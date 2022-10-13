Read full article on original website
PennDOT Issues Update on Windmill Superloads for Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers to windmill superload movements in Clearfield County. The superloads are expected to travel this week through Thursday, October 20. Route details are: Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120 Route 879 south to Route […]
What parts of Pennsylvania are seeing peak color? Here’s an update on this fall’s foliage
Dry summer weather may have affected some of the popping autumn colors in Pennsylvania. What to know and a couple places that offer stunning views.
Pennsylvania State Police to participate in Operation Safe Stop
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) will be participating in Operation Safe Stop on Wednesday, October 19 during National School Bus Safety Week. The purpose of Operation Safe Stop is to alert motorists of the dangers when passing a stopped school bus loading or unloading students. PSP enforcement efforts may consist of troopers […]
erienewsnow.com
AAA: Gas Prices Continue to Rise in Pennsylvania
As the holiday season approaches, gas prices continue to rise. This week in Western Pennsylvania, gas prices are three cents higher at $3.990 per gallon. This week's average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.990. Average price during the week of October 10, 2022: $3.968. Average price during the week of October...
Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
Millions coming for new electric vehicle chargers in Pa. What you need to know.
Pennsylvania is gearing up to grant millions of dollars in new federal infrastructure money to add electric vehicle charging stations around the state, and officials are urging those interested in applying to start preparing now. President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes $7.5 billion to expand electric vehicle charging across...
Spanky’s Courthouse Café expands seating area
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Spanky’s Café will look a little different the next time you visit. Over the past five months, owner Rob Inguaiato has been remodeling after acquiring the store that was formerly known as Lefort’s Sweet Shop. The café is located at 24 N 3rd St. in Clearfield County. They’re open on […]
Pennsylvania’s pandemic water aid program will end Oct. 28
A $43 million federally-funded water assistance program for Pennsylvanians will end later this month. The last day to apply to the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program is Oct. 28. The program opened in January and soon will have given out roughly $38.2 million in aid, state human service officials estimate,...
Pa. plan for electric vehicle supercharger stations becoming reality
Davie Huddleston wasn’t looking for an electric vehicle. He loves his gas-powered Nissan Murano convertible. But his two daughters kept insisting, and he finally bought one. “They should sell electric vehicles,” he said of his daughters. “It was constant. And they had a point for my every objection. But it was good. I got it in December, right before gas prices went up so much.”
27 First News
How much snow will we get in northeast Ohio and western Pa.
A strong winter storm system has moved into northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania through today and it will bring the first snowflakes to the Valley. The question that everyone is asking: How much snow will accumulate? Well, let’s dive into the specifics of the storm system. First of all,...
Closing major highway to Poconos at peak fall foliage season makes no sense | Turkeys & Trophies
The timing is always bad for someone when it comes to roadwork, but there are ways to limit the number of motorists affected by the associated delays or detours. And planners are generally good at finding windows optimal for minimizing the pain on the Lehigh Valley’s busiest throughways, which is why you almost never see Route 22 cut down to one lane for non-emergency reasons during mid-morning or early-evening hours. But Pennsylvania Turnpike officials picked the wrong window for a project that’s underway on the Northeast Extension. The highway was scheduled to close in both directions starting at 9 p.m. Friday between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. It’s supposed to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday. Crews are demolishing the 90-foot-long bridge carrying the turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township and replacing it with a new steel superstructure that has been assembled near the site. No one’s questioning the need for this work, but the timing is awful. Mid-October is historically peak season for fall foliage in the Poconos. And Jim Thorpe, right off the Mahoning Valley interchange, is the region’s epicenter for daytrippers looking to take in the scenery. Anyone who’s visited or driven through the borough this time of year knows it’s a huge draw that provides a critical infusion for local businesses. It’s hard to quantify how much of a loss they’ll suffer from deterred tourists or those who are detoured so far out of the way that they scrap their plans. There are still plenty who will take the lengthier drive only to be hit with gridlock, exacerbated by the highway closure, that’s likely to occur just outside Jim Thorpe and within the borough. They might not want to come back after such an experience. Again, we don’t question that the work is necessary, but we have to ask: Couldn’t turnpike officials find a better weekend to do it?
27 First News
Freeze watch in effect: how low will the temps go?
The first wintry storm system of the year will begin to affect the Valley Monday and it will bring multiple types of winter weather with it. The first winter phenomena that will come to the area will be the cold air. A cold front will push through Ohio and Pennsylvania tonight bringing cooler than normal temperatures. Highs on Monday will not get out of the mid 40s °F with a strong southwest wind making it feel like the upper 30s °F.
abc27.com
How to return a mail-in, absentee ballot in Pennsylvania
(WHTM) — More than one million mail-in ballots have been distributed in Pennsylvania ahead of the 2022 election. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, as of Oct. 17, nearly a quarter million ballots have already been returned. Ballots will not be opened until Election Day and must be...
Horses jump into their 76th year at the Pennsylvania National Horse Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania National Horse Show is jumping into full gear Monday, after wrapping up junior competitions this past weekend. Riders must qualify in order to compete in this 10-day event at the Farm Show Complex, and it is considered to be one of the largest and most prestigious horse shows in the country.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Residents Have Peak Life Satisfaction at This Age
At what age do you think Pennsylvania residents are the happiest? There’s a new study out that tells all when it comes to the age that those living in the Keystone State are at peak life satisfaction. Mixbook.com has released an interactive map showing peak life satisfaction in each...
erienewsnow.com
Driver Hits Bear on Interstate 79 in Crawford County
A driver hit a bear while driving on Interstate 79 in Crawford County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 156 in Cussewago Township just before 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9. An 18-year-old man from the Pittsburgh area was driving a Toyota car north...
Warehouse plans to bring up to 550 jobs to the Poconos
MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new 1.2-million-square-foot warehouse is breaking ground in the Poconos. Route 940 in Mount Pocono is home to shopping plazas and big-box stores. Now breaking ground this month, it will also house a new 1.2 million square foot warehouse behind the Walmart on Oak Street. The company in charge […]
WDEL 1150AM
Pennsylvania man dies following motorcycle crash near Delaware border
Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle accident in the Beaver Valley area. Police said that a 27-year-old Pennsylvania man was driving a motorcycle southbound on Brandywine Creek Road late Saturday morning when the motorcycle left the roadway on a curve near Beaver Dam Road and struck a large rock. The man later died at an area hospital of his injuries. His name has not yet been released.
echo-pilot.com
Video replay: What you need to know about Pennsylvania's upcoming hunting seasons
Pennsylvania Game Commission State Game Warden Brian Witherite of Somerset County and Luke Mentzer, a cadet on field training from Lebanon County, explain what you need to know to be safe and successful in the field. They spoke with Brian Whipkey, Pennsylvania Outdoors columnist for the USA TODAY Network, on...
erienewsnow.com
Florida Residents Eager for Debris Cleanup, Some Worry About Looters
FORT MYERS, FL. - Our coverage of Hurricane Ian’s aftermath continues. Our crew have been traveling around southwest Florida this past week and they’ve noticed a lot of debris, furniture and other items damaged by the hurricane, still sitting outside of homes and businesses. Some people are eager for the cleanup efforts to happen quicker. Some people are concerned the debris could invite looters to their homes.
