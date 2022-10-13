ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Downtown Glendale to host 2 days of Halloween fun

Glendale Independent
 5 days ago

Historic Downtown Glendale is hosting two days of Halloween fun this month.

The events will take place both in Old Towne and Catlin Court. The fun goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 and again on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Start the day at the Arizona Information Center, 5836 W. Palmaire Ave., to pick up an event map.

The Happy Halloween Happening in Catlin Court will feature Halloween themed menu specials, and seasonal decor and gift items at boutiques and specialty shops.

Look both days for a Halloween costume contest for all ages, Halloween crafters, family photo stations, themed activities and make-and-takes, and a Charm Trail event charm drop.

A haunted tour and kids’ Halloween tea will take place on Oct. 22 only.

A pet costume contest, a witches brunch, and the biggest witch pageant take place on Oct. 29 only.

The Happy Halloween Happening is presented by the Historic Downtown Glendale Merchants Association in partnership with the downtown business community.

