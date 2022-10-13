ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longhorns Daily News: Texas commit Arch Manning will reportedly be in Austin this weekend for another unofficial visit

By Xander Peters
Burnt Orange Nation
 5 days ago
FanSided

Arch Manning gave Colton Vasek ‘a ton to think about’ during visit

There was a pretty significant visitor list for Texas football last weekend as head coach Steve Sarkisian and his squad faced head coach Matt Campbell and the Iowa State Cyclones in a close Big 12 battle at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin on Oct. 15. Texas was able to grind out a close three-point win that came down to the final few minutes against Iowa State over the weekend.
Burnt Orange Nation

Sunday Armchair QB: Texas vs. Iowa State Edition

Truth be told, I think if asked, most Texas Longhorns fans (myself included) would have gladly taken a 24-21 win over the Iowa State Cyclones in the preseason. Coming off of three straight to Iowa State (including last year’s 30-7 loss in Ames), getting past the Iowa State hump in the schedule with a victory would have been a delightful change of pace from recent history against a historically putrid flyover country football team.
Burnt Orange Nation

Inside the Numbers: Texas played ugly, but managed to win

It wasn’t pretty for the Texas Longhorns, but a win is a win, especially against an Iowa State Cyclones team that’s beaten you on the last three outings. There is a lot to clean up for the Longhorns, especially defensively, as they head into the toughest stretch of the season — one that will likely define the narrative of the season. So what is there to clean up following the home win to notch their fifth win of the season?
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas vs. Iowa State: Five Observations and Sunday Chat

They can’t all be pretty. Sometimes you have gut out an ugly win even when you don’t bring your best game to the yard that day. Last year, we became accustomed to watching this Texas team come up on the short end of the stick in close games. Yesterday in Austin might be a small sign that maybe things could be changing.
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas basketball ranked No. 12 in AP preseason poll

For the 19th time in school history, the Texas Longhorns are ranked in the AP preseason poll released on Monday, slotting in at No. 12. In head coach Chris Beard’s first season, the Longhorns started the year ranked No. 5 after a preseason No. 19 ranking in Shaka Smart’s last year.
FanSided

Colton Vasek spotted on Texas football sideline with Arch Manning

One of the top priorities among key targets of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class this fall is the highly touted four-star Oklahoma Sooners commit and Austin Westlake edge rusher Colton Vasek. Despite committing to Oklahoma late in the summer months last offseason, Texas remains in constant communication this fall with the local product Vasek.
FanSided

Trevor Knights looks foolish calling Texas football a ‘beatable’ team

Last weekend, we saw Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian absolutely obliterate new head coach Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Oct. 8. And there was something that a former Oklahoma quarterback had to say this week about how Oklahoma looked in that loss to Texas in Red River.
Burnt Orange Nation

Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders is playing through a shoulder injury

After the Texas Longhorns dealt with quarterback injuries for a month, now it’s time for the Oklahoma State Cowboys to spend time in that spotlight as Spencer Sanders plays through a recent shoulder injury to his throwing shoulder that could limit him for Saturday’s home game against the Longhorns.
Burnt Orange Nation

Initial thoughts from No. 22 Texas’ 24-21 win over Iowa State

That certainly wasn’t the prettiest game we’ve seen the Texas Longhorns play, but they came away win a win to mark their first three-game conference win streak under Steve Sarkisian. Here are a few initial thoughts from the Horns’ 24-21 win over the Cyclones. Texas found a...
FanSided

Texas football vs. Oklahoma State: Opening odds for Week 8

A high-stakes matchup lies ahead for No. 22 ranked Texas football next weekend on the road against head coach Mike Gundy and the No. 8 (for now at least) Oklahoma State Cowboys. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian will face a Big 12 foe away from home for the first time in nearly a month.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas

Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
Burnt Orange Nation

Steve Sarkisian provides injury updates on three Texas players

The Texas Longhorns suffered several injuries against the Iowa State Cyclones in Saturday’s 24-21 win, including an impactful injury sustained by junior cornerback Ryan Watts, but Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the game that all three players injured — sophomore left guard Hayden Conner and junior safety Jerrin Thompson, in addition to Watts — all suffered stingers.
heartlandcollegesports.com

Big 12 Conference Clarifies Review at End of Iowa State-Texas Game

The Texas Longhorns beat the Iowa State Cyclones 24-21 on Saturday in Austin, but like most Big 12 games, it wasn’t without drama and some controversy at the end. With just a couple of minutes left trailing by three, Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers lost the ball on a hard and controversial hit, which resulted in a review over whether or not he was down before fumbling, but the play stood and Texas got the ball back with two minutes to go as the Longhorns hung on for a 24-21 win.
Austonia

Study: Austin lands three on best Texas suburbs to raise a family

Three Austin neighborhoods have landed on a ranking of best places to raise a family in Texas. The Niche.com ranking looks at multiple factors, including public schools, cost of living, crime and safety, diversity, outdoor activities and walkability. Rollingwood"Rollingwood is in Travis County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Rollingwood offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Rollingwood there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Rollingwood tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Rollingwood are highly rated." West Lake Hills"Living in West Lake Hills offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In West Lake Hills there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of West Lake Hills tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in West Lake Hills are highly rated."
dallasexpress.com

Thousands of Birds Fly Over Texas

Thousands of birds could be spotted flying through the skies of Central Texas last week as part of their migration journey to warmer regions. The skies over Austin had some of the most birds in Central Texas, KXAN reported. This area of the state can usually see billions of birds in the spring and fall as they migrate.
