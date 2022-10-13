JPMorgan Chase Committing $15 Million to Increase the Supply of Climate Resilient Affordable Housing for Black, Hispanic and Latino Households

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
Related
$5,000 Grants Available in Texas to Current or Budding Women Entrepreneurs
Obtaining financing to grow or start an enterprise is often a snag for many women business owners. But the Texas Woman’s University’s Center for Women Entrepreneurs (CWE) is doing its part to help change that by offering $5,000 grants to women entrepreneurs in the Lone Star State. Texas-based,...
Former Philadelphia Mayor To Head U.S. Treasury Department’s New Advisory Committee On Racial Equity
Former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter has been selected to oversee first-ever advisory committee on racial equity at the U.S. Treasury Department. Nutter is a professor of urban and public affairs at Columbia University, His new Treasury role calls for him to chair the 25-person inaugural committee. He was Philadelphia’s mayor from 2008 to 2015 He will work with Felicia Wong, president and CEO of the Roosevelt Institute, the committee’s vice-chair.
Bundles Protected! Dallas County Judge Finds Solution to Help Entrepreneurs Save Extensions
Dallas County judge, Shequitta Kelly, is protecting bundles and investments with a hair storage unit she created. Kelly founded The Hair Shield nearly two years after she grew frustrated sorting through quality, yet tangled, matted, and dried-out hair extensions. She created a solution in a satin-lined protective unit that stores, transports, and restores beauty to hair extensions. In July 2018, The Hair Shield was manufactured, and the brand has since allowed Kelly to serve in a different way.
Gilead Sciences Announces its First HBCU Roadshow to Bring Awareness to the Importance of Advancing Health Equity for Black Americans
Beginning Thursday, Oct. 13, Gilead Sciences kicks off its first HBCU Roadshow to engage HBCU students, faculty and alum at home – Homecoming!. The tour will span six weeks and stop on campuses across the South, culminating at the 49th Annual Bayou Classic football game in New Orleans. The...
McKinsey Provides Update On Commitment To Racial Equity Though Black Leadership
McKinsey & Company, a global management consulting firm, has released an update on its commitment toward racial equity and justice. Amid the 2020 Black Lives Matter movement and the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, numerous companies made financial and business commitments to racial equity and McKinsey announced 10 actions it would take as part of its commitment to racial equity.
Money, Power, Partnerships: BET Founder Bob Johnson Rallies For Blacks to Build, Preserve, and Pass Down Wealth
The final day of the BLACK ENTERPRISE Black Men Xcel Summit began with a fireside chat between Black Enterprise CEO Earl Butch Graves Jr. and BET Founder Robert L. Johnson. The two men began the conversation by discussing Johnson starting BET and how selling the company to Viacom for $4 billion in 2000 created several Black people, millionaires.
Founder Launches Black Woman-Owned Investing Mobile App
Meet Sabrina Lamb, the Founder and CEO of Wekeza, a Black-owned and Black woman-led trading and investing mobile app. Wekeza means “invest” in Swahili.Together with Wekeza’s experienced team of Wall Street experts, Sabrina is determined to close the widening wealth gap in the Black community by democratizing access to trading and investor education – with zero trading fees. Members can purchase fractional, and whole shares of U.S. publicly traded companies.
Fearless Commerce Celebrates 5th Anniversary by Honoring 150 Black Women-Owned Businesses
Over the last five years, Fearless Commerce has provided Black women-owned businesses in Minnesota with key strategies to navigate the road to success. Now, Shawntera M. Hardy and Camille A. Thomas are celebrating their own achievements by marking their fifth anniversary. The dynamic team also published the fifth edition of...
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
146K+
Followers
16K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 0