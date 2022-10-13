White House predicts rise in COVID cases this coming winter

White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha has warned that the U.S. should be prepared for a spike in COVID cases this coming winter due to more indoor gatherings, reports NPR . The warning comes as Europe has started to see a rise in cases again, a pattern that will likely also reach the U.S.

The U.S. has seen a rise in COVID cases each winter for the last two years, and should expect annual surges similar to the flu, Jha explained in a White House press briefing . There are also at least three new subvariants the White House is reportedly tracking, which seem to evade immunity . However, the new COVID boosters should be quite effective in preventing infection, Jha told NPR .

COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have been declining over the year, largely due to vaccination rates. Currently, 68 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. There is likely to be a pick-up in COVID booster administration as the holidays draw nearer and people prepare for travel and gatherings.

"[T]he single most important thing people can do to protect themselves, to protect their families, or protect their communities is to get the updated COVID-19 vaccine," Jha expressed in the White House press briefing , "we can have a safe and healthy holiday season ahead." The COVID vaccines and boosters are still free to receive.