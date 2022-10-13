Read full article on original website
Focused on Mississippi: Angels on the Bluff
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – This is one of my favorite places in one of my favorite places, the Natchez City Cemetery. This year, they’re expanding their “Angels on the Bluff” nighttime cemetery tour to two weekends. This is also a special anniversary for the cemetery. “I’ve always loved the cemetery. I’ve always thought it was […]
Natchez Democrat
Gibson – Hunter
Mr. and Mrs. Kelvin and Tamara Gibson of Starkville, Mississippi, announce the engagement of their daughter, Leah Yasmeen Gibson, to Terrence Dwayne Hunter, Jr., the son of Mr. and Mrs. Calvin and Sharon Woodfork and the late Mr. Terrence Dwayne Hunter, Sr., of Natchez, Mississippi. Miss Gibson is the granddaughter...
WAPT
MHSAA investigating brawl that caused game between Crystal Springs and Wesson to be called off
MHSAA is investigating after a brawl broke out during a football game between players from Crystal Springs and Wesson on Friday. MHSAA said a fight broke out in the third quarter with Wesson leading 28 to 7. Fans also got involved, though it says none got down to the field to fight with the players. At least one player is accused of using his helmet to swing at other players. MHSAA said it is investigating this accusation.
Natchez Democrat
Spread the word on available funding for home repairs for those in need
If you know someone living in poverty in Natchez who needs repairs to their home, please let them know about the city’s Special Needs Assistance Program. The City of Natchez, working with Concordia Bank and Trust and Home Bank, right now is seeking qualified homeowners interested in the SNAP housing assistance program.
Family of missing Mississippi man wants answers for his disappearance
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rasheem Carter, of Fayette, has been missing for more than a week. His family said he disappeared when he was contracted to work in Taylorsville, Mississippi. Rasheem’s family said they are desperate to find their loved one. They also said it isn’t like him to go this long without communication. […]
Mississippi man dies in weekend four-wheeler accident
A 41-year-old Mississippi man died in a four-wheeler accident on Saturday. Adams County Coroner James Lee said Carlos Demby left the roadway in the Fenwick community east of Natchez. Demby’s four-wheeler went down an embankment and was later found by relatives and friends, he said. Demby was transported to...
15-year-old Tallulah teen arrested after making social media threats against Mangham High School, authorities say
MANGHAM, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 13, 2022, the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Mangham High School due to a threat posted on a social media platform against the high school. Deputies of the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, Mangham Police, and the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office discovered that a 15-year-old male juvenile […]
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Fatal shooting in Clayton remains under investigation
CLAYTON, La. — Authorities are still investigating a fatal Thursday morning shooting in Clayton. A 16-year-old reportedly shot and killed 26-year-old Zavonta Washington. Initially, investigators said the shooting was justified because Washington had reportedly tried to break into the home through a window, said Brandy Spears, who is the public information officer for Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Retired Mississippi school teacher arrested for embezzlement
A retired Mississippi school teacher has been arrested for embezzlement. Nancy Butler, of Bogue Chitto, was arrested Friday, Oct. 7, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with felony embezzlement. Butler, 51, is accused of taking money from a school-related activity fund, according to Chief Deputy Johnny Hall. She...
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Police chief offering reward for shooting suspect; considered armed, dangerous
FERRIDAY, La. — A reward is being offered by Ferriday Police Chief Sam King for information leading to the arrest of a man linked to several shootings in Ferriday, King said. In a social media post on the Ferriday Police Department’s page, King asks anyone with information to contact...
Deputies issued 40 arrest warrants for narcotic distribution in Franklin Parish; several suspects arrested
On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, the Franklin Parish Sheriff's Office announced they have issued approximately 40 arrest warrants for narcotics.
Vidalia man arrested after molesting minor, deputies say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 7, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the sexual abuse of a child that allegedly occurred at a residence in Vidalia, La. During the investigation, deputies obtained evidence that the alleged sexual abuse had been ongoing […]
desotocountynews.com
Brookhaven man sentenced for distributing methamphetamine
A Brookhaven man was sentenced to 120 months in prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Richard Butler, 42, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in...
