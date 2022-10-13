ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Move Tallahassee sets the pace with walk at Miccosukee Greenway

By Gregg Patterson
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JZAV4_0iXcV8Jy00

Please join Move Tallahassee for a cool crisp walk this Saturday.

For this hike, we will be exploring the eastern part of the Miccosukee Greenway.

Things to do in Tallahassee: Find a remedy with Blues Doctors, Fantasy with Symphony

Farm Tour:'A great lifestyle but it's hard': Boyd family has three entries on 15th Annual Farm Tour

On this beautiful path, you will have an opportunity to check out a path less traveled for a 4-mile walk under a canopy of trees.

Here are the details of this Move event:

Where: Meet at the Miccosukee Greenway at the Thornton Road parking lot.

Five top reasons you don’t want to miss this Saturday

1) The weather should be spectacular, cool with lots of blue skies.

2) This is a beautiful path in the woods.

3) You won’t be alone, and you will meet new people.

4) It’s good for you. Here you can burn a few calories

5) Connection – On Move walks, we connect with each other. There is no divided nation on our walks.

Directions: Traveling east on Mahan Drive (US90) – go approximately 3.6 miles past Capital Circle to the blinking light at Thornton Road. Take a left and go about 1 mile (you will cross Miccosukee Road at the dead end). The Thornton Road parking lot will be straight ahead. At the start there are bathrooms and water available

Description: This is an out-and-back circuit that is a fairly flat journey in the woods. We will head east under I-10 out and back for approximately 4 miles. Of course, you will have the option to turn around wherever you feel comfortable. On this greenway, you will see others walking, running, biking, and riding horses. Everyone is welcome!

For email notifications of our upcoming walks go to meetup.com and join Move.Tallahassee.

Our walks typically have anywhere from 40 to 80 walkers representing a wide diverse cross-section of our community. This includes families, children, the young, retired, families, people-friendly pets, and more.

Afterward, we will gather to connect and share stories. Come out, walk with us and connect! .

This Saturday, it’s going to be a great day to be outside,

Are you in?

Contact Gregg Patterson – Move.Tallahassee at greggbpatterson@gmail.com

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCTV

Teen injured in Tallahassee shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee mother was on her way home from work Tuesday around 6 o’clock when she got a panicked call from her sister that her son had been shot. “I hung up from her, sped home and when I got home my son wasn’t shot...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Former Gadsden County Judge Stewart Parsons dies

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) – Stewart Parsons, a Gadsden County judge who retired in 2015, has died unexpectedly. The County says it has lowered flags to half-staff in honor of Parsons. Flags will remain lowered until Parsons is laid to rest. Arrangements have not been announced.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Jeanette Miller Thomas

Jeanette Miller Thomas, 66, of Tallahassee, passed unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Services are at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at St. Paul Primitive Baptist Church-Miccosukee, with burial at 12 noon on Monday, Oct. 17, in the Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing is from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, at Tillman of Tallahassee (850-942-1950). A 1974 graduate of Jefferson County High, Mrs. Thomas was also a TCC grad and a licensed cosmetologist. Survivors include her husband, Henry Thomas; children, Chrishonda (Sammie) Campbell, Zerric Miller, Tanesha Sutton, Quintavious Thomas and Ceceilia Thomas; 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brothers, Johnell, Bobby (Francis), Roosevelt (Sydney), Harrie and Theodore Miller; sisters, Mozell (Leorris) Thomas, Massota (France Sr.) Green, Elizabeth Spivey and Carrie (Joseph Sr.) Edwards and a host of other relatives and friends.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A man attempting to burglarize vehicles in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a man pulling on car door handles and attempting to burglarize them if they were left unlocked. Officers responded to the 1300 Block of Castlenau Court Saturday morning around 3:30 due to burglary reports. Soon after the officers arrived, they located...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Two killed in single-car crash on I-10 in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal car crash Friday night on Interstate 10 in western Gadsden County. A semi-truck with a trailer in tow was driving off of I-10 into the median around 11:30 p.m. Friday, but for an unknown reason, the truck overturned and caught fire.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Officer involved shooting in Jackson County

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — Around 5 a.m. Thursday morning Sneads Police Department responded to a shots fired call. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the shots were fired in the 7800 block of Lake Seminole Road. Snead Police Department did not locate a suspect upon arrival. Using a license plate reader, a Sneads Police […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

18-year-old charged in Cairo man’s shooting death

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the 2021 shooting death of a Cairo man, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Christopher Tyreq James was arrested in connection to the death of Derrick Herring. Herring was found shot to death in the 800 block of 8th Street NW in May 2021. James was arrested on Oct. 6 in the same block of 8th Street NW, according to the GBI.
CAIRO, GA
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
894K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy