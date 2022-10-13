Read full article on original website
Looking for Easy Protein-Packed Breakfast Ideas? This Silky Apple Smoothie Is As Good As It Gets
Fact: Getting out of bed on a cold and rainy fall day can be challenging. Cobbling together a well-balanced breakfast, however, can be the perfect motivational tool...especially when it comes in the form of a deliciously easy breakfast smoothie that's packed with fall flavor and requires approximately zero time or energy to make.
5 Protein-Rich Soups You Can Freeze and Reheat (and Yes, They’re Instant Pot Friendly)
Sweater weather is officially here, which means it’s time to dust off the fireplace and cook the most soul-nourishing comfort foods on repeat. On the menu? Protein-rich soup recipes you can freeze and reheat for a speedy-quick and ultra-soothing meal that's ready in seconds. While we wish that we...
These Easy Venezuelan Corn Cachapas Are the Most Delicious Fiber- And Protein-Packed Breakfast
Popcorn, tortillas, and cachapas. What do all three of these have in common? Well, they’re all made using one of my all-time favorite culinary staples: corn. If you’re as obsessed with this soft, buttery veggie as I am, you’ve quickly learned that corn pairs well with just about anything (seriously, emphasis on anything). From spicy jalapeño cornbread to pillowy soft hushpuppies to even ice cream, this super versatile ingredient can instantly add sunshine-like joy to any dish. Not to be corny or anything.
5 Cozy Sheet Pan Dinners Packed With Sleep-Boosting Magnesium (All Made With 7 Ingredients or Less)
Need to get dinner on the table fast before the new episode of Bachelor in Paradise comes on? We’ve all been there, and know entirely too well that “What do you want for dinner?” is a should-be-simple question that can spark plenty of unnecessary hanger-induced confusion and conflict.
Why You Should Add a Pinch of Baking Soda to Your Coffee if You Have a Sensitive Stomach
Ahhh… coffee. Even the mere thought of it is enough to boost your mood and add some pep to your step. But while there are folks who can guzzle mug after mug without worry, coffee can, unfortunately, cause bodily issues for some—especially when it comes to digestion. If...
These are the Very Best Apple for Baking, According to Apple Farmers
Who wants to play a game of kiss, marry, kill? Fall edition. The options are: apple butter, apple pie, and apple fritters. If this decision feels nearly impossible to make, we're right there with you. As the air gets cooler, the leaves begin to crunch under your feet, and cinnamon-scented candles are burning in every room of the house, it can only mean one thing: Fall is officially here, which means having a daily apple-stuffed baked good is a must. (What was that thing they said about keeping the doctor away?)
The Easy In-Shower Trick Dermatologists Say Can Prevent Back Acne
We know there are certain not-so-hygienic practices that can cause back acne—aka "bacne." For example, hanging out in a tight, sweaty sports bra creates a breeding ground for those pesky pimples on your back. But believe it or not, there's also something you may be doing while you're trying to get clean that can make your bacne worse: leaving your hair down while your conditioner soaks in. When you do this, your conditioner (and all of the oils it's made from) has the chance to drip freely down onto your skin. And if your hair is long enough to drape down your back, it's essentially sitting on your skin, which gives the conditioner ample opportunity to sink into your pores.
Yes, It’s Possible to Make a Lemon Blueberry Cake That’s Anti-Inflammatory and Filled with Fiber—Here’s How
There’s nothing better than having your cake and eating it, too—especially when it comes to sweet and tart lemon blueberry cake filled with anti-inflammatory and fiber-rich ingredients. By now, you might know how fascinated we are by the Blue Zones, aka the five regions in the world that...
This Invigorating Morning Stretch Routine Is Like a Cup of Coffee for Your Muscles
Your morning alarm has gone off, but are you really “up” yet? We all have our fresh-out-of-bed routines to help us kickstart the day, which probably include a big cup of coffee. But a gentle movement session that gets your blood flowing could help wake up your body as well as your mind.
4 Recipes With Corn, Beans, and Squash—The ‘Three Sisters’ Ingredients That Blue Zone Centenarians in Costa Rica Eat Every Day
In Costa Rica, “pura vida” has become much more than just a slogan; it’s a way of life. The popular expression, which translates to “pure life,” has been used by locals for decades as a casual way of saying “everything’s good” or as a way to describe Costa Rican lifestyle and culture.
Here’s Exactly How To Make Something Less Salty When Cooking Food
I learned how to cook from my mom, which is to say I was never formally trained; rather, I learned by watching her sear, sauté, and (indeed) season. Regarding seasoning, what I absorbed via osmosis involved a complete lack of any type of measuring device, meaning that I still tend to eyeball things. Where this becomes particularly problematic is in the salt department, as there's something so satisfying in dumping artisanal pink Himalayan sea salt into a pot of fresh vegetables or pasta. Not so satisfying? The taste of overly salted food, which is *thumbs down emoji.*
This Coveted Nugget Ice Maker Is $160 Off for Prime Day—Swipe It if You Didn’t the First Time Around
It's back. The GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker is back on super sale for Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale (aka Prime Day 2.0, aka Early Black Friday), and if you didn't get it the first time around, now is your chance. On sale for $419 (originally $579), the price is still steep for an ice maker. But listen: It makes the most professional-grade, satisfying nugget ice you can use for your morning cold brew or evening mocktail, and that's kind of priceless.
6 Allergen-Friendly (and Pediatrician-Approved!) Types of Halloween Candy You Can Buy on Amazon
The time has come once again for all things spooky, which means dusting off your Halloween decor and stocking up on candy for trick-or-treaters (and yourself, of course). If you’re a parent, however, these activities take on a whole new meaning—especially the candy part when it comes to those families with food allergies. And this population is growing more and more by the year, with an estimated 32 million Americans suffering from food allergies, 5.6 million of them children under 18 per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Derms Can’t Stop Recommending Avène’s $34 Moisturizer for Repairing Sensitive Skin
Avène is a brand that dermatologists never stop recommending. The French drugstore favorite has been around for 275 years, treating sensitive skin with thermal spring water that has natural soothing, softening, and calming properties. It just relaunched one of its tried-and-true repair creams, and the formula is even more hydrating and restorative than before. Introducing, the Avène Cicalfate+ Hydrating Skin Recovery Emulsion ($34).
5 Mood-Boosting Tips for Your Morning Routine if You Get the Winter Blues
As the air turns crisp and the leaves start showing off bright shades of orange and yellow, you might get excited about the impending cozy season—we're talking endless soup recipes, warm mugs of tea, and burrowing under a fluffy blanket for the foreseeable future. But for people with seasonal affective disorder (SAD), also called seasonal depression, the shorter, colder, and darker days can creep up and wreak havoc on mental health and well-being. That's because SAD is a type of depression that tends to crop up at the same time every year, typically when there is less sunlight (but not always), according to the Mayo Clinic. The good news is there are some tips for seasonal depression, particularly tweaks to your morning routine, that can potentially lighten your mood—even when it's dark outside.
15 Genius Holiday Gifts To Grab (on Super Sale) During October Prime Day
While you might be (understandably) reluctant to think about shopping for the holidays (it's not even Halloween yet!), Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale—which is essentially just Prime Day 2.0—is prompting us to think ahead. Since October 11, Amazon has been flooded with unbeatable deals on everything from hair...
This Salon-Favorite Hack Will Make Your Deep Conditioner Even More Hydrating—Just In Time for Dry Hair Season
As soon as temps start to drop, it's time to kick your deep-conditioning sessions into high gear so your hair can stay properly moisturized during the colder months of the year. "Deep conditioning in the cooler months is super vital to maintaining moisture," says Al Campbell, a Mizani artist and...
I Just Discovered You Can Make Big-Batch Iced Coffee Concentrate in Your Instant Pot, and Waking Up Has Never Felt Easier
Though few things are more rewarding than brewing a fresh cup of coffee and staring longingly into the distance as the sun rises, the truth is, we don’t always have the luxury of time... especially on busy mornings. And same goes for stopping for yet another absurdly expensive cup of cold brew from the local coffee shop. (Seriously, when did it become okay to charge $9 for eight ounces of bean juice?)
Peloton Bikes—Yes, Peloton—Are Finally On Sale for Amazon Prime Day
In August, Peloton announced that it would begin selling its products on Amazon in an effort to reach more customers. That’s especially exciting news this week, because it means that Peloton is participating in Prime Day—and that you could snag a Peloton bike and gear at a discount.
If You’re Looking to Get in Bed With More Eco-Friendly Brands, Here Are 18 to Start
When Queen Elizabeth decided to give Buckingham Palace a plastic detox, I realized it might be time for me to get truly serious about doing the same. In the 12 months since, I've been working hard to eradicate plastic from my apartment, use only the cleanest of cleaning products so as to avoid releasing ever-more toxins into the air, and take other such measures to protect myself and the environment.
