Move Tallahassee sets the pace with walk at Miccosukee Greenway

Please join Move Tallahassee for a cool crisp walk this Saturday.

For this hike, we will be exploring the eastern part of the Miccosukee Greenway.

Things to do in Tallahassee: Find a remedy with Blues Doctors, Fantasy with Symphony

Farm Tour:'A great lifestyle but it's hard': Boyd family has three entries on 15th Annual Farm Tour

On this beautiful path, you will have an opportunity to check out a path less traveled for a 4-mile walk under a canopy of trees.

Here are the details of this Move event:

Where: Meet at the Miccosukee Greenway at the Thornton Road parking lot.

Five top reasons you don’t want to miss this Saturday

1) The weather should be spectacular, cool with lots of blue skies.

2) This is a beautiful path in the woods.

3) You won’t be alone, and you will meet new people.

4) It’s good for you. Here you can burn a few calories

5) Connection – On Move walks, we connect with each other. There is no divided nation on our walks.

Directions: Traveling east on Mahan Drive (US90) – go approximately 3.6 miles past Capital Circle to the blinking light at Thornton Road. Take a left and go about 1 mile (you will cross Miccosukee Road at the dead end). The Thornton Road parking lot will be straight ahead. At the start there are bathrooms and water available

Description: This is an out-and-back circuit that is a fairly flat journey in the woods. We will head east under I-10 out and back for approximately 4 miles. Of course, you will have the option to turn around wherever you feel comfortable. On this greenway, you will see others walking, running, biking, and riding horses. Everyone is welcome!

For email notifications of our upcoming walks go to meetup.com and join Move.Tallahassee.

Our walks typically have anywhere from 40 to 80 walkers representing a wide diverse cross-section of our community. This includes families, children, the young, retired, families, people-friendly pets, and more.

Afterward, we will gather to connect and share stories. Come out, walk with us and connect! .

This Saturday, it’s going to be a great day to be outside,

Are you in?

Contact Gregg Patterson – Move.Tallahassee at greggbpatterson@gmail.com

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.