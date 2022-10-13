ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawn Mendes looks hot & toned after his workout

By Maria Loreto
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26tJDD_0iXcJv3600

Shawn Mendes is looking fit and healthy. The 24-year-old singer was photographed after completing his workout, looking toned and comfortable.

GrosbyGroup
Shawn Mendes after his workout in Equinox.

Mendes was photographed leaving his gym after he’d bought a tea that had a clear doodle of a heart on it. He was wearing black shorts, a white tank top, Nike socks, and sneakers, and was on a phone call via his AirPods.

Mendes was leaving Equinox in West Hollywood, where he’s frequently seen whenever he’s in town.

GrosbyGroup
Shawn Mendes after his workout in Equinox.

Mendes has been recently doing promotion for his film “ Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile ,” where he plays the lead character, an animated crocodile who can also sing. It marks Mendes’s first time starring in a film and will soon be followed by other performances, including “Summer of Love,” a movie described as a comedy with music in it.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight , Mendes talked about his decision to cancel the remaining dates of his tour in order to care for his mental health. “It doesn’t feel like such high pressure,” he said when talking about doing the promotional work of “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.”

“I think I needed some time just to ground and spend some time with family and friends and gain some perspective of how beautiful it is what I get to do for a living.”

When speaking about the film itself, Mendes said that he saw a lot of himself in his character and that he learned several valuable lessons thanks to the film’s story. “When it comes to art and showing yourself I think that vulnerability is kind of what gives other people the power to feel that they can also be vulnerable,” he said. “I felt really connected with Lyle’s sensitivity and sensitivity in the film. I feel a lot of that in myself.“

