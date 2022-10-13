Read full article on original website
Warriors' Jordan Poole addresses Draymond Green incident: 'He apologized... we're here to win a championship'
For the first time since being punched in the face by Draymond Green during training camp, Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole took questions from the media and addressed the situation which has put the defending champions front and center for all the wrong reasons. "[Draymond] apologized," Poole said. "[It...
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Should be good for Opening Night
Murray (hamstring) is expected to suit up for the Nuggets' season opener against the Jazz, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray could have suited up in the Nuggets' preseason finale against Golden State, but coach Mike Malone decided to play it safe so that he'll be fully ready to go against Utah. After missing all of last season to an ACL injury, erring on the side of caution may be the smart move. Expect Murray to play a key role for Denver this season as the second offensive option alongside Nikola Jokic. Given the long layoff, it's quite possible Murray's minutes could be limited early in the season.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Full participant in practice
Murray (hamstring) was a full participant in Monday's practice session, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray was unavailable for the Nuggets' final three preseason games due to a sore left hamstring, but he's trending in the right direction ahead of Wednesday's regular-season opener. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 25-year-old face a minutes restriction early in the year, especially after he missed all of last season due to an ACL injury.
Warriors extending Poole, Wiggins was no-brainer, but the Draymond Green decision next summer won't be so easy
Jordan Poole is a budding star. He's 23 years old, and in what was, effectively, his first NBA season of record, he put up 18.5 points and four assists a night and led the league in free-throw percentage. Poole's defense remains a postseason question mark, same as Tyler Herro's in Miami, but hyper-creators and deadeye shooters like this don't grow on trees.
Jazz's Malik Beasley: Goes through practice
Beasley (ankle) took part in portions of Sunday's practice, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Though he's not yet practicing in full while he manages the sprained left ankle, Beasley has a few more days to get healthier before the Jazz open their season Wednesday against the Nuggets. If Beasley doesn't start in the backcourt alongside Mike Conley and Collin Sexton, he should serve as one of Utah's primary scorers off the bench alongside 2020-21 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson.
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Picks up hamstring injury
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Wilson sustained a hamstring injury during Monday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. Wilson said postgame that he hurt his hamstring in the fourth quarter, but he was able to play through the issue in overtime, according to Myles Simmons of ProFootballTalk.com. The 33-year-old previously received a PRP injection in his right throwing shoulder to address a partially torn lat, which impacted him in Denver's previous two games. Wilson also was limited in practice Thursday before logging full sessions Friday and Saturday. However, Wilson added that the shoulder concern didn't affect him during Monday's game, per Simmons. The veteran quarterback completed all 10 of his passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter before going 5-for-18 passing for 72 yards over the remainder of the contest. It will be worth monitoring Wilson's status heading into the Broncos' next game against the Jets on Sunday.
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Game-time decision
Kuznetsov (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Monday against Vancouver, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov won't participate in the Capitals' morning skate and his availability will be determined closer to puck drop. He has one assist in three games this season.
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Loses grip on role
Gordon had three rushes for eight yards in Monday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers. Gordon started the game in his typical role as Denver's lead back, tallying three carries on the opening drive. However, he was benched from there, with Latavius Murray racking up 15 carries in his place. Gordon entered the game with a questionable tag due to a neck and rib injury, though he told media after the game that he was physically fine to play, per George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette. It's unclear why the swtich was made or if it will carry forward, but Gordon has fumbled four times -- two were lost -- on only 55 carries to begin the season.
Giants' Daniel Jones: Few mistakes in win
Jones completed 19 of 27 passes for 173 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Ravens. Jones threw multiple touchdowns for the first time since Week 1, finding the end zone from five and eight yards away. He remained a game manager but did so effectively by distributing the ball accurately and largely avoiding miscues -- though he did lose an inconsequential fumble just before halftime. Jones will have capped volume until the Giants are forced to take to the air more, limiting his fantasy intrigue.
Kentucky named CBB's most underrated program in 2022-23
Kentucky basketball enters the 2022-23 season ranked No. 4 overall in the AP Top 25. Still, the Wildcats are the most underrated team in college basketball, says CBS Sports’ Kyle Boone. In a ranking of the most overrated and underrated programs going into the season, Kentucky came in as...
Panthers' P.J. Walker: Ruled out with neck injury
Walker cleared the concussion protocol but has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Rams due to a neck injury, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Walker completed 10 of 16 passes for 60 yards and rushed once for minus-1 yard prior to being...
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: Managing thumb injury
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said that Thompson is considered day-to-day after sustaining a right thumb injury in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Vikings, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Thompson was forced to exit and did not return during the first start of his career Sunday. While...
Seahawks' Cody Barton: Role decreasing
Barton posted two tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 19-9 win over the Cardinals. Barton played just 39 percent of the defensive snaps in Week 6. His role has been in flux recently, as he had snap shares of 57 percent in Week 4 and 78 percent in Week 5. When he's on the field on a full-time basis, Barton is a stud -- he posted 46 tackles (26 solo) and a sack through the first five games. However, his steep drop in usage recently is a serious concern, and fantasy managers should manage their expectations in Week 7 against the Chargers.
Fantasy Football: Marquise Brown's potential season-ending injury doesn't make Robbie Anderson worth adding
Robbie Anderson's time in Carolina was numbered as soon as he got sent to the locker room by interim coach Steve Wilks Sunday following a sideline argument, and it took less than 24 hours for the Panthers to find a new home for him. The Cardinals acquired the disgruntled receiver Monday, per reports, potentially as a replacement for the recently injured Marquise Brown.
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Strong results from five targets
Smith hauled in all five of his targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-17 win over the Cowboys. Smith finished with a nearly identical line to fellow starter A.J. Brown, as both receivers were able to eat despite Jalen Hurts finishing with a new season low of 155 passing yards. The talented sophomore has been on a roll since his zero-point dud back in Week 1, accruing a receiving line of 33/397/2 for fantasy managers over his last five games. Smith will continue to be a must-start wideout when Philadelphia returns from its bye week to take on the Steelers on Oct. 30.
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Potentially out for season
Brown suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury during Sunday's loss to the Seahawks and will undergo further testing Monday to determine the severity of the issue, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Brown's X-rays came back negative, but he had a walking boot on his left foot following Sunday's loss. The...
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Posts season-high nine tackles
McKinney tallied nine tackles (five solo) in a Week 6 victory over the Ravens. McKinney recorded five or six tackles in four of the first five weeks of the campaign, and he stepped up his production with a campaign-high nine tackles in Week 6. He's yet to force a turnover this season but did pick off five passes in 2021. He has the potential to be an IDP asset but hasn't quite panned out that way so far this season.
Cardinals' Dennis Gardeck: Forced out with injury
Gardeck (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Gardeck recorded one tackle before sustaining an ankle injury at some point during this contest, though the exact nature of this issue is still unclear. The 28-year-old almost perfectly split his 205 total snaps between defense and special teams over the first five games of the season, recording 17 tackles, one sack, one pass defended and one forced fumble. With Gardeck sidelined, expect Victor Dimukeje to step in opposite outside linebacker Markus Golden.
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Lacks opportunity in loss
Sutton recorded two receptions on three targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers. Sutton entered the game having seen a minimum of seven targets, though he failed to reach half that mark in Monday's loss. Unsurprisingly, he also posted season-low marks in receptions and yards in a generally poor performance. While it's likely a safe bet that Sutton will bounce back in Week 7 against the Jets, the current state of Denver's offense makes it difficult to rely upon any player to consistently produce.
49ers' Willie Snead: Suiting up Sunday
Snead is active Sunday against the Falcons, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports. Snead was elevated from the practice squad Saturday. He was active for the team's Week 4 contest against the Rams, but he never played a down.
