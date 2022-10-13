ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

105.7 The Fan

Walt Williams on Lebron James chasing history

As Lebron James prepares to enter his 20th NBA season, he sits just 1,326 points behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all time scoring list. Walt Williams joined Vinny & Haynie on Tuesday to preview the season
Citrus County Chronicle

ALDS Game 5 between Yanks, Guardians delayed by rain

NEW YORK (AP) — The decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees did not start on time because of rain. The game was scheduled to begin at 7:07 p.m. on Monday night, and Major League Baseball announced at about 6:20 p.m. that the start was being delayed.
CLEVELAND, OH
Citrus County Chronicle

No Bones when Dallas Stars host Jets without their new coach

DALLAS (AP) — No bones about it, the Dallas Stars still love Rick Bowness. They will have to wait until next month to see the former coach who took them to the Stanley Cup Final just more than two years ago. Bowness, now Winnipeg’s coach, missed Monday night’s game...
DALLAS, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Cardinals welcome D-Hop back, hope it sparks struggling team

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins is back on the field after serving his six-game suspension. That won't fix all of the problems for the Cardinals, but it's certainly a good start.
Citrus County Chronicle

Falcons' confidence grows, tied with Bucs atop NFC South

ATLANTA (AP) — Who's that team at the top of the NFC South?. Yep, it's the Atlanta Falcons.
ATLANTA, GA
Citrus County Chronicle

Rams' season-long injury battles continue, but relief coming

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams' injury luck had been largely excellent during the first five years of coach Sean McVay's career. His sixth season has been a prolonged test of the Rams' ability to persevere through a run of poor health at key positions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Velasco scores game-winning penalty in shootout for Dallas

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Alan Velasco scored the game-winning penalty in a shootout on Monday night and Dallas advanced past Minnesota 5-4 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw in the MLS playoffs. Dallas moves on to play at second-seeded Austin on Sunday in the Western Conference semifinals.
DALLAS, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Dan Snyder and other billionaires who own the NFL's teams

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder may not be on the formal agenda when his counterparts meet in New York on Tuesday. His name is sure to come up anyway. Snyder is the subject of multiple ongoing investigations by Congress and the league, and his status got renewed scrutiny last week following an ESPN report detailing his efforts to influence other owners and the league office to maintain control of the team.
WASHINGTON, DC

