What Controversy? Kim Kardashian Confused Over Backlash From Telling Women To 'Get Up & Work'

Kim Kardashian was completely taken aback after her comments about women needing to "get their ass up and work" made headlines. During the Thursday, October 13, episode of The Kardashians , the SKIMS founder opened up to sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner , insisting she was completely blindsided by the backlash.

"There’s just been so much going on because of that Variety interview," Kim explained to her siblings of the public outcry. "It’s like, I said what I said about people working. Do I believe in that? Yes. I believe that you have to work hard in order to to do that, but I was just so blindsided by how angry people got."

The beauty mogul made it clear that she understood why her words "triggered" people, as she knows not everyone has been afforded the opportunities she has . However, Kim pointed out that she once watched her mother, Kris Jenner , and her former stepparent, Caitlyn Jenner , sell their home and move into an apartment after struggling to pay the bills.

“Mom really started her career and making money at 50,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum continued. “So, it’s like growing up and seeing her hustle and seeing her get up every day with all these kids … that she had to take care of, I saw her work her ass off and figure it out … and that really inspired me to work.”

Despite being taken off guard by fans' negativity, Kim emphasized how sorry she was for her comments . “When I made that statement, it wasn’t a blanket statement to all women, like as if I didn’t think women work hard or respect the work that they do because I see it every single day,” she noted.

“The most important people in my life, that have shaped my life , shaped my career and helped me get to where I am today all are women, so I hated that that got misunderstood and for that I’m so sorry," the mother-of-four said.

As OK! previously reported , when Kim was asked in an interview, “What would be your advice for women in business?” her response was a bit shocking.

“I have the best advice for women in business: get your f**king ass up and work. Success is never easy, so if you put in the work, you will see results," she bluntly stated.