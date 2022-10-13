Read full article on original website
Bruce Arnold
4d ago
California should have been building those and better forest management, and a larger fire fighting force than building a 30 billion dollar choo choo that hardly anyone would benefit from.
Reply(1)
6
Darryl Schrage
4d ago
Nice...O.C. will have guaranteed water supply for 35,000 people.There are 3 Million resident's in Orange County.Perhap's they should double or tripple the size of the plant to accommodate 105,000 resident's.Still sounds way low.1/3 or 1,000,000 residents of 3,000,000 sounds more logical.Something is better than nothing,I guess.
Reply
4
Related
California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why
Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This Year
When it comes to the best in California, this steakhouse in Los Angeles came out on top. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a meat eater, then you're probably familiar with the feeling of walking into a steakhouse and seeing the perfect hunk of meat on a plate. It's like a siren call—you can't help but be drawn in by its beauty and deliciousness.
Phys.org
Changing climate claims railways, houses and beaches in California
Steve Lang can see catastrophic erosion worsened by climate change happening in real time along one of the world's most scenic railroad lines, where the sea is swallowing homes, tracks and California's beautiful beaches. "Every day I come here and watch this, and it makes me want to cry," the...
As California plans for a new desalination plant, take a look at how these facilities work
Derek Liang / UnsplashThe Doheny Ocean Desalination Project, estimated to be completed in 2027, will provide 5 million gallons of drinking water a day to residents in Orange County.
California may reallocate shrinking water supply
With scanty participation in voluntary water reductions, the drought is raising questions about mandatory cuts.
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
SFGate
Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant
DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
CNBC
California approves desalination plant as historic drought hits water supplies
California regulators this week approved a $140 million desalination plant that could convert up to 5 million gallons of seawater each day into drinking water. The approval of the plant comes as record temperatures and drought conditions have forced states like California to address a future with dwindling water supplies.
How much do you need to buy a California home? Raised interest rates send monthly payments through the roof
If a buyer chooses to put down the standard 20% when purchasing a $1.3 million home, the total amount of principal, interest, taxes and insurance would be approximately $7,272 per month.
californiaglobe.com
State Begins Construction On $6.5 Billion, 10,000 Mile Broadband Internet Network Across California
Newsom administration officials and construction executives laid a groundbreaking ceremony in San Diego on Friday, kicking off the start of a massive $6.5 billion, 10,000 mile broadband internet network designed to give high-speed internet to unserved and underserved areas of the state. While there were proposals for high-speed internet to...
SFGate
Tax the rich for more EVs? California Democrats split
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California ballot measure that would tax the rich to help put more electric cars on the road may seem tailor-made to win support from Democrats in a state known for climate leadership, but Proposition 30 has one notable opponent: Gov. Gavin Newsom. That's put the Democratic governor on the opposite side of his own party and against his traditional environmental allies.
signalscv.com
Solar panel on home ignites
A solar panel on a two-story home on the 25300 block of Avenida Ronada in Newhall caught fire at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Monday, according to Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Narvaez said the fire was first reported by a passerby and fire crews were...
SFGate
The mystery lurking in California's $8 gas prices
Eight dollars for a gallon of gas. Once, it seemed like an impossibility; now, it seems to happen in California every time there is a price spike. Last week, a Chevron station in Los Angeles recorded prices of $8.35 and above; similar prices were reported at multiple stations around Southern California.
Gizmodo
Florida Reports Dozens of Flesh-Eating Bacteria Victims in the Wake of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida in late September as a category 4 storm, bringing widespread flooding. Those toxic floodwaters appear to be spreading Vibrio vulnificus, a flesh-eating bacteria that turns fatal for many people unlucky enough to contract it. The symptoms of these infections include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, and...
$15 million of illegal cannabis seized during California crackdown
Over $15 million of illegal cannabis was seized and destroyed earlier this month by a new California task force. The newly-formed agency, the Unified Enforcement Task Force, conducted a bust operation in a rural Northern California area of Jupiter on Oct. 4. The task force was targeting an “unlicensed outdoor cultivation operation,” serving nine warrants […]
Several Southern California beaches under high bacteria warning
Those heading to the beach this week are advised to stay out of the water as several beaches are under advisory for excessive bacteria levels on Thursday. Seven beach areas have been placed under warnings for high bacteria levels by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and the OC Health Care Agency. These areas […]
SoCal can expect warmer temperatures on Tuesday, but the weekend will be cool
Southern California will see sunny, mild conditions on Tuesday but the weekend will bring a cooldown.
Comments / 34