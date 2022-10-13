ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'You attach yourself to one negative comment': Strictly's Ellie Simmonds says she refuses to let trolls 'bring her down' after becoming the first star with dwarfism to appear on the show

By Bethan Edwards For Mailonline
 5 days ago

Ellie Simmonds has said she refuses to let heartless trolls 'bring her down', as she vowed to continue to 'inspire' others while competing on Strictly Come Dancing.

The Olympic star, 27, who is the first ever contestant with dwarfism, admitted she is completely 'out of her comfort zone' by dancing every week on the BBC show.

Ellie said she felt deflated after being trolled by social media users but told BBC Radio 4's Women Hour that she hopes she is inspiring others with dwarfism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2acICW_0iXcErq500
'You attach yourself to that one negative comment': Ellie Simmonds has said she refuses to let heartless trolls 'bring her down', while competing on Strictly Come Dancing

She said: 'You attach yourself to that one negative comment, it sticks with you and it can bring you down but you try and bring yourself away.

'I'm doing it for myself and I am so proud and for all the individuals with dwarfism.

'I've had people not just from the UK but worldwide reach out to me and it means so much.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xOcgQ_0iXcErq500
'I am so proud': The Olympic star, 27, who is the first ever contestant with dwarfism, admitted she is completely 'out of her comfort zone' by dancing every week on the BBC show

Ellie, who retired from competitive sport last year, previously revealed that she had sadly been trolled after her first appearance on the primetime BBC show.

The contestant, who stands four-feet high, told host Emma Barnett: 'I'm way out of my comfort zone and it's totally different to what I'm used to.

'I'm in glitter, hair make up, fake tan and my hotel bed sheets are getting orange!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zgqzS_0iXcErq500
'It's totally different to what I'm used to': Ellie said she felt deflated after being trolled by users but told BBC Radio 4's Women Hour that she hopes she is inspiring others with dwarfism

Ellie has broken boundaries by being the first person with dwarfism to sign up to the hit show and is partnered with professional Nikita Kuzmin.

She continued: 'It's been different, you are thrust into limelight, everyone recognises you from Strictly.'

Ellie said she had been verbally attacked adding: 'It's comments like "why is she dancing", "how can she dance". But I just try and think of the positive comments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KCE0C_0iXcErq500
'It makes you more motivated': Ellie, who retired from competitive sport last year, previously revealed that she had sadly been trolled after her first appearance on the primetime BBC show

'The amount of support we have had with me and Nikita throughout the journey, the outpouring of love and support, has been amazing.'

Ellie is shocked by how 'powerful' the show is due to the amount of people watching and is 'grateful and honoured the world is accepting change'.

The swimmer, who has won praise from judges plus fellow celebrities and pro dancers, continued: 'You are doing it not just for yourself but for other people and it makes you more motivated.

'It was a new opportunity. When I was asked to do it, why say no, just go for it. I love dancing. There are always fears and self doubt when learning something new.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=304BKf_0iXcErq500
'Strictly is a powerful': She said: If I had watched someone like myself dancing on TV when I was growing up it would have meant everything

'We're human. A few bits last Saturday I totally messed up and didn't do but I give myself credit, I'm learning a new dance. It's nerve wrecking but the joy of the show outweighs all of that.

'It is so exciting and incredible to be part of it. If I had watched someone like myself dancing on TV when I was growing up it would have meant everything.

'Strictly is a powerful TV show and accepts people being different. It is incredible.'

Ellie revealed the BBC show has been really 'supportive' and allowed her to feel 'accepted' after they gave her a railing which is 'short so I don't have to climb up everywhere'

On this weeks show, the former swimmer will perform a sexy Salsa which she said is 'all about sass and hips and having the time of her life'.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6:30pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QreU5_0iXcErq500
'It is incredible': Ellie is shocked by how 'powerful' the show is due to the amount of people watching and is 'grateful and honored the world is accepting change'

Daily Mail

