Natchez, MS

WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Angels on the Bluff

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – This is one of my favorite places in one of my favorite places, the Natchez City Cemetery. This year, they’re expanding their “Angels on the Bluff” nighttime cemetery tour to two weekends. This is also a special anniversary for the cemetery. “I’ve always loved the cemetery. I’ve always thought it was […]
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Gibson – Hunter

Mr. and Mrs. Kelvin and Tamara Gibson of Starkville, Mississippi, announce the engagement of their daughter, Leah Yasmeen Gibson, to Terrence Dwayne Hunter, Jr., the son of Mr. and Mrs. Calvin and Sharon Woodfork and the late Mr. Terrence Dwayne Hunter, Sr., of Natchez, Mississippi. Miss Gibson is the granddaughter...
STARKVILLE, MS
WAPT

MHSAA investigating brawl that caused game between Crystal Springs and Wesson to be called off

MHSAA is investigating after a brawl broke out during a football game between players from Crystal Springs and Wesson on Friday. MHSAA said a fight broke out in the third quarter with Wesson leading 28 to 7. Fans also got involved, though it says none got down to the field to fight with the players. At least one player is accused of using his helmet to swing at other players. MHSAA said it is investigating this accusation.
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS
Natchez Democrat

Spread the word on available funding for home repairs for those in need

If you know someone living in poverty in Natchez who needs repairs to their home, please let them know about the city’s Special Needs Assistance Program. The City of Natchez, working with Concordia Bank and Trust and Home Bank, right now is seeking qualified homeowners interested in the SNAP housing assistance program.
NATCHEZ, MS
CBS 42

Family of missing Mississippi man wants answers for his disappearance

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rasheem Carter, of Fayette, has been missing for more than a week. His family said he disappeared when he was contracted to work in Taylorsville, Mississippi. Rasheem’s family said they are desperate to find their loved one. They also said it isn’t like him to go this long without communication. […]
FAYETTE, MS
MyArkLaMiss

15-year-old Tallulah teen arrested after making social media threats against Mangham High School, authorities say

MANGHAM, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 13, 2022, the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Mangham High School due to a threat posted on a social media platform against the high school. Deputies of the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, Mangham Police, and the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office discovered that a 15-year-old male juvenile […]
MANGHAM, LA
Natchez Democrat

UPDATE: Fatal shooting in Clayton remains under investigation

CLAYTON, La. — Authorities are still investigating a fatal Thursday morning shooting in Clayton. A 16-year-old reportedly shot and killed 26-year-old Zavonta Washington. Initially, investigators said the shooting was justified because Washington had reportedly tried to break into the home through a window, said Brandy Spears, who is the public information officer for Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.
CLAYTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Vidalia man arrested after molesting minor, deputies say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 7, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the sexual abuse of a child that allegedly occurred at a residence in Vidalia, La. During the investigation, deputies obtained evidence that the alleged sexual abuse had been ongoing […]
VIDALIA, LA
desotocountynews.com

Brookhaven man sentenced for distributing methamphetamine

A Brookhaven man was sentenced to 120 months in prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Richard Butler, 42, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in...
BROOKHAVEN, MS

