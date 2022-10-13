Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real ProblemTom HandyChicago, IL
Elios Pizza on Fire - Addison, IL - Restaurant/Food ReviewChicago Food KingAddison, IL
Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Here's the tastiest Mexican food in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Related
Providing kids with music, theater, and art classes
Fame Center is a nonprofit organization in the South Loop providing music, art, and theater classes to kids. Joining us now with more on the work they do is founder and CEO Sheila Fortson. 1319 S. State Street. (312) 469-0667. Facebook FAME Center. Instagram @the.famecenter.
6@6: Next level ramen and sad beige
CHICAGO – It’s a common meal for many people that’s traditionally easy to prepare and cost-effective. But sometimes even ramen needs to be kicked up a notch. This next level version of the dish was the first thing featured on Tuesday morning’s edition of “6@6” on WGN Morning News along with the trend of babies being wrapped in beige clothing for photos.
Open House Chicago: Significant sites in North Lawndale
CHICAGO — When Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. moved his family to Chicago to fight for fair housing, he spent a lot of his time at Stone Temple Baptist Church. Stone Temple Baptist is one several significant landmarks and buildings that the public can tour this weekend as a part of the touring series, Open […]
Chicago is rat capital of U.S. for 8th year in a row
CHICAGO – Ah rats!! Chicago is at the top of a list it would really rather not be on. Orkin has released its list of the Top 50 Rattiest Cities and Chicago is number one for the eighth year in a row! Yes, you read that right, this is the eighth consecutive year Chicago has taken the top spot as the rat capital of America.
Through triumphs and challenges, best friends win homecoming royalty
ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Two best friends since the age of three, who have been through so much together, won homecoming king and queen last week at Sandburg High School. Seniors Selena Schuster and Timmy Matykiewicz have gone to homecoming every year together, despite in 2020 when it was canceled due to COVID-19. The duo […]
Lunchbreak: Roasted Winter Squash
FARE offers bowls, toasts, smoothies, coffee and baked goods and their menu changes seasonally- squash being one of those items. FARE’s bright herbaceous menu is rich in plants and environmentally sustainable with robust vegan and gluten-free options. FARE offers delivery to the wider Chicago community with easy ordering right...
How windy is Chicago compared to other cities?
Chicago is called “The Windy City.” I once lived in Boston, Massachusetts, and it seemed just as windy there, if not windier. Just how windy is it, actually, in Chicago?. It can get windy in Chicago, but the nickname was placed on the city by the New York City press in the late 1880s in reference to our politicians, not to our climate. You are correct to observe that Boston has higher average winds that Chicago.
Soldier Field hosting job fair for military veterans
CHICAGO — Soldier Field will host a job fair next Thursday to help service members transition back into civilian life. Chicago Veterans Job Fair looks to attract, hire and retain military-trained talent in the Chicago area. DAV and RecruitMilitary have organized the hiring event for all transitioning military members, veterans, military spouses, and dependents.
Speakeasy magic bar is north side’s best kept secret
CHICAGO – If you’re looking to make your next night out on the town extra magical, then the Chicago Magic Lounge is the place for you. It’s a speakeasy-style theater that’s hidden behind a fake laundromat and since it reopened its doors in 2021 it’s been quietly attracting a following thanks to visitors documenting their experiences on TikTok.
‘Kids do not listen’: East Chicago teacher charged after having alleged ‘kill list’
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana teacher has been charged after allegedly admitting to having a “kill list.” On Wednesday at around 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to St. Stanislaus School, located in the 4900 block of Indianapolis Boulevard. According to court documents, at around 12:45 p.m., two fifth graders were in the classroom […]
City officially records its first snow of the season
At 9:17 AM Monday snow was observed at O’Hare International Airport. Snow was also observed across much of Lake and northern Cook counties. Visibility was 10 miles during the event meaning the snow was very light, amounting to a trace. The normal date for Chicago’s first trace of snow...
Dean’s A-List Interviews: Julia Roberts & George Clooney on ‘Ticket to Paradise’
CHICAGO – They’ve teamed up a number of times over the years, but now two veteran actors are doing something a little bit different in 2022. George Clooney and Julia Roberts are starting together in a romantic comedy for the first time in “Ticket to Paradise” that’s opening in theatres on Friday.
50 years after it began, the Clean Water Act’s impact still seen with the Chicago River
CHICAGO — Tuesday marks 50 years since the start of the Clean Water Act. The act helped steer dollars and projects toward the clean-up of the nation’s waterways including the historic Chicago River. The Chicago River is now the cleanest it has been in 150 years. It has also led to more development along […]
Mountain lion struck, killed by vehicle in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. – A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of Illinois for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin and exploratory movements across the Midwest, officials said. Illinois Department of Natural […]
What time is Pritzker-Bailey debate?
CHICAGO – With only three weeks to go before Illinois voters head to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2022 General Election, Governor J.B. Pritzer (D) and Republican State Senator Darren Bailey will square off for their second and final debate. The two are set to meet...
Weekend Break: Brookfield Zoo’s creepy crawlers
Check out this Weekend Break where WGN takes a look at the creepy crawlers Brookfield Zoo has this spooky season.
2 shot, 1 fatally, in hallway of South Chicago building
CHICAGO — A man and woman were shot, the man fatally, in a hallway at a building in South Chicago late Saturday night. Police say the man and the woman were on the third floor of a hallway at a building in the 8700 block of South Burley Avenue around11:06 p.m. when shots were fired. […]
Willowbrook girls flag football team dominates in inaugural season
VILLA PARK, Ill. – Willowbrook High School senior Sarah Ball played flag football for the first time just this June, but she’s proven a quick study. “She’s a dream to coach,” said Rachel Karos, Willowbrook flag football’s co-head coach. “Sarah is awesome, I love her,” said Willowbrook senior linebacker Roslyn Sanchez. “It’s unbelievable. I’m blown […]
Missing elderly woman with dementia found safe
ALGONQUIN, Ill. — A missing woman with dementia from Algonquin has been located and safely returned home, according to police. Police said the 83-year-old woman was last seen walking southbound on Square Barn Road toward Huntley Road Morning morning. A Silver Alert was issued statewide. According to police, the...
CPD: 9 recent armed robberies reported near Chinatown
CHICAGO — Police issued a community alert Monday after nine armed robberies in the last three weeks were reported near Chinatown. In the incidents, police said two to four suspects approach the victims while displaying firearms. They have been fleeing in a black sedan and white SUV with tinted windows.
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0