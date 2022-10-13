Read full article on original website
Related
MMA Fighting
Video: Deontay Wilder brutally knocks out Robert Helenius with unbelievable right hook
Deontay Wilder didn’t need long to get back in the win column. Wilder made quick work of Robert Helenius on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, knocking out the Finnish boxer in the very first round with a brutal right hand. Wilder took his time to start...
MMA Fighting
‘Best women’s fight I’ve ever seen’: Pros react to Claressa Shields’ wild revenge win over Savannah Marshall
For Claressa Shields, revenge was on the menu Saturday in London. The two-time Olympic champion and part-time PFL fighter dominated Savannah Marshall in a clear-cut unanimous decision to avenge her 2012 loss in the amateur ranks and give Shields the third undisputed world title of her already legendary boxing career. Following 10 exciting rounds of back-and-forth action, Shields won by scores of 96-94, 97-93, and 97-93.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 62 video: Alonzo Menifield flattens Misha Cirkunov with devastating first-round knockout
Alonzo Menifield wanted a knockout, and that’s exactly what he got in the opening bout of the main card at UFC Vegas 62. Launching bombs at opponent Misha Cirkunov from the first exchange, Menifield was loading up on a right hand that he had corked and ready to unleash at any time. Ultimately it was a left hand that stunned Cirkunov, followed by a right that dropped him to the canvas in violent fashion. Menifield then landed a couple extra hammer fists until referee Mark Smith rushed in to stop the fight.
MMA Fighting
Deontay Wilder delivers tearful speech in aftermath of Robert Helenius knockout: ‘I wanted to come to his aid’
Deontay Wilder’s demeanor took on a dramatically different tone when he had a chance to speak to the media Saturday night. The former WBC heavyweight champion scored a spectacular and scary knockout of Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in New York, putting Helenius flat on his back with just three seconds remaining in the opening round. It was Wilder’s first win since suffering back-to-back losses to Tyson Fury.
MMA Fighting
Alexander Volkanovski clears air on viral Hasbulla burger prank
Alexander Volkanovski and Hasbulla shared a laugh recently, but not everyone found their antics amusing. The UFC featherweight champion — and MMA Fighting’s No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter — recently uploaded a video with Hasbulla as part of his Cooking with Volk series and the segment ended with the popular social media personality stuffing a burger in Volkanovski’s face.
MMA Fighting
Video: Caleb Plant savagely knocks out Anthony Dirrell with vicious left hook at Wilder vs. Helenius
Caleb Plant delivered one of the best highlights of his entire career Saturday night, knocking out Anthony Dirrell with a savage left hook in the ninth round of their super middleweight title eliminator bout at the Barclays Center in New York City. There was no love lost between Plant and...
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 62 results: Raphael Assuncao outstrikes and outgrapples Victor Henry to win unanimous decision
Coming into UFC Vegas 62 on a four-fight losing streak, Raphael Assuncao knew it was win or go home on Saturday night. Despite the odds being against him, the 40-year-old veteran put on one of his best performances to date as he shut down Victor Henry round after round both on the feet and on the ground to earn a unanimous decision victory. All three judges scored the fight 30-27 for Assuncao, who gets a much needed win while rejuvenating his UFC career at the same time.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 62 video: Jonathan Martinez calls out Dominick Cruz after finishing Cub Swanson with vicious leg kicks
Jonathan Martinez picked up the biggest win of his career on Saturday after unleashing a series of vicious leg kicks to finish Cub Swanson in the UFC Vegas 62 co-main event. From the very start of the fight, Martinez was just savage with his kicking game as he blasted Swanson to the body, the head and eventually the legs. After a couple of leg kicks had Swanson grimacing while switching stances, Martinez decided to go for the kill.
MMA Fighting
Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. 2 full fight video highlights
Watch Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. 2 full fight video highlights from the main event of Haney vs. Kambosos Jr. 2, courtesy of Top Rank and other outlets. Haney vs. Kambosos Jr. 2 took place Oct. 15 at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Undisputed boxing lightweight champion Devin Haney (29-0) and former unified champion George Kambosos Jr. (20-2) locked horns in the night’s main event, which was a rematch of their June meeting won by Haney via unanimous decision. The fight aired live on ESPN+.
MMA Fighting
Video: Chris Camozzi scores vicious 37-second knockout over fellow UFC vet in BKFC debut
Chris Camozzi kicked off his bare-knuckle boxing career with a bang. A veteran of 19 UFC fights, Camozzi made his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship promotional debut on Saturday night at BKFC 31 — and it didn’t take long for him to make a thunderous statement over a fellow UFC veteran. Matched against Bubba McDaniel in a featured bout, Camozzi stormed forward and dropped McDaniel early with a hard counter right hand, forcing the referee to call an end to the bout just 37 seconds in.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 62 video: Dusko Todorovic hammers Jordan Wright with vicious elbows for second-round stoppage
Dusko Todorovic had a rough start to his night at UFC Vegas 62 but he still plotted a successful comeback to eventually finish Jordan Wright in impressive fashion. After spending time eating punches on the ground in the opening round, Todorovic decided he was going to come after Wright with everything in his striking arsenal in the second. Todorovic was connecting with huge punch after huge punch until Wright made an ill-fated attempt at a takedown that was quickly thwarted.
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 roundtable: What does a win mean for the legacies of Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev?
If UFC 279 was marked by uncertainty and questions (namely “Why was the card booked the way it was” and later “What is happening???”), then UFC 280 is much more traditional in comparison as far as stakes are concerned: Two title fights, a main card packed with ranked fighters, and immortality possibly on the line for at least one headliner.
MMA Fighting
Fighter vs. Writer: Frankie Edgar talks retirement; Beneil Dariush considers himself the most avoided man at lightweight
On the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer, former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar and UFC 280 competitor Beneil Dariush join the show. Following news that his next fight at UFC 281 would be the last of his career, Edgar details why he decided now was the best time to retire from competition after a storied career.
MMA Fighting
Alexa Grasso prefers another UFC main event before title shot against Valentina Shevchenko
Alexa Grasso isn’t trying to rush into a title shot just so she can become the latest challenger to get steamrolled by reigning UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. Following an impressive five-round decision win over Viviane Araujo in UFC Vegas 62’s main event, the 29-year-old contender admitted that she would like more experience before challenging for gold. Grasso noted that she would never turn down a title shot if it was offered to her, but she’s smart enough to acknowledge that competing in another main event will better prepare her for that opportunity.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 62 live blog: Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo
This is the UFC Vegas 62 live blog for the high stakes women’s flyweight headliner between Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo. With current champion Valentina Shevchenko not having an opponent at the moment, Grasso and Araujo will look to stake their claims over a potential five rounds at the UFC APEX.
MMA Fighting
Jon Jones still hopeful to make heavyweight debut at UFC 282, but clock is ticking
Will Jon Jones fight in 2022? The clock is ticking. The former UFC light heavyweight champion has been sidelined since early 2020, but is still hopeful to make his heavyweight debut on Dec. 10 at UFC 282, MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani reported Monday on The MMA Hour. Jones is...
MMA Fighting
Former UFC fighter Bobby Nash signs multi-fight deal with Bellator
After running off four consecutive victories after parting ways with the UFC, Bobby Nash has found a new home. Promotional officials confirmed to MMA Fighting on Monday night that Nash has inked an exclusive, multi-fight deal with Bellator. It’s expected that Nash will make his promotional debut at the end of the year, or the first quarter of 2023.
MMA Fighting
T.J. Dillashaw: Aljamain Sterling PED accusations show ‘he’s already building up excuses’ for UFC 280 loss
T.J. Dillashaw is very confident Aljamain Sterling’s reign atop the bantamweight division will be a short one. Dillashaw, a former two-time bantamweight champion, looks to capture the title for a third time when he challenges Sterling in the co-main event of UFC 280, which takes place Saturday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. With a monster bout between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title headlining the event, and an intriguing 135-pound bout between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley preceding his fight, Dillashaw gave his thoughts as to why his bout with Sterling might be flying under the radar.
MMA Fighting
Paul Felder replaces Joe Rogan on broadcast team for international card at UFC 280
Joe Rogan’s loss is Paul Felder’s gain. With UFC 280 traveling to Abu Dhabi on Saturday, Felder will replace Rogan as part of the broadcast team calling the fights as the longtime color commentator sits out the card due to the international travel. UFC officials confirmed the broadcast...
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor praises Claressa Shields, makes bold Floyd Mayweather rematch prediction: ‘Today, I end Floyd’
Conor McGregor had high praise for one of boxing’s current champions, but couldn’t help but take a shot at a former one. Responding to a tweet from two-division undisputed titleholder Claressa Shields in which she addressed a comparison to Floyd Mayweather, McGregor told Shields, “You’ve way more venom then [sic] Floyd” and then launched into a familiar rant about how he would defeat Mayweather were they to fight again.
Comments / 0