Festival In Upstate New York
Do you like flannel? Do you like beards? How about axe throwing? There is one festival in Upstate New York calling your name. The Foothills Flannel Festival will take place on Saturday October 22nd from 2PM - 9PM at 12 North Sports Bar of Utica. The festival is free to attend. There is all sorts of events happening throughout the day:
Disney Is Bringing Enchanting Magic To End 2022 In Syracuse New York
Do your kids love Disney? Well, the magic of Disney returns to the ice in Syracuse to end 2022, and kick off 2023. Disney fans young and old, as well as little princes and princesses, will be able to see their favorite Disney characters sing, dance and swirl on the ice at the Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial December 29th 2022 - January 2nd 2023.
NY Forest Rangers Use Rope Rescue to Save 3 Hikers on a Waterfall
When it comes to saving a person in distress, DEC Forest Rangers will pull all strings to get someone home safely. This time literally. Rangers were recently contacted by 911 Dispatch in Ontario County for three hikers stranded on a trail. Not only were they stuck, but they were in the Parish Conklin Gully. It wouldn't be an easy task, but that didn't stop the DEC.
This Lost New Hartford Pet Cemetery Is Equal Parts Creepy and Cute
Somebody call Stephen King – there’s an old mid-century pet cemetery hidden in New Hartford. Like any good pet cemetery worth its weight in creepiness, it’s not easy to find. It’s located in the woods behind a random apartment complex along Clinton Road (12B). You’d really need to know what you were looking for to have a chance at finding it. Depending on the time of year, headstones might be covered with brush, mud or snow. It’s easy to miss – maybe for good reason.
The Buddy Holly Story Hits Utica’s Stanley Stage
Don't be surprised to see people dancing and singing down Genesee Street on Sunday as The Buddy Holly Story comes to Utica. The show critics say is known to get audiences up on their feet, recounts the quick rise of Holly and ultimately, his tragic death in an airplane crash just a few years later. The Buddy Holly Story first hit the stage more than three decades ago in London (1989), yet continues to excite crowds from Broadway and all across North America, to Asia, Australia and beyond.
Son of A Nutcracker! One Christmas Elf Bringing Magic To Utica Stage
I can't even begin to describe to you how much I love my favorite Christmas movie. In fact, it's one that I can quote regularly. It's one that I remember going to see at the movie theater on Christmas Day with my parents as a kid. That movie is of course, Elf, starring Will Ferrell.
This Utica Neighborhood Latest To Be Targeted – Rash of Vehicle Larcenies
Utica Police say they are investigating a series of vehicle larcenies over the past week and they're offering simple advice to help protect you from becoming a victim. Cops have been called to investigate multiple incidents in North Utica during that time and some of areas hit hardest include Riverside Dr, Deerfield Dr, Coolidge Rd, and Dawes Ave, wit most of the incidents in the late evening/early morning hours. As is often the case when police are looking into several larcenies in a concentrated area, it appears the thieves are looking for easy scores and most of the cases involved vehicles that were left unlocked, police said on Facebook:
2 CNY Restaurant Employees Fight, 1 Stabbed, Police Say
A fight between two employees at a well known Central New York restaurant resulted in one being sent to the hospital with a severe laceration to his arm. New Hartford Police were called to Cafe Del Buono on Commercial Drive on Saturday evening for a reported fight involving two workers. When police arrived, they say the victim was found in the kitchen with a serious cut after another employee tried to stab him, according to a release from New Hartford Police. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of the wound, police said.
Distinct Tattoos and Photo May Help Police Find This Wanted Man
This week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week is a man who has three distinct tattoos that could help police track him down, according to Oneida County Sheriff's Investigator Sahid Karcic. Two bench warrants have been issued for 33-year-old James R. Archer, who was last known to...
Senator Griffo Hosts Electronics, Paper Shredding Event This Saturday
You'll be able to clear some space from your home this weekend, and do so while knowing the documents, medications, or electronics you're saying goodbye-to are being properly disposed of. Senator Joseph Griffo (R-I-C, Rome) is again teaming up with the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority, Confidata and the NYS Department...
