Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Man fatally shot in Uptown was restaurant security guard
The man found dead in Uptown late Sunday night was fatally shot while working security at a restaurant. The victim in the shooting has been identified as Gabriel "Dino" Mendoza, 23, who was working at the Fire House, a bar and restaurant that recently opened in the space formerly home to The Fremont at 1300 Lagoon Ave.
Police: Man points gun at officers during foot chase after downtown Minneapolis shooting
MINNEAPOLIS – Police say a man pointed a gun toward officers in Minneapolis's North Loop this weekend before they chased him down.Early Sunday morning, police say there was gunfire near Washington and 5th avenues. Officers ran after the armed man and a second man. They eventually recovered two guns and the armed man was booked for assault. The second man had been shot and went to the hospital.The North Loop has seen a slight decrease in the number of shots fired calls this year compared to this time last year.Citywide, there have also been fewer of those calls, and fewer people shot versus in 2021.RELATED: Operation Endeavor showing promising early results, helping to drive down crime
A man was found dead following a shooting in the Uptown area of Minneapolis late Sunday night. The shooting was reported at the intersection of Lagoon Avenue and Fremont Avenue South at 11:46 p.m., with the man found suffering from gunshot wounds inside the rear of business property. The man...
740thefan.com
MINNEAPOLIS – A man was fatally shot in Uptown Minneapolis Sunday night. Police said the shooting occurred around 11:45 p.m. Officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died before medics arrived. The shooting is under investigation. There have been no arrests. It was the 71st homicide...
ccxmedia.org
A Maple Grove man appeared in court Monday accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend right in front of the couple’s 1-year-old child. Tylynne Wilson, 40, is charged with first-degree and second degree attempted murder. According to the criminal complaint:. Minneapolis police responded to an apartment on Oct. 10. where they...
In speech, man awarded by St. Paul PD for saving life turns criticism on police
A man who was awarded by St. Paul Police Department for saving a gunshot victim's life in St. Paul used his speech to criticize the inaction of police while wearing a "smash white supremacy t-shirt." Interim St. Paul Police Chief Jeremy Ellison presented the police chief's award for valor to...
willmarradio.com
Carjacking near the U of M campus in Minneapolis
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police are investigating an armed carjacking near the University of Minnesota campus. A Safe-U alert was issued to students Saturday evening after the incident was reported at 25th and Delaware Street Southeast. No suspects have been arrested yet, though police say they were driving a stolen maroon Dodge Caravan and a stolen silver BMW X3.
voiceofalexandria.com
Couple found dead in cabin in north central Minnesota
(Mille Lacs County, MN)--Authorities say a 66-year-old woman and man were found dead over the weekend in north central Minnesota. The two were reportedly located in their cabin on Sunday in Mille Lacs County. Officials say their son arrived at the family property and found his parents dead. The victims...
'It's not right': Burnsville homeowner thinks vandalism could be targeted
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Burnsville police are investigating an incident of vandalism this month, which the homeowner believes may be targeted against his East African nationality and Muslim religion. Yussuf Haji called police last week after hearing a loud bang and shaking throughout his Burnsville home early on Friday morning....
St. Cloud Man Accused of Raping Teen Girl for Years
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct for allegedly raping a young girl multiple times over the years. Thirty-seven-year-old Jairo Fernandez Sorto is accused of raping the girl dating back to 2016 when she was just eight-years-old. Court records...
Couple found dead inside Mille Lacs Lake cabin; CO poisoning suspected
A husband and wife were found dead inside their Mille Lacs Lake hunting cabin on Sunday evening. The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office says that Mai Lee and Moon Lee, both 66 of Brooklyn Park, were found by one of their children at the cabin 3900 block of MN Hwy 18, in rural Isle.
Woman killed in St. Paul bicycle crash remembered as devoted single mother
Jennifer Lindstrom, pictured right. Courtesy of GoFundMe. A woman killed in a bicycle crash in St. Paul this month is remembered as a hardworking single mother-of-two. Jennifer Lindstrom, 54, died at the hospital following a crash last Saturday in the Highwood Hills neighborhood, according to the St. Paul Police Department.
Six weeks after he was arrested and charged for strangling and assaulting his ex-wife, and only a week after he allegedly shot another man multiple times, a Maple Grove man is back in jail for allegedly shooting his ex-wife 12 times in front of their 1-year-old child. The woman survived...
‘We Keep Us Safe…Riots Work’: Minnesota Man Used Police Award Ceremony To Speak Out Against Them
After the Saint Paul interim police chief gave remarks, Mingus took the opportunity to talk about the issues with policing. The post ‘We Keep Us Safe…Riots Work’: Minnesota Man Used Police Award Ceremony To Speak Out Against Them appeared first on NewsOne.
Street sweeping in Minneapolis starts Tuesday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Street sweeping in Minneapolis begins Tuesday, so double-check for "No Parking" signs before leaving your car on the street.Over the next few weeks, crews will sweep more than 1,100 miles of streets in the city. On the day a street is swept, parking will be prohibited from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. City officials said "No Parking" signs will be posted at least 24 hours in advance. Anyone who ignores the signs could be ticketed and towed, the city said.To check when your street is being swept, click here.
Minnesota man accused of trying to murder his ex-girlfriend while out on bond: court documents
A convicted felon in Minnesota is accused of attempting to murder his ex-girlfriend while out on bond from a previous domestic assault case,
740thefan.com
SHAKOPEE, Minn. – A Shakopee man is jailed on five million dollars bail after getting caught with more than 31 pounds of methamphetamine. Scott County prosecutors charged 38-year-old Saul Rodriguez Pineda with five felonies including first-degree sale of a controlled substance. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task searched his...
willmarradio.com
Big meth bust in Scott County
(Shakopee, MN) -- A Shakopee man is jailed on five million dollars bail after getting caught with more than 31 pounds of methamphetamine. Scott County prosecutors charged 38-year-old Saul Rodriguez Pineda with five felonies including first-degree sale of a controlled substance. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task searched his property last week and said it found coolers containing meth buried in the woods. Officers say they also located evidence that he was making the drug. Investigators say a tip in Blue Earth County last month resulted in an informant making three purchases from Pineda.
Maple Grove man charged with first-degree murder for shooting ex-girlfriend 12 times
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Maple Grove man is charged with first-degree premeditated murder after he allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend 12 times in her Minneapolis home.Tylynne Lahawn Wilson, 40, who was charged by warrant, has been involved in multiple shootings over the past two weeks, police say. His whereabouts are unknown.Charging documents say that officers were called to Oliver Avenue North on Monday morning, and found a woman lying on the bedroom floor with multiple gunshot wounds. Her 1-year-old baby was on the floor next to her.She said her ex-boyfriend, Wilson, had shot her and he "kept shooting until he was out of...
Teenager charged with killing 16-year-old boy in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 16-year-old boy faces charges for allegedly shooting and killing another teenager on Monday afternoon in St. Paul.The boy is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder while committing a felony. He is charged in Ramsey County, and prosecutors have moved to certify him as an adult.Witnesses near the alley behind the 1000 block of York Avenue said they heard two to five gunshots shortly after noon on Monday, charging documents say. Officers were called to the scene and found 16-year-old Antwan Calvin Watson lying on the ground with multiple gunshot...
