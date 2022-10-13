ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Well+Good

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

These Easy Venezuelan Corn Cachapas Are the Most Delicious Fiber- And Protein-Packed Breakfast

Popcorn, tortillas, and cachapas. What do all three of these have in common? Well, they’re all made using one of my all-time favorite culinary staples: corn. If you’re as obsessed with this soft, buttery veggie as I am, you’ve quickly learned that corn pairs well with just about anything (seriously, emphasis on anything). From spicy jalapeño cornbread to pillowy soft hushpuppies to even ice cream, this super versatile ingredient can instantly add sunshine-like joy to any dish. Not to be corny or anything.
Well+Good

These are the Very Best Apple for Baking, According to Apple Farmers

Who wants to play a game of kiss, marry, kill? Fall edition. The options are: apple butter, apple pie, and apple fritters. If this decision feels nearly impossible to make, we're right there with you. As the air gets cooler, the leaves begin to crunch under your feet, and cinnamon-scented candles are burning in every room of the house, it can only mean one thing: Fall is officially here, which means having a daily apple-stuffed baked good is a must. (What was that thing they said about keeping the doctor away?)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Well+Good

The Easy In-Shower Trick Dermatologists Say Can Prevent Back Acne

We know there are certain not-so-hygienic practices that can cause back acne—aka "bacne." For example, hanging out in a tight, sweaty sports bra creates a breeding ground for those pesky pimples on your back. But believe it or not, there's also something you may be doing while you're trying to get clean that can make your bacne worse: leaving your hair down while your conditioner soaks in. When you do this, your conditioner (and all of the oils it's made from) has the chance to drip freely down onto your skin. And if your hair is long enough to drape down your back, it's essentially sitting on your skin, which gives the conditioner ample opportunity to sink into your pores.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Well+Good

Here’s Exactly How To Make Something Less Salty When Cooking Food

I learned how to cook from my mom, which is to say I was never formally trained; rather, I learned by watching her sear, sauté, and (indeed) season. Regarding seasoning, what I absorbed via osmosis involved a complete lack of any type of measuring device, meaning that I still tend to eyeball things. Where this becomes particularly problematic is in the salt department, as there's something so satisfying in dumping artisanal pink Himalayan sea salt into a pot of fresh vegetables or pasta. Not so satisfying? The taste of overly salted food, which is *thumbs down emoji.*
Well+Good

This Coveted Nugget Ice Maker Is $160 Off for Prime Day—Swipe It if You Didn’t the First Time Around

It's back. The GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker is back on super sale for Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale (aka Prime Day 2.0, aka Early Black Friday), and if you didn't get it the first time around, now is your chance. On sale for $419 (originally $579), the price is still steep for an ice maker. But listen: It makes the most professional-grade, satisfying nugget ice you can use for your morning cold brew or evening mocktail, and that's kind of priceless.
Well+Good

6 Allergen-Friendly (and Pediatrician-Approved!) Types of Halloween Candy You Can Buy on Amazon

The time has come once again for all things spooky, which means dusting off your Halloween decor and stocking up on candy for trick-or-treaters (and yourself, of course). If you’re a parent, however, these activities take on a whole new meaning—especially the candy part when it comes to those families with food allergies. And this population is growing more and more by the year, with an estimated 32 million Americans suffering from food allergies, 5.6 million of them children under 18 per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Well+Good

Derms Can’t Stop Recommending Avène’s $34 Moisturizer for Repairing Sensitive Skin

Avène is a brand that dermatologists never stop recommending. The French drugstore favorite has been around for 275 years, treating sensitive skin with thermal spring water that has natural soothing, softening, and calming properties. It just relaunched one of its tried-and-true repair creams, and the formula is even more hydrating and restorative than before. Introducing, the Avène Cicalfate+ Hydrating Skin Recovery Emulsion ($34).
CALIFORNIA STATE
Well+Good

5 Mood-Boosting Tips for Your Morning Routine if You Get the Winter Blues

As the air turns crisp and the leaves start showing off bright shades of orange and yellow, you might get excited about the impending cozy season—we're talking endless soup recipes, warm mugs of tea, and burrowing under a fluffy blanket for the foreseeable future. But for people with seasonal affective disorder (SAD), also called seasonal depression, the shorter, colder, and darker days can creep up and wreak havoc on mental health and well-being. That's because SAD is a type of depression that tends to crop up at the same time every year, typically when there is less sunlight (but not always), according to the Mayo Clinic. The good news is there are some tips for seasonal depression, particularly tweaks to your morning routine, that can potentially lighten your mood—even when it's dark outside.
Well+Good

15 Genius Holiday Gifts To Grab (on Super Sale) During October Prime Day

While you might be (understandably) reluctant to think about shopping for the holidays (it's not even Halloween yet!), Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale—which is essentially just Prime Day 2.0—is prompting us to think ahead. Since October 11, Amazon has been flooded with unbeatable deals on everything from hair...
Well+Good

I Just Discovered You Can Make Big-Batch Iced Coffee Concentrate in Your Instant Pot, and Waking Up Has Never Felt Easier

Though few things are more rewarding than brewing a fresh cup of coffee and staring longingly into the distance as the sun rises, the truth is, we don’t always have the luxury of time... especially on busy mornings. And same goes for stopping for yet another absurdly expensive cup of cold brew from the local coffee shop. (Seriously, when did it become okay to charge $9 for eight ounces of bean juice?)
Well+Good

If You’re Looking to Get in Bed With More Eco-Friendly Brands, Here Are 18 to Start

When Queen Elizabeth decided to give Buckingham Palace a plastic detox, I realized it might be time for me to get truly serious about doing the same. In the 12 months since, I've been working hard to eradicate plastic from my apartment, use only the cleanest of cleaning products so as to avoid releasing ever-more toxins into the air, and take other such measures to protect myself and the environment.
WASHINGTON STATE
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy