WOONSOCKET – There were interceptions that were thrown and a high number of sacks allowed. There were also a handful of dropped balls, including one in the end zone. Perhaps the most troubling part of Woonsocket’s 28-0 setback to Portsmouth at Barry Field was the sight of the smaller Patriots controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. The Villa Novans take pride in being known as one of the biggest teams in the state, yet neither the offensive nor the defensive line succeeded in gaining much traction on a Saturday afternoon that saw Portsmouth drop back to pass just once.

WOONSOCKET, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO