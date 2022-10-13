Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Fox17
Eastern Floral to 'Petal it Forward,' bring smiles to downtown GR this week
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Amid the gloomy weather we’ve had recently, Eastern Floral and the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan are intent on bringing smiles to people’s faces this week. Petal it Forward is a nationwide campaign with thousands of participating florists each year for the...
Fox17
Morning Buzz: October 17
1. The Holland Energy Fund launched a new residential energy-efficiency education program. Home Energy 101 is free and open to anyone who lives in Holland, whether they own or rent. Participants will get a one-time session with a trained, non-profit energy advisor. The advisor will do a walk-through of your...
Fox17
Infusion Associates provides comfortable environment for patients to receive infusion therapy treatment
Infusion therapy provides life-saving treatment to patients with a host of conditions, but it requires regular visits, being poked with a needle, and of course, time. However, thanks to services like Infusion Associates, patients can save themselves a trip to the hospital and receive their treatments in a more comfortable environment.
Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Foo Foo
It's one of our favorite days of the week— Pet Adoption Tuesday!. Foo Foo is a young bunny who came to the shelter as a stray after someone found her hopping around the city. Now, she’s hoping to find her forever home. Foo Foo is a calm bunny...
Fox17
Kent County residents, businesses asked to fill survey on internet availability
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County residents and businesses are invited to fill out a survey regarding their internet access and connection speeds. Michigan nonprofit Merit says the survey asks filers if high-speed internet is available to them and how much they pay if they are. We’re told the...
Fox17
Momentum Center to register voters and offer COVID vaccines in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Momentum Center is giving Ottawa County residents the opportunity to register to vote and get vaccinated for COVID-19 at the same time!. In partnership with the Ottawa County Clerk’s Office, community members will be able to complete voter registration while being offered vaccines from the Ottawa County Department of Public Health, according to the Momentum Center.
Fox17
Gas leak caused by car crash shuts down Plainwell schools
PLAINWELL, Mich. — A gas leak caused by a car crash led to the evacuation of schools in Plainwell Monday morning. The Plainwell Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says the crash happened at around 2 a.m. near Main Street and Starr Road. We’re told a 32-year-old resident of Kalamazoo...
Fox17
Police identify mother and son found dead in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The mother and son who were found dead in Battle Creek over the weekend have been identified. The city of Battle Creek says 51-year-old Teresa Osborne and 14-year-old Kaiden Osborne were found unresponsive at a residence near South Minges Road Saturday afternoon. First responders tried...
Fox17
Police departments accepting unwanted drugs Oct. 29 in Ionia County
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Health officials are accepting unwanted prescription drugs at an upcoming takeback event in Ionia County. The Ionia County Health Department (ICHD) says the effort is meant to give residents a chance to discard potentially hazardous drugs that have gone unused or expired. We’re told the...
Comments / 0