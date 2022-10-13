ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily Clarkson: Everything You Need To Know About Jeremy Clarkson’s Daughter

Emily Clarkson is the daughter of Jeremy Clarkson and his ex-wife Frances Cain. She was born on 21 July 1994 and is currently married to Alex Andrew with a baby on the way. Emily may not be following in her father’s footsteps into the world of cars, but instead pursuing her own career as a writer with her blog Pretty Normal Me (now unpublished from the web), and a published book under the same name.
James May On Jeremy Clarkson And Diddly Squat Farm: “I Find Him Infuriatingly Inept”

James May has commented on Jeremy Clarkson’s step into the world of farming as The Grand Tour presenter is currently filming series 2 of Clarkson’s Farm. May, who has recently returned from filming of the Prime Video car show in Europe, joked that his co-presenter may not be doing as much as it seems on […] The post James May On Jeremy Clarkson And Diddly Squat Farm: “I Find Him Infuriatingly Inept” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Why The Grand Tour Ditched The Tent: Revealed

The Grand Tour has taken a different route in the last few specials, which seems to have gone down well with the fans of the show. Viewers have seen more of a focus on the cars, giving the hosts Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond, the opportunity to get back to their routes of being ‘nerdy’ about the cars. The shows have been set out like films with a picturesque view of each location. We have seen the trio go all over the globe with the new format, including, Scotland, Madagascar, and the latest was in Norway.
Richard Hammond Thought James May Had “Had It” When He Saw Grand Tour Crash Aftermath

Richard Hammond revealed on The Morning that he thought co-host, James May, had died when he had the horrendous crash in the latest special, The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick. Referring to May’s crash, Hammond explained: “Oh, I thought he’d had it!” This Morning host Holly Willoughby, said: “For him it was a bit of […] The post Richard Hammond Thought James May Had “Had It” When He Saw Grand Tour Crash Aftermath appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Records Indicate It Wasn't Only Prince Harry Who Arrived After The Queen Had Already Died

Although Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, chose to leave his duties in the United Kingdom for a quieter life in the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and their children, he remained close to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II (via Us Weekly). While the dynamic between the two did change a bit, Harry shared that he spoke often with his grandmother.
Richard Hammond Accuses Jeremy Clarkson Of “Bullying In The Workplace”

The Grand Tour host, Richard Hammond, has appeared on ITVs This Morning, discussing the recent release of The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick. Talking with the hosts, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, Hammond talked about one of the funniest moments from the Norway special when co-host Jeremy Clarkson, pushed his cabin down a ski slope, with him still inside it.
Jeremy Clarkson On Prime Minister Liz Truss: “IQ Of A Stone”

The Grand Tour presenter Jeremy Clarkson has spoken out on Prime Minister Liz Truss after her reading at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, referring to her delivery being like that of a “Dalek”. Jeremy continued to add that while other leaders delivered their readings with “feeling”, Truss sounded like a 6-year old reading poetry.
Jeremy Clarkson Retaliates To Attacks Over Comments On David Attenborough

The Grand Tour’s Jeremy Clarkson has lashed out at British icon David Attenborough after watching his new series, Frozen Planet II. Claiming that the series focusses only on building a “message on climate change”, the Clarkson’s Farm presenter took to his column for The Sun to vent his anger. Jeremy has often had a unique […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Retaliates To Attacks Over Comments On David Attenborough appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Richard Hammond Emotionally Recalls Horror Top Gear Crash: “Strange Feeling”

The Grand Tour presenter, Richard Hammond, has reflected on his 2006 horror crash while filming Top Gear. Hammond had to be put into a medically induced coma after becoming severely injured whilst crashing a high-speed dragster on the show. Hammond was going 320 mph in the jet-powered dragster, Vampire, when the crash happened at the former RAF Elvington airbase close to York. Now, over 15 years later, Hammond has revealed during an interview on Good Morning Britain, that he is finally able to watch the footage back.
Kaleb Cooper Admits Jeremy Clarkson Has “Little Knowledge, And That Is Very Dangerous” On Clarkson’s Farm

Clarkson’s Farm was incredibly successful as fans of Jeremy Clarkson watched him and his number two in command Kaleb Cooper explore the presenter’s new world of farming. The Grand Tour presenter bought his farm in 2008 during the days of Top Gear, where he contracted it out to a local farmer from Chadlington. This farmer retired in 2019 so Clarkson decided to take over the farm himself, renaming it to Diddly Squat Farm. Kaleb, who has since shot to fame, assisted him in this, and the two quickly became one of the most powerful presenting pairs on Prime Video.
