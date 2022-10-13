Cynisca Cycling announces team roster for debut season

Cynisca Cycling, a newly licensed American pro women’s cycling team joining the European peloton in 2023, has announces its roster for its debut season.

In partnership with USA Cycling, the France-based team aims to grow elite women’s racing in the U.S. by introducing a new American team that lives, trains and races in Europe. With a focus on developing the stars of tomorrow, the roster is mostly made up of American riders under the age of 25.

The Cynisca team was founded by businessman Jeff Jones —whose company, Solution Tree, is providing the initial funding for the team— and sports marketing professional Chris Gutowsky. Decorated American-French cyclist Marion Clignet has been given the role of sports director and former U.S. national road race champion, Robin Farina, will join the team as operations manager. The program will relies on USA Cycling to identify young riders with World level potential.

The inaugural Cynisca Team members include:

Americans:

CaraO’Neill , 23, is an up-and-coming rider who spent six weeks racing in Europe as part of USA Cycling's development team. O'Neill is a multi-time collegiate national champion across road and TTT and podium finisher in the collegiate championships for criterium and cyclocross.

Zoe Ta-Perez , age 20, was the breakout star of the 2022 U.S. National Championships . She claimed the the U23 titles in both the road race and the time trial while also claiming the time trial bronze medal in the women's elite field. Ta-Perez is also a former junior World Champion in the Madison on the track.

Katherine Sarkisov , 18, is the 2022 USA National Junior road race, time trial and cyclocross champion. In 2022, Sarkisov also spent a block of European racing with the Cynisca Cycling-sponsored USA Cycling development team and represented her country at the world championships in Australia.

Kyleigh Spearing , 24, is a multi-sport athlete who won the Junior Elite Triathlon National Championship in 2017, ran D1cross country for Notre Dame and Cornell, and competed in elite triathlon. She is currently focusing on professional cycling in both road and gravel.

Maddy Ward , 28, comes from the InstaFund racing team where she raced to multiple podium finishes, including wins at the Tour of the Gila and Snake Alley Criterium.

Grace Williams , 22, is a former D1 endurance runner and winner of the Indiana University Little 500. Her 2022 season included multiple wins and podium finishes in the U.S. and a fifth place finish at Unbound Gravel (100).

Claire Windsor , 22, comes over from the LUX team where she netted 15 top ten and five podium finishes in 2022 alone. In 2021, she finished third in the USA U23 National criterium and fourth in the U23 road race championship.

Canadian:

Émilie Fortin , 23, had an impressive 2022 with several top five finishes in French Cup races and a win at La Charente Maritime.

French:

Pauline Allin , 27, is an experienced French pro joining from the UCI Continental Team Arkéa Pro Cycling team. She has scored some impressive results including stage victories at Tour l’Ardeche. She has also competed in Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Paris-Roubaix Femmes and the Giro d’Italia.

Chloé Fourmigué , 24, is a former elite-level cross-country skier with climbing talent on the bike.

Greta Richioud , 26, brings more than seven years of World Tour riding experience to the team with strong performances in Strade Bianche, Giro d’Italie, l’Ardeche and several classics. She has ridden for FDJ, Hitec Products and most recently Arkea.