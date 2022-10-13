Mark Zuckerberg has had a challenging few weeks. The Zuck's face, rendered in less than remarkable graphics, has been the target of innumerable jokes since its release as the first public image of the metaverse — or, at least, the version of it conceived by Meta. The company hails the metaverse as something like Facebook 2.0, a completely immersive VR setting for socialization, collaboration, and the future of work. A consistent concern with the metaverse has been that it will just be Facebook with VR graphics. Debuting with a "Sims"-caliber render of the CEO's face has not quieted that concern.

