Walt Williams on Lebron James chasing history
As Lebron James prepares to enter his 20th NBA season, he sits just 1,326 points behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all time scoring list. Walt Williams joined Vinny & Haynie on Tuesday to preview the season
De'Andre Hunter - Not Trae or Dejounte - Key to Hawks 2022-2023 season
Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael talked about the Atlanta Hawks signing De’Andre Hunter to a 4 year/$95 Million contract extension and explained despite Trae Young and Dejounte Murray being on the Hawks that De’Andre Hunter is the key to success.
Citrus County Chronicle
ALDS Game 5 between Yanks, Guardians delayed by rain
NEW YORK (AP) — The decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees did not start on time because of rain. The game was scheduled to begin at 7:07 p.m. on Monday night, and Major League Baseball announced at about 6:20 p.m. that the start was being delayed.
Citrus County Chronicle
No Bones when Dallas Stars host Jets without their new coach
DALLAS (AP) — No bones about it, the Dallas Stars still love Rick Bowness. They will have to wait until next month to see the former coach who took them to the Stanley Cup Final just more than two years ago. Bowness, now Winnipeg’s coach, missed Monday night’s game...
Citrus County Chronicle
Cardinals welcome D-Hop back, hope it sparks struggling team
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins is back on the field after serving his six-game suspension. That won't fix all of the problems for the Cardinals, but it's certainly a good start.
Citrus County Chronicle
Falcons' confidence grows, tied with Bucs atop NFC South
ATLANTA (AP) — Who's that team at the top of the NFC South?. Yep, it's the Atlanta Falcons. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Rams' season-long injury battles continue, but relief coming
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams' injury luck had been largely excellent during the first five years of coach Sean McVay's career. His sixth season has been a prolonged test of the Rams' ability to persevere through a run of poor health at key positions.
Citrus County Chronicle
Velasco scores game-winning penalty in shootout for Dallas
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Alan Velasco scored the game-winning penalty in a shootout on Monday night and Dallas advanced past Minnesota 5-4 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw in the MLS playoffs. Dallas moves on to play at second-seeded Austin on Sunday in the Western Conference semifinals.
Citrus County Chronicle
Mathis faces up to 4 flags in penalty-plagued Broncos loss
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — On the first play of Damarri Mathis' first NFL start, the Denver cornerback committed a 30-yard pass interference penalty. Mathis' day got better, but it also got worse.
Citrus County Chronicle
Dan Snyder and other billionaires who own the NFL's teams
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder may not be on the formal agenda when his counterparts meet in New York on Tuesday. His name is sure to come up anyway. Snyder is the subject of multiple ongoing investigations by Congress and the league, and his status got renewed scrutiny last week following an ESPN report detailing his efforts to influence other owners and the league office to maintain control of the team.
Citrus County Chronicle
Browns loaded with problems as tough opponents loom
CLEVELAND (AP) — For the second straight year, Bill Belichick treated Kevin Stefanski and his Browns staff to a free coaching clinic.
