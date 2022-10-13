ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marblehead, MA

4 men stabbed in Boston early Sunday; man arrested

BOSTON (AP) — An arrest has been made in connection with the stabbings of four men in Boston early Sunday. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of Stuart and Tremont streets at 2:10 a.m. where they arrested a 39-year-old Dorchester man. He's accused of stabbing four men, who are all expected to survive, police said. One of the victims had life-threatening injuries, police said.
BOSTON, MA
Mistakes doom Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET – There were interceptions that were thrown and a high number of sacks allowed. There were also a handful of dropped balls, including one in the end zone. Perhaps the most troubling part of Woonsocket’s 28-0 setback to Portsmouth at Barry Field was the sight of the smaller Patriots controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. The Villa Novans take pride in being known as one of the biggest teams in the state, yet neither the offensive nor the defensive line succeeded in gaining much traction on a Saturday afternoon that saw Portsmouth drop back to pass just once.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Cumberland finishes perfect week; beats Lincoln

CUMBERLAND — Cumberland senior winger Jacob Lopes just wanted a little spending money on his 18th birthday. He’ll just have to settle for scoring a goal, picking up a huge win over a rival and finishing up an undefeated week. Fresh off its most complete performance of the...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Friars show off depth in scrimmage

PROVIDENCE – Ed Cooley wasn’t the head coach for Saturday’s Mal Brown scrimmage that pitted Providence Friar teammates against one another. Instead, he was the general manager – taking it all in as his coaching staff ran the show and directed traffic. “You want to sit...

