Chicago is called “The Windy City.” I once lived in Boston, Massachusetts, and it seemed just as windy there, if not windier. Just how windy is it, actually, in Chicago?. It can get windy in Chicago, but the nickname was placed on the city by the New York City press in the late 1880s in reference to our politicians, not to our climate. You are correct to observe that Boston has higher average winds that Chicago.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO