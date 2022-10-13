Read full article on original website
Velshi: Many lessons have been learned since #MeToo. But has enough changed?
Five years ago #MeToo went viral on Twitter. With each scroll down the timeline, we were witnessing the galvanization of an enduring, worldwide movement. Millions of people - mainly women – were empowered to tell their stories of sexual violence and harassment. If not for the community the hashtag created, many of those women may never have told their stories. But those millions of people who brought #MeToo to life existed long before the hashtag itself. Five years later, there have been many lessons learned, and countless stories told. But has enough changed?Oct. 16, 2022.
Reflecting on #MeToo, five years after the movement went viral
Five years ago, our culture began a seismic shift when millions worldwide shared their experience with sexual violence using #MeToo. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with the movement’s founder, Tarana Burke, about the progress that's been made, and what work still needs to be done.Oct. 17, 2022.
