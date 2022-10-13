IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As hunting season continues to draw outdoorsmen out from all over looking for the different animals drawing them out, the risk of poaching rises. The Idaho Fish and Game is continuing to remind hunters of how they can continue to help curve amount of poachers in Idaho. Upper Snake Region communications manager James Brower says there is always something hunters need to be constantly vigilant for more than just their prize.

IDAHO STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO