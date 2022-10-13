Read full article on original website
Related
kidnewsradio.com
Officials to discuss RIDE Initiative and Profile of a Graduate
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) Advisory Group and the Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) will meet jointly on Oct. 21, 2022. The SBE will convene its regularly scheduled meeting at 9 a.m. with the RIDE Advisory Group...
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho gas prices dip
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.36/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 802 stations in Idaho. Prices in Idaho are 1.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 69.5...
kidnewsradio.com
Mule deer doe found shot and left to waste in southeast Idaho
INKOM, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding an adult mule deer doe that was shot and left to waste in southeast Idaho. The doe was discovered in a private field off of East Green Canyon Road near Inkom. Officials say the incident...
kidnewsradio.com
2022 Governor’s Awards in the Arts announced
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little and First Lady Teresa Little have selected the recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Awards in the Arts. The biennial awards, established in 1970 by the Idaho Commission on the Arts, bring recognition to Idaho’s exceptional artists, arts organizations and arts supporters.
kidnewsradio.com
Hunters can help prevent poaching incidents while searching for trophy
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As hunting season continues to draw outdoorsmen out from all over looking for the different animals drawing them out, the risk of poaching rises. The Idaho Fish and Game is continuing to remind hunters of how they can continue to help curve amount of poachers in Idaho. Upper Snake Region communications manager James Brower says there is always something hunters need to be constantly vigilant for more than just their prize.
kidnewsradio.com
More people now eligible to give blood with the Red Cross
BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 14, 2022 — The American Red Cross now invites those who spent time in the U.K., Ireland or France and have never tried to give blood due to concerns over variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (vCJD) – related to mad cow disease – to give blood and help save lives.
kidnewsradio.com
DEQ preparing draft 401 water quality certification for County Line Hydroelectric Facility
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is preparing a draft 401 water quality certification for the County Line Hydroelectric Facility – Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Docket No. P-14513. The proposed facility, which would be located on the Snake River in Jefferson...
Comments / 0