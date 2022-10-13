MHSAA is investigating after a brawl broke out during a football game between players from Crystal Springs and Wesson on Friday. MHSAA said a fight broke out in the third quarter with Wesson leading 28 to 7. Fans also got involved, though it says none got down to the field to fight with the players. At least one player is accused of using his helmet to swing at other players. MHSAA said it is investigating this accusation.

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS ・ 12 HOURS AGO