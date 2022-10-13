Read full article on original website
Paris shocked by murder of Lola, 12, found in box
Parisians have been stunned by the shocking murder of a 12-year-old schoolgirl whose body was found on Friday in a container in the courtyard of her apartment building. The girl, named Lola, had spent the day normally at school. Her father raised the alert when she failed to return home...
Doncaster: Jack Willis lay dead for hours in A&E toilets, inquest hears
Opportunities were missed to find the body of a man who died in a hospital A&E's toilets, a coroner has said. Jack Willis, 31, died of natural causes in March while at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, an inquest has heard. His body was found by cleaners almost six hours after he...
Wollaton Park: Stag put down after walker injured
A stag has been put down after a walker was taken to hospital following an incident in a park in Nottingham. The member of the public was injured by a deer in Lime Tree Avenue at Wollaton Park at about 08:15 BST on Sunday. Nottingham City Council confirmed the park...
Headless body found with Bible quote and rope, jury hears
A woman's headless body was found near the coast with a quote from the Bible written on a scrap of paper in her jacket pocket, a court has heard. Mee Kuen Chong, 67, from Wembley, north west London, was discovered in woodland in Salcombe, Devon, in June 2021. Jemma Mitchell,...
Teacher banned after messaging '15-year-old girl'
A teacher who sent sexual messages to someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl has been banned from the profession. John Lane, who worked for Education Plus North East, was confronted by a group of so-called paedophile hunters. After being arrested, he pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual...
Peter Tobin: Serial killer's ashes scattered at sea
Serial killer Peter Tobin's ashes have been scattered at sea after no-one came forward to claim his body. Tobin, who died last week aged 76, was convicted of raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006. He...
M20: Two women killed in crash on hard shoulder
Two women have died in a four-vehicle crash on the hard shoulder of the M20 in Kent. It happened on the coastbound carriageway between junctions 1 and 2 at about 08:20 BST on Monday. Kent Police said a grey Infiniti Q30 Sport, a black BMW X5, a black Volkswagen Golf...
Ashley Wadsworth murder: Mother funds emergency bleed kit in Chelmsford
The mother of a Canadian girl stabbed to death by her boyfriend in Essex has funded a potentially life-saving first aid bleed kit for a pub, in her memory. Ashley Wadsworth, 19, was murdered by Jack Sepple, 23, on 1 February, at their flat in Chelmsford. Her mother, Christy Gendron,...
Gwent Police stop lorry carrying 50m metal tube on M4
This was the scene when a lorry carrying a 50m metal tube hanging off its back was stopped by police. Gwent Police and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency said the vehicle and its 94-tonne load were spotted on the M4 in South Gloucestershire. They were conducting an abnormal load...
Father and toddler killed in lorry crash on A10 named
A 22-year-old man and his toddler daughter who were killed when their car collided with a lorry will be forever missed, their family has said. William Jesson and 18-month-old Eve, from Dagenham, east London, died at the scene on the A10 near Chittering, Cambridgeshire, on Saturday. A female passenger in...
Birmingham teen bitten by police dog while detained
A 14-year-old boy has been treated in hospital after being bitten by a West Midlands Police dog. The teenager was injured while being detained in Kingstanding, Birmingham, at around 21:00 BST on 11 October. Armed officers and a dog handler were responding to a call from a man who said...
Police issue CCTV footage of car in Christina Mackenzie hit-and-run
Police have published CCTV of a vehicle they wish to trace in connection with a hit-and-run in which a record-breaking cyclist was "left for dead". Christina Mackenzie, 45, broke her pelvis in the crash near Kippen, Stirlingshire last month. Police say a black Ford Ranger, towing a silver Ifor Williams...
Homelessness: Numbers of rural rough sleepers on the rise
A homeless charity has said it has seen a sharp rise in the numbers of rural rough sleepers. Doorway Wiltshire said it was "seeing new people every week" compared to two years ago, when it was monthly. Brian Tubb spent 13 years sleeping rough between Chippenham and the outskirts of...
Charmouth nurse who left injured woman alone struck off
A care home nurse who left an elderly resident alone in a bathroom where she fell has been struck off. A panel heard Olakunie Kokumo, who worked at the Bymead Nursing Home in Charmouth, Dorset, left the woman unattended for more than half an hour. Mr Kokumo also failed to...
Tasered man's family takes legal action against police watchdog
The family of a man who died after being Tasered on a London bridge is taking legal action against the police watchdog for failing to criminally investigate the two officers involved. Oladeji Omishore was pulled from the River Thames after a confrontation with two Metropolitan Police officers on 4 June,...
Tour of Britain: Keyworth hedgehog on bike wins national art prize
A giant piece of artwork showing a hedgehog riding a bike has been crowned the winner of the Tour of Britain's land art competition. "Spike on a bike" was created in a Nottinghamshire village that was recently named Britain's most hedgehog-friendly street. Children helped to create the image ahead of...
Rebecca Steer: Family of hit and run victim thank community
The family of a woman killed in a hit and run crash has thanked the local community for its support. Rebecca Steer, 22, was killed on 9 October in Oswestry, Shropshire, after a vehicle mounted a kerb in the early hours. Her family said the community had provided them with...
South Yorkshire drugs gang 'cuckooed' vulnerable man's home
A vulnerable man whose home was taken over by a drugs gang said he feared he would never see his family again. Chris (whose name has been changed) was "cuckooed" - a practice which sees criminals threaten people before using their homes as a base to sell drugs. He was...
Lucy Letby: Mother begged 'don't let my baby die', trial hears
A mother begged medics "please don't let my baby die" as they tried to resuscitate him, the trial of alleged killer nurse Lucy Letby has heard. Ms Letby has been charged with murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others at Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016.
