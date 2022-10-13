Read full article on original website
Richard Hammond Accuses Jeremy Clarkson Of “Bullying In The Workplace”
The Grand Tour host, Richard Hammond, has appeared on ITVs This Morning, discussing the recent release of The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick. Talking with the hosts, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, Hammond talked about one of the funniest moments from the Norway special when co-host Jeremy Clarkson, pushed his cabin down a ski slope, with him still inside it.
Jeremy Clarkson On Prime Minister Liz Truss: “IQ Of A Stone”
The Grand Tour presenter Jeremy Clarkson has spoken out on Prime Minister Liz Truss after her reading at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, referring to her delivery being like that of a “Dalek”. Jeremy continued to add that while other leaders delivered their readings with “feeling”, Truss sounded like a 6-year old reading poetry.
Jeremy Clarkson Hints At Possible Brewdog Collaboration After Grand Tour Release
Jeremy Clarkson has slowly been expanding his Diddly Squat business from farming to brewing and more recently the events industry as he launches Hawkstone festivals. But now, in a move that hints at a possible collaboration, The Grand Tour presenter has visited the head quarters of Brewdog in Ellon. Posting...
Jeremy Clarkson Retaliates To Attacks Over Comments On David Attenborough
The Grand Tour’s Jeremy Clarkson has lashed out at British icon David Attenborough after watching his new series, Frozen Planet II. Claiming that the series focusses only on building a “message on climate change”, the Clarkson’s Farm presenter took to his column for The Sun to vent his anger. Jeremy has often had a unique […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Retaliates To Attacks Over Comments On David Attenborough appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
All The Cars Featured In The Next Grand Tour European Special Episode: Driven By Clarkson, Hammond, and May
The Grand Tour wowed fans as Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May swept across Norway, but now we’re looking forward to the next episode which Grand Tour Nation can confirm is set in Europe. Landing in Poland in June, the three presenters joined their cars for a 2,000km...
What Is A Scandi Flick? The Meaning Behind The Grand Tour’s Latest Episode
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick is a much better play on words that what most people think. Obviously, with the latest special being based in Scandinavia, it is a nod to the location but it goes further than that. The latest special showed the hosts, Jeremy Clarkson, James May,...
Richard Hammond Emotionally Recalls Horror Top Gear Crash: “Strange Feeling”
The Grand Tour presenter, Richard Hammond, has reflected on his 2006 horror crash while filming Top Gear. Hammond had to be put into a medically induced coma after becoming severely injured whilst crashing a high-speed dragster on the show. Hammond was going 320 mph in the jet-powered dragster, Vampire, when the crash happened at the former RAF Elvington airbase close to York. Now, over 15 years later, Hammond has revealed during an interview on Good Morning Britain, that he is finally able to watch the footage back.
Kaleb Cooper Admits Jeremy Clarkson Has “Little Knowledge, And That Is Very Dangerous” On Clarkson’s Farm
Clarkson’s Farm was incredibly successful as fans of Jeremy Clarkson watched him and his number two in command Kaleb Cooper explore the presenter’s new world of farming. The Grand Tour presenter bought his farm in 2008 during the days of Top Gear, where he contracted it out to a local farmer from Chadlington. This farmer retired in 2019 so Clarkson decided to take over the farm himself, renaming it to Diddly Squat Farm. Kaleb, who has since shot to fame, assisted him in this, and the two quickly became one of the most powerful presenting pairs on Prime Video.
Richard Hammond Launches A Race Team In Latest Business Gamble: “You’ll See How That Goes!”
While talking to WhatToWatch.com about the upcoming second series of Richard Hammond’s Workshop, Richard Hammond surprised fans when he revealed that he’d launched a race team to try and promote his business. The second series of the show will be released to Discovery+ on October 17th, and while...
Richard Hammond’s Workshop Series 2 Trailer and Release Date Revealed: Here’s What We Know
Richard Hammond’s Workshop saw great success after its first series was launched on Discovery+. It saw The Grand Tour presenter begin his very own business away from his co-presenters Jeremy Clarkson and James May in the form of his car restoration garage, The Smallest Cog. The first series began...
