Ocean City, NJ

capemayvibe.com

“Best of Jersey Shore” Winner in Downtown Wildwood! #dooww

“Best of Jersey Shore” Winner in Downtown Wildwood!. If you’re craving some delicious Chinese food this weekend, Dragon House Chinese Restaurant – Wildwood is the place to go!. Voted our gold winner in Chinese Food this year, Dragon House has a menu full of delicious options for...
WILDWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Sugar Factory sets opening date for new N.J. location

Sugar Factory American Brasserie will soon open its second location in New Jersey. The well-known restaurant is opening in Cherry Hill on Wednesday, Oct. 19. It will be located at 923 Haddonfield Rd. in Towne Place at Garden State Park. Sugar Factory originally announced plans in July to open the...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle’s Beaches, Dunes Suffer Some “Major” Storm Damage

Sea Isle City’s beaches and dunes suffered “major” damage in some areas during the stalled coastal storm that pounded the Jersey Shore in the first week of October, according to a newly released state report. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection conducted a detailed survey and...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

Missing man believed to be in Atlantic City

A Williamstown man missing for nine days is likely in Atlantic City, loved ones tell BreakingAC. Anthony Collier’s mother said she last spoke to her son on Oct. 8. It is not like him not to reach out, she told BreakingAC. Someone did see him at the Atlantic City...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

Most Desirable Neighborhoods in South Jersey

A few neighborhoods have the highest demand regarding South Jersey real estate. These neighborhoods are Moorestown, Haddon Heights, Collingswood, and Short Hills. These cities have a plethora of housing options, and the high demand has led to home prices seeing some of the most significant jumps in the state. Moorestown.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Lane Closure Expected to Cause Delays on Ninth Street in Ship Bottom

While the remaining fully cycling traffic lights on Long Beach Island return to flashing for the off-season Oct.17, traffic delays are expected this week as construction on Ninth Street in Ship Bottom shuts down the right lane of the roadway between Central Avenue and Long Beach Boulevard. Work will be...
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Porsches on Parade on Ocean City Boardwalk

Hundreds of vintage and contemporary Porsches lined the Ocean City Boardwalk on Saturday to the delight of fans and collectors of the high-performance German sports cars. The third annual Porsche Boardwalk Reunion show was expected to feature nearly 400 models from 1954 to 2021. Some of the old-school Porsches on...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ woman killed in head-on crash with truck

MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman died Thursday morning in a head-on crash with a refrigerated box truck on Route 70. Municipal police said a Nissan Frontier driven by Sandra Wade, 61, was traveling westbound on Route 70 near Route 530 when the Nissan crossed into opposite traffic around 6:45 a.m.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

