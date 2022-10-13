ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Bruce Arnold
4d ago

California should have been building those and better forest management, and a larger fire fighting force than building a 30 billion dollar choo choo that hardly anyone would benefit from.

Darryl Schrage
4d ago

Nice...O.C. will have guaranteed water supply for 35,000 people.There are 3 Million resident's in Orange County.Perhap's they should double or tripple the size of the plant to accommodate 105,000 resident's.Still sounds way low.1/3 or 1,000,000 residents of 3,000,000 sounds more logical.Something is better than nothing,I guess.

Outsider.com

California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why

Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Let's Eat LA

This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This Year

When it comes to the best in California, this steakhouse in Los Angeles came out on top. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a meat eater, then you're probably familiar with the feeling of walking into a steakhouse and seeing the perfect hunk of meat on a plate. It's like a siren call—you can't help but be drawn in by its beauty and deliciousness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Tax the rich for more EVs? California Democrats split

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California ballot measure that would tax the rich to help put more electric cars on the road may seem tailor-made to win support from Democrats in a state known for climate leadership, but Proposition 30 has one notable opponent: Gov. Gavin Newsom. That's put the Democratic governor on the opposite side of his own party and against his traditional environmental allies.
CALIFORNIA STATE
signalscv.com

Solar panel on home ignites

A solar panel on a two-story home on the 25300 block of Avenida Ronada in Newhall caught fire at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Monday, according to Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Narvaez said the fire was first reported by a passerby and fire crews were...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
SFGate

The mystery lurking in California's $8 gas prices

Eight dollars for a gallon of gas. Once, it seemed like an impossibility; now, it seems to happen in California every time there is a price spike. Last week, a Chevron station in Los Angeles recorded prices of $8.35 and above; similar prices were reported at multiple stations around Southern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

$15 million of illegal cannabis seized during California crackdown

Over $15 million of illegal cannabis was seized and destroyed earlier this month by a new California task force. The newly-formed agency, the Unified Enforcement Task Force, conducted a bust operation in a rural Northern California area of Jupiter on Oct. 4. The task force was targeting an “unlicensed outdoor cultivation operation,” serving nine warrants […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

Community Policy