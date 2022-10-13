ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Fox17

Morning Buzz: October 17

1. The Holland Energy Fund launched a new residential energy-efficiency education program. Home Energy 101 is free and open to anyone who lives in Holland, whether they own or rent. Participants will get a one-time session with a trained, non-profit energy advisor. The advisor will do a walk-through of your...
HOLLAND, MI
Fox17

Momentum Center to register voters and offer COVID vaccines in Ottawa Co.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Momentum Center is giving Ottawa County residents the opportunity to register to vote and get vaccinated for COVID-19 at the same time!. In partnership with the Ottawa County Clerk’s Office, community members will be able to complete voter registration while being offered vaccines from the Ottawa County Department of Public Health, according to the Momentum Center.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Gas leak caused by car crash shuts down Plainwell schools

PLAINWELL, Mich. — A gas leak caused by a car crash led to the evacuation of schools in Plainwell Monday morning. The Plainwell Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says the crash happened at around 2 a.m. near Main Street and Starr Road. We’re told a 32-year-old resident of Kalamazoo...
PLAINWELL, MI
Fox17

Police identify mother and son found dead in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The mother and son who were found dead in Battle Creek over the weekend have been identified. The city of Battle Creek says 51-year-old Teresa Osborne and 14-year-old Kaiden Osborne were found unresponsive at a residence near South Minges Road Saturday afternoon. First responders tried...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Fox17

Police departments accepting unwanted drugs Oct. 29 in Ionia County

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Health officials are accepting unwanted prescription drugs at an upcoming takeback event in Ionia County. The Ionia County Health Department (ICHD) says the effort is meant to give residents a chance to discard potentially hazardous drugs that have gone unused or expired. We’re told the...
IONIA COUNTY, MI

