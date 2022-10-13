Read full article on original website
Oxford Police Dispel Rumors and Formally Charge Collierville in Injury and Death of Ole Miss Students on The Oxford Square
The Oxford Police Department has formally charged Seth Rokitka (24 of Collierville, Tennessee) with one count of Manslaughter, one count of Aggravated DUI, one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death, and one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Personal Injury. Duties of a Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death/Personal Injury is also known as Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Death/Personal Injury.
Deadly shooting in Webster County believed to be accident
EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Investigators believe a deadly shooting in Webster County was accidental. Webster County Sheriff David Gore said the shooting happened Saturday, Oct. 15 around midnight at a home on Mantee Clarkson Road. The deceased victim was shot in the head. One person was arrested and charged with...
Second suspect in death of University of Mississippi student captured; truck involved in accident located
The second suspect in the death of an Ole Miss student early Sunday has been arrested. According to the Oxford Police Department, Seth Rokitka was taken into custody at 8:30 a.m. Monday. His truck was found wrecked in Marshall County. It has since been recovered and impounded. Rokitka and Tristan...
Choctaw County Deputies search for Weir Apartments gunman
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Choctaw County Deputies are looking for the gunman in a shooting last night. The sheriff says it happened at the Weir Apartments on 133 Front Street around 9 p.m. A victim arrived at Choctaw Medical Center and was shot once in the back. They...
Warrant issued for alleged shooter in Weir
WEIR, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Weir are seeking information about a shooting that apparently happened Sunday evening. According to the Weir Police Department, a report was made at approximately 9:16 about a shooting at the Weir Apartments on Front Street. Officers were then notified about a shooting victim at...
One arrested, another being sought in fatal hit and run that killed Mississippi university student
One of two suspects in a hit-and-run that killed an Ole Miss student and critically injured another has been arrested police said. Oxford Police issued a statement at 8:45 p.m. Sudnay saying that two suspects have been identified in the fatal hit-and-run early Sunday that also left a University of Mississippi co-ed hospitalized with critical injuries.
Shooter sought in Weir
WEIR, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Weir are seeking information about a shooting that apparently happened Sunday evening. According to the Weir Police Department, a report was made at approximately 9:16 about a shooting at the Weir Apartments on Front Street. Officers were then notified about a shooting victim at...
One arrested, another wanted after deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students
OXFORD, Miss. — The Oxford Police Department has released the identity of the two suspects in connection with the death of an Ole Miss student and the injury of another. Officials identify the suspects as Seth Rokitka and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville. Police said Sunday night in Shelby...
Update: University confirms death of student in fatal hit-and-run; police still seeking suspects
Oxford Police continue to seek the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run early Sunday that left one University of Mississippi student dead and another critically injured. Ben Marsh, dean of students, released a statement Sunday afternoon about the incident. “We received the heartbreaking news that...
One dead, one injured in tragic accident behind City Hall
On Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 1:14 AM, the Oxford Police Department received a 911 call by passers by that there were two people injured in the parking lot behind City Hall. Our officers and the Oxford Fire Department arrived almost immediately and began tending to the two victims. They were both transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi.
Two men wanted for questioning in forgery, stolen vehicle case
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Yalobusha County deputies are searching for two men in a $39,000 forgery case and for a stolen vehicle. Investigators say the unknown man in this picture took the vehicle and is wanted for questioning. They also want to talk to a man named John...
Charleston man sentenced to more than 18 years in drug trafficking case
A Charleston man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 18 years in prison for selling methamphetamine. According to court documents, James Taylor, 35, of Charleston, Mississippi pled guilty in the United States District Court for the Northern District to Mississippi to one count of conspiracy to traffic drugs. Taylor was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Sharion Aycock to 219 months for the conspiracy. He was further sentenced to 5 years supervised release following his release from prison. Taylor is currently in custody.
Woman discovers possible human remains along dry Mississippi River shoreline
COAHOMA CO., Miss. (WMC) - The Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating possible human remains found along the dry riverbed of the Mississippi River. “Because these water levels are so low that we knew it was only a short matter of time before human remains were found,” said Coahoma County resident Crystal Foster.
Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run; Second Victim Critically Injured
An Ole Miss student was killed early Sunday morning just off the downtown Square by a hit-and-run driver. Another victim was critically injured. According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday, OPD received a 911 call that two people were injured in the parking lot behind City Hall.
My Heart is Broken, Why? Why? Why?
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Many of you saw the news Sunday concerning two Ole Miss students involved in a hit-and-run. The young man (Walker Fielder) died and his friend girl Blanche Williamson is in serious condition. From what I understand, the couple was at a bar in Oxford. Some “na na” took place with several people filming the altercation. Walker is a gentle soul. He is not a hot head. He and his friend left the bar. The trouble makers followed Walker and Blanche and got into their truck running over the couple leaving the scene of the accident. The driver and passenger are now in custody.
Jury selection, death penalty hearing Monday in Jimmy Spencer capital murder case
Jury selection and a decision on the death penalty are expected Monday in the capital murder case against Jimmy O'Neal Spencer. Defense lawyers say Spencer's intellectual disability make him ineligible for the death penalty. The prosecution, however, says Spencer's IQ is high enough to be considered competent. A Marshall County...
One dead after three workers fall into MS grain storage bin
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — One man died and two were injured Thursday after they all fell into a grain storage bin at a farm in the Mississippi Delta. Multiple law enforcement and rescue personnel responded to the scene at TT&W Farm Products on U.S. Highway 82 in Itta Bena, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported. They cut into […]
Husband, adult son shot at home in Verona
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona are trying to find the person wanted in connection with a Thursday afternoon shooting that wounded a man and his adult stepson. The shooting happened before 2 p.m. at Felicia Sims' home in the 5300 block of Raymond Avenue. Sims says her...
3 workers fall into grain bin in Mississippi, 1 of them dies
ITTA BENA, Miss. (WJTV) – A farm worker died and two others were injured after falling into a soybean bin near Itta Bena on Thursday, October 13. The Greenwood Commonwealth reported the victim who died was identified as Eugene Nicholas, 20. The two other unidentified men were extracted from the grain bin and airlifted to […]
Police chase ends with Mississippi man behind bars, load of drugs off the streets
A police chase in Panola County ended with a man behind bars and a load of drugs off the streets, according to the Batesville Police Department. Derrick Stevenson of Marks, led officers on a chase on Sunday, Oct. 2, according to police. Stevenson eventually wrecked and tried to run off...
