NFL players getting waived by their respective teams isn't usually good news, but in one case it might be - for the team at least. On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints released veteran quarterback Jake Luton. While that's the bad news, it did come with some promising news for the team.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel picked up the single greatest win of his entire coaching career yesterday, leading the Vols to a historic upset over the Alabama Crimson Tide. It was a historic performance for the Vols, who became the first team to score 52 points against the Crimson Tide since Nick Saban took over. The win prompted the tens of thousands at Neyland Stadium to storm the field for the first time since 1998 - their last national championship season.
Chiefs fans shared their thoughts about the team following Sunday’s loss to the Bills.
After losing 52-49 at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night, To'oTo'o relayed a message to his former team.
Paul Finebaum is secretly happy right now. The SEC analyst is a Tennessee alum that just watched the Vols knock off No. 3 Alabama. With that in mind, he took to SportsCenter on ESPN Sunday morning to rank the top 4 teams in college football and give an explainer as to why.
For a second there, it looked like Tennessee had Alabama's number on third and goal and was about to force a field goal attempt. That's when the officials stepped in. Bryce Young was being chased out of the pocket by a group of Tennessee defensive players and launched the ball long and high towards ...
Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings updated after exciting Week 7 of college football
Week 7 of college football was filled with action, and the excitement didn’t let up from the start of Saturday’s games to the very end. After all of the results in Week 7, a new AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 has been released with significant changes in the rankings.
