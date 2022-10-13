Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
Related
lynnwoodtoday.com
High school sports roundup for Sept. 14, 2022
Here’s a link to all of Friday’s results. Next Event: Wesco Championships; Saturday, Oct. 22; 10:45 a.m. at the Arlington Ultralight Airport. Sophomore Zaire Griffin scored four touchdowns and the Royals defense held Shorecrest to 124 yards in total offense on their way to their first win of the season, a 49-0 route of the Scots.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Looking Back: Lynnwood moves forward to incorporation, Part 3
You can read Part 1 of this series here and Part 2 here. After a vigorous campaign by Lynnwood’s Commercial Club, on June 16, 1948, the Federal Post Office Department established a fourth-class post office in unincorporated Lynnwood, with James E. “Ed” McCollum temporarily in charge. On Oct. 19, 1951, Howard W. Sievers was commissioned as the first official postmaster for the Lynnwood Post Office, and assumed his duties on Jan. 1, 1952.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Diaper drive for Washington Kids in Transition at Meadowdale HS Oct. 22
The Meadowdale High School Key Club is hosting a diaper drive for Washington Kids in Transition Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in front of the high school, 6002 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood. The organization, which assists homeless families in the Edmonds School District, needs diapers, wipes...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Amid apartment boom and growing population, Edmonds School District working to make room for more students
The South Snohomish County apartment boom and thousands of new residents will not only change Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated areas – with more than 8,000 new units under construction or planned – it may put the squeeze on the Edmonds School District. County planners estimate that in the next 20 years, Lynnwood will add 25,000 new residents, Edmonds 14,000 more, and another 13,000 will move into Mountlake Terrace.
lynnwoodtoday.com
City council Oct. 17 to discuss preliminary budget, new Zip Alderwood shuttle
The Lynnwood City Council is set to spend a majority of its time during the Monday, Oct. 17, work session receiving 2023-24 preliminary budget presentations from city staff. The council received the proposed budget at its Oct. 10 meeting and will continue receiving presentations and discussing the matter until Oct. 31. Councilmembers are set to vote on the final budget in November.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Cascade Symphony Orchestra to open 61st season with ‘Grieg Symphonic Dances’ concert Oct. 24 at ECA
The Cascade Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will open its 61st season, performing its “Grieg Symphonic Dances” concert – which also includes some of the musical works of Beethoven, Prokofiev, Rachmaninov and Shostakovich — Monday, Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m., at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., in Edmonds.
lynnwoodtoday.com
In special meeting Oct. 19, council to discuss city budget, Lynnwood cannabis laws
The Lynnwood City Council is holding a special meeting Wednesday, Oct. 19, to continue discussing the city’s 2023-24 preliminary budget, and also to re-evaluate Lynnwood’s laws on cannabis retail stores. The council received the finished draft budget at its Oct. 10 meeting and will continue hearing presentations from...
lynnwoodtoday.com
County Human Rights Commission seeks nominations for 2022 awards
The Snohomish County Human Rights Commission is now accepting nominations for candidates for recognition of their contribution to making the county a place that honors the inherent dignity and the equal and inalienable rights of all people. Nominations are accepted and awards are presented in the following categories:. Human Rights...
Comments / 0