Yalobusha County, MS

Oxford Police Dispel Rumors and Formally Charge Collierville in Injury and Death of Ole Miss Students on The Oxford Square

The Oxford Police Department has formally charged Seth Rokitka (24 of Collierville, Tennessee) with one count of Manslaughter, one count of Aggravated DUI, one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death, and one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Personal Injury. Duties of a Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death/Personal Injury is also known as Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Death/Personal Injury.
OXFORD, MS
Deadly shooting in Webster County believed to be accident

EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Investigators believe a deadly shooting in Webster County was accidental. Webster County Sheriff David Gore said the shooting happened Saturday, Oct. 15 around midnight at a home on Mantee Clarkson Road. The deceased victim was shot in the head. One person was arrested and charged with...
WEBSTER COUNTY, MS
Choctaw County Deputies search for Weir Apartments gunman

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Choctaw County Deputies are looking for the gunman in a shooting last night. The sheriff says it happened at the Weir Apartments on 133 Front Street around 9 p.m. A victim arrived at Choctaw Medical Center and was shot once in the back. They...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, MS
Warrant issued for alleged shooter in Weir

WEIR, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Weir are seeking information about a shooting that apparently happened Sunday evening. According to the Weir Police Department, a report was made at approximately 9:16 about a shooting at the Weir Apartments on Front Street. Officers were then notified about a shooting victim at...
WEIR, MS
Shooter sought in Weir

WEIR, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Weir are seeking information about a shooting that apparently happened Sunday evening. According to the Weir Police Department, a report was made at approximately 9:16 about a shooting at the Weir Apartments on Front Street. Officers were then notified about a shooting victim at...
WEIR, MS
One dead, one injured in tragic accident behind City Hall

On Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 1:14 AM, the Oxford Police Department received a 911 call by passers by that there were two people injured in the parking lot behind City Hall. Our officers and the Oxford Fire Department arrived almost immediately and began tending to the two victims. They were both transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi.
OXFORD, MS
Charleston man sentenced to more than 18 years in drug trafficking case

A Charleston man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 18 years in prison for selling methamphetamine. According to court documents, James Taylor, 35, of Charleston, Mississippi pled guilty in the United States District Court for the Northern District to Mississippi to one count of conspiracy to traffic drugs. Taylor was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Sharion Aycock to 219 months for the conspiracy. He was further sentenced to 5 years supervised release following his release from prison. Taylor is currently in custody.
CHARLESTON, MS
Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run; Second Victim Critically Injured

An Ole Miss student was killed early Sunday morning just off the downtown Square by a hit-and-run driver. Another victim was critically injured. According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday, OPD received a 911 call that two people were injured in the parking lot behind City Hall.
OXFORD, MS
My Heart is Broken, Why? Why? Why?

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Many of you saw the news Sunday concerning two Ole Miss students involved in a hit-and-run. The young man (Walker Fielder) died and his friend girl Blanche Williamson is in serious condition. From what I understand, the couple was at a bar in Oxford. Some “na na” took place with several people filming the altercation. Walker is a gentle soul. He is not a hot head. He and his friend left the bar. The trouble makers followed Walker and Blanche and got into their truck running over the couple leaving the scene of the accident. The driver and passenger are now in custody.
OXFORD, MS
One dead after three workers fall into MS grain storage bin

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — One man died and two were injured Thursday after they all fell into a grain storage bin at a farm in the Mississippi Delta. Multiple law enforcement and rescue personnel responded to the scene at TT&W Farm Products on U.S. Highway 82 in Itta Bena, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported. They cut into […]
ITTA BENA, MS
Husband, adult son shot at home in Verona

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona are trying to find the person wanted in connection with a Thursday afternoon shooting that wounded a man and his adult stepson. The shooting happened before 2 p.m. at Felicia Sims' home in the 5300 block of Raymond Avenue. Sims says her...
VERONA, MS
3 workers fall into grain bin in Mississippi, 1 of them dies

ITTA BENA, Miss. (WJTV) – A farm worker died and two others were injured after falling into a soybean bin near Itta Bena on Thursday, October 13. The Greenwood Commonwealth reported the victim who died was identified as Eugene Nicholas, 20. The two other unidentified men were extracted from the grain bin and airlifted to […]
ITTA BENA, MS

