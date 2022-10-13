Read full article on original website
Here's Our First Look At Motorola's Rollable Smartphone Prototype
After Steve Jobs unveiled the first-generation iPhone in 2007, most smartphone brands worldwide quickly adopted the flat, candy bar style as the form factor of choice for their devices. Given that this was the only form factor that allowed companies to equip smartphones with large touchscreens, most smartphones sold between 2007 and 2019 more or less conformed to this basic design philosophy. As a result, smartphones in this era typically consisted of a large, dominant display adorning the front and a large rear panel that usually housed the rear-facing cameras.
What Apple Users Should Do If They Encounter The iPhone 14 'SIM Not Supported' Bug
It seems the iPhone 14 is the subject of another bug, this one with an annoying message — and potentially even more annoying fix — involving the SIM card.
Apple Reveals M2-Powered iPad Pro With Apple Pencil Hover And 5G
Apple has announced its new iPad Pro, complete with an M2 chip, a host of next-generation features, expanded capability with some of Apple's other tech, and a release date that is a bit sooner than you might expect. The M2 chip was announced earlier this year during the company's annual developer's conference. It features eight cores in its GPU, ten cores in its CPU, two million transistors, reduced power consumption, and greatly increased performance when compared to Apple's previous generation of silicon.
iPadOS 16.1 RC version now available after Apple announced new iPad Pro
After announcing the new iPad Pro, Apple is now releasing iPadOS 16.1 Release Candidate Version – with its availability to the public on October 24. The company tested this operating system for four months and skipped version 16.0. With that, the Cupertino company is almost ready to release the next milestone of the iPad operating system to all users.
5 Privacy Settings You Need To Change On Your New iPhone
Whether you've been using an iPhone for years or recently made the switch from Android, there are several privacy features you should know about.
Sony And Honda EV Team Up Will Be Here By 2026
Sony and Honda are coming together to create a premium electric car within the next four years, and we finally have some new details about the plan.
Netflix Basic With Ads Plan Pricing, Launch Date Revealed
THe addition of ads will allow Netflix to offer it's cheapest streaming subscription in its history.
Spotify May Have A HiFi Platinum Plan On The Horizon
Spotify announced plans for a new tier of its music streaming service called Hi-Fi in February 2021. Back then, the company promised that the service would offer "CD-quality, lossless audio format" and it was supposed to be rolled out in a handful of markets by the end of 2021. At the company's earnings call earlier this year, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek revealed that the company had run into licensing roadblocks, but it was still committed to rolling out the Hi-Fi subscription tier.
The Best Calendar App Alternatives For Android
The default calendar isn't suitable for every user, so here are some alternatives for choosy Android calendar users.
Asus ROG Flow Z13 Review: Stunning, Expensive, And A Tad Vexing
The Asus ROG Flow Z13 delivers a combination of high-powered computing, decent gaming, and the ability to transform from laptop to monstrous tablet.
Why There's A Rush To Build A Social Media Platform On The Blockchain
Blockchain is the generic term for a particular decentralized approach to storing and accessing information online. The process is complex and requires a network of computers (via IBM), but, in the most basic sense, blockchain scatters information across a network, then encrypts it so that only the whole network working together can read it. In theory, that should give users fast and transparent access and stop bad actors from messing with stored information. Better yet, it's currently impossible to hack blockchain from the outside.
Today's Wordle Answer #481 – October 13, 2022 Solution And Hints
If you've been a long-term Wordle fan, you'll know by now that sometimes the most common words are the most difficult to guess, and today is no exception.
Acer Aspire Vero (2022) Review: Eco-Friendly First
The 2022 version of the Acer Aspire Vero makes the case for an environmentally-friendly laptop with a price that won't break the bank.
Why NVIDIA Is Unlaunching The RTX 4080 12GB
NVIDIA has decided to pull the RTX 4080 12GB ahead of its launch, citing its incorrect naming convention.
The Metaverse Was Around Way Before You Realized
Mark Zuckerberg has had a challenging few weeks. The Zuck's face, rendered in less than remarkable graphics, has been the target of innumerable jokes since its release as the first public image of the metaverse — or, at least, the version of it conceived by Meta. The company hails the metaverse as something like Facebook 2.0, a completely immersive VR setting for socialization, collaboration, and the future of work. A consistent concern with the metaverse has been that it will just be Facebook with VR graphics. Debuting with a "Sims"-caliber render of the CEO's face has not quieted that concern.
Even Employees Are Avoiding The Metaverse
Meta has unveiled its newest headset, and it's meant to do a lot more than just play VR games. There are a few major differences between the Quest Pro and Meta's standalone gaming headset, the Quest 2. The most obvious one is the price, with the Quest 2 costing $399 and the Quest Pro coming in at an eye-watering $1,499. Meta justifies the price with claims that the Quest Pro will be one of the most advanced AR/VR headsets on the market, packing cutting-edge technology that may trickle down to its entry-level headsets later on.
Microsoft's Mixed Reality Headsets Are Not Doing Great At Advanced Warfare Training
In 2021, Microsoft announced that it has signed a contract potentially worth about $22 billion with the U.S. Army. As part of the defense partnership, the company was supposed to develop and supply a special version of the HoloLens Mixed Reality headset for training and combat preparation purposes. It appears that the early tests involving Microsoft's gear haven't really gone according to plan.
FCC Reportedly Gears Up To Ban Sales Of Huawei, ZTE Hardware
Huawei hardware has been banned to some extent in the US for a couple of years now, but now the FCC is looking at a more serious ban for it and ZTE.
