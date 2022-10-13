ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

CBS Minnesota

Police: Man points gun at officers during foot chase after downtown Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS – Police say a man pointed a gun toward officers in Minneapolis's North Loop this weekend before they chased him down.Early Sunday morning, police say there was gunfire near Washington and 5th avenues. Officers ran after the armed man and a second man. They eventually recovered two guns and the armed man was booked for assault. The second man had been shot and went to the hospital.The North Loop has seen a slight decrease in the number of shots fired calls this year compared to this time last year.Citywide, there have also been fewer of those calls, and fewer people shot versus in 2021.RELATED: Operation Endeavor showing promising early results, helping to drive down crime
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
740thefan.com

Minneapolis police investigate city’s 71st homicide of the year

MINNEAPOLIS – A man was fatally shot in Uptown Minneapolis Sunday night. Police said the shooting occurred around 11:45 p.m. Officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died before medics arrived. The shooting is under investigation. There have been no arrests. It was the 71st homicide...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Carjacking near the U of M campus in Minneapolis

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police are investigating an armed carjacking near the University of Minnesota campus. A Safe-U alert was issued to students Saturday evening after the incident was reported at 25th and Delaware Street Southeast. No suspects have been arrested yet, though police say they were driving a stolen maroon Dodge Caravan and a stolen silver BMW X3.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Couple found dead in cabin in north central Minnesota

(Mille Lacs County, MN)--Authorities say a 66-year-old woman and man were found dead over the weekend in north central Minnesota. The two were reportedly located in their cabin on Sunday in Mille Lacs County. Officials say their son arrived at the family property and found his parents dead. The victims...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Man Accused of Raping Teen Girl for Years

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct for allegedly raping a young girl multiple times over the years. Thirty-seven-year-old Jairo Fernandez Sorto is accused of raping the girl dating back to 2016 when she was just eight-years-old. Court records...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Street sweeping in Minneapolis starts Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Street sweeping in Minneapolis begins Tuesday, so double-check for "No Parking" signs before leaving your car on the street.Over the next few weeks, crews will sweep more than 1,100 miles of streets in the city. On the day a street is swept, parking will be prohibited from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. City officials said "No Parking" signs will be posted at least 24 hours in advance. Anyone who ignores the signs could be ticketed and towed, the city said.To check when your street is being swept, click here.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
740thefan.com

willmarradio.com

Big meth bust in Scott County

(Shakopee, MN) -- A Shakopee man is jailed on five million dollars bail after getting caught with more than 31 pounds of methamphetamine. Scott County prosecutors charged 38-year-old Saul Rodriguez Pineda with five felonies including first-degree sale of a controlled substance. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task searched his property last week and said it found coolers containing meth buried in the woods. Officers say they also located evidence that he was making the drug. Investigators say a tip in Blue Earth County last month resulted in an informant making three purchases from Pineda.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Maple Grove man charged with first-degree murder for shooting ex-girlfriend 12 times

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Maple Grove man is charged with first-degree premeditated murder after he allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend 12 times in her Minneapolis home.Tylynne Lahawn Wilson, 40, who was charged by warrant, has been involved in multiple shootings over the past two weeks, police say. His whereabouts are unknown.Charging documents say that officers were called to Oliver Avenue North on Monday morning, and found a woman lying on the bedroom floor with multiple gunshot wounds. Her 1-year-old baby was on the floor next to her.She said her ex-boyfriend, Wilson, had shot her and he "kept shooting until he was out of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teenager charged with killing 16-year-old boy in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 16-year-old boy faces charges for allegedly shooting and killing another teenager on Monday afternoon in St. Paul.The boy is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder while committing a felony. He is charged in Ramsey County, and prosecutors have moved to certify him as an adult.Witnesses near the alley behind the 1000 block of York Avenue said they heard two to five gunshots shortly after noon on Monday, charging documents say. Officers were called to the scene and found 16-year-old Antwan Calvin Watson lying on the ground with multiple gunshot...
SAINT PAUL, MN

