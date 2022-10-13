Academic proficiency in Hawaii's public schools improves but lags pre-pandemic levels

Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Best & Brightest leads increase in city's nonprofit appropriations
Oct. 18—The city of Decatur's annual fiscal 2023 appropriations for community service and economic development are jumping by $1 million over last year, primarily due to big bumps in support approved Monday for the Best & Brightest Initiative and NARCOG Transit. The City Council voted 4-0 with one abstention...
YAHOO!
Ada man arrested in coordinated check fraud enterprise
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A 63-year-old man from Ada was arrested recently following a Michigan State Police investigation into fraudulent checks. According to the state police, troopers from the Gaylord Post were contacted in June 2022 concerning fraudulent checks that were being cashed at several bank locations in Northern Michigan. The initial amount reported as being cashed by 63-year-old Peter Trevor Gilchrist from Ada, was over $17,000. The investigation revealed two other people were also cashing checks. The total amount exceeded $35,000.
YAHOO!
Former Kentucky Justice Secretary John Tilley indicted on rape charge
Two months after he was arrested and charged with first-degree rape, former Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley was indicted by a grand jury on the same charge. John Tilley served in the state House for a decade as a Democrat and then as Justice secretary under former Republican Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin until he left office in Dec. 2019.
Comments / 0