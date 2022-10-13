Read full article on original website
“Best of Jersey Shore” Winner in Downtown Wildwood! #dooww
“Best of Jersey Shore” Winner in Downtown Wildwood!. If you’re craving some delicious Chinese food this weekend, Dragon House Chinese Restaurant – Wildwood is the place to go!. Voted our gold winner in Chinese Food this year, Dragon House has a menu full of delicious options for...
Sugar Factory sets opening date for new N.J. location
Sugar Factory American Brasserie will soon open its second location in New Jersey. The well-known restaurant is opening in Cherry Hill on Wednesday, Oct. 19. It will be located at 923 Haddonfield Rd. in Towne Place at Garden State Park. Sugar Factory originally announced plans in July to open the...
Excellent! Cupcake Giant is Opening Soon in Ocean County, NJ
Who loves cupcakes? Everybody. For a while now I've been seeing Facebook posts about this delicious cupcake place to come to the Jersey Shore, especially Ocean County. How exciting and tasty, it's happening. This cupcake place is from North Jersey and on their Facebook page they have well over twenty...
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle’s Beaches, Dunes Suffer Some “Major” Storm Damage
Sea Isle City’s beaches and dunes suffered “major” damage in some areas during the stalled coastal storm that pounded the Jersey Shore in the first week of October, according to a newly released state report. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection conducted a detailed survey and...
Why It’ll Be Slow Going at Busy Northfield, NJ, Intersection Tuesday
Road work: you're always thankful that they're finally doing it, but it's never being done at a convenient time for you. That's the case with a project happening in Northfield today (October 18, 2022). The Northfield Police Department is letting people know about a project being done on Tilton Road...
Still Empty! Any News On What’s Moving in This Building in Brick, NJ
There are a lot of empty buildings in Ocean County. Brick Township has several that need to be filled. Before the pandemic some buildings were empty, but since Covid, more and more businesses and restaurants have closed. The building was the old Fins. There needs to be something good for...
Pizza & Pasta Northeast Returns To Atlantic City After 2 Year Hiatus
After a two-year hiatus, the 4th Annual Pizza & Pasta Northeast Expo returns to the Atlantic City Convention Center on Sunday and Monday, October 16-17, 2022. The event is showcasing the top suppliers for Northeastern pizzerias and Italian restaurants. The two-day show features a schedule of pizza and pasta demonstrations...
NJ man swimming at closed Stone Harbor beach saved from deadly rip currents
STONE HARBOR — Firefighters and two good Samaritans rescued a man from the ocean Saturday morning after rip currents nearly dragged him out to sea. Zeke Orzech and Steve Markel are credited with helping the victim until first responders could get there, according to Stone Harbor Volunteer Fire Company #1.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 5-11, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties for Sept. 5-11, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Following entries list property address followed by selling price,...
Missing man believed to be in Atlantic City
A Williamstown man missing for nine days is likely in Atlantic City, loved ones tell BreakingAC. Anthony Collier’s mother said she last spoke to her son on Oct. 8. It is not like him not to reach out, she told BreakingAC. Someone did see him at the Atlantic City...
South Jersey Family Searches for Sister With Addiction Issue
A South Jersey family is searching for a loved one with an addiction issue who has been missing for more than a month. Her family has posted on Facebook asking for help looking for Tiffany Wallace, who was last living in a motel in Buena with her boyfriend, according to the post.
PhillyBite
Most Desirable Neighborhoods in South Jersey
A few neighborhoods have the highest demand regarding South Jersey real estate. These neighborhoods are Moorestown, Haddon Heights, Collingswood, and Short Hills. These cities have a plethora of housing options, and the high demand has led to home prices seeing some of the most significant jumps in the state. Moorestown.
thesandpaper.net
Lane Closure Expected to Cause Delays on Ninth Street in Ship Bottom
While the remaining fully cycling traffic lights on Long Beach Island return to flashing for the off-season Oct.17, traffic delays are expected this week as construction on Ninth Street in Ship Bottom shuts down the right lane of the roadway between Central Avenue and Long Beach Boulevard. Work will be...
ATV riders take over Columbus Boulevard near Ben Franklin Bridge
A large group of dirt bike and ATV riders took over Columbus Boulevard, near the Ben Franklin Bridge, on Sunday evening, according to police.
ocnjdaily.com
Porsches on Parade on Ocean City Boardwalk
Hundreds of vintage and contemporary Porsches lined the Ocean City Boardwalk on Saturday to the delight of fans and collectors of the high-performance German sports cars. The third annual Porsche Boardwalk Reunion show was expected to feature nearly 400 models from 1954 to 2021. Some of the old-school Porsches on...
NJ Transit driver and 5 passengers hurt after minivan rear-ends bus, officials say
Six people were hurt when a minivan rear-ended an NJ Transit bus at a stop in Atlantic City on Monday morning, authorities said. The driver and five passengers were brought to an area hospital with minor injuries following the crash shortly before 9 a.m. in the area of Chelsea and Atlantic avenues, according to Atlantic City police Lt. Kevin Fair and NJ Transit officials.
Toms River, NJ woman killed in head-on crash with truck
MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman died Thursday morning in a head-on crash with a refrigerated box truck on Route 70. Municipal police said a Nissan Frontier driven by Sandra Wade, 61, was traveling westbound on Route 70 near Route 530 when the Nissan crossed into opposite traffic around 6:45 a.m.
Winning $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold at South Jersey Convenience Store
Somebody in South Jersey is having a pretty good start to their week. And by "pretty good," we're assuming that person is trying to figure out what to do with $1 million (minus taxes, of course) as they enjoy their morning coffee. Definitely a good problem to have. According to...
After 3 decades of selling Bibles, N.J. bookstore owner is ready for her next chapter
Like many small businesses, Andrea Rizzuto’s one-woman operation, the Churchtown Book & Gift Shoppe in Pennsville, didn’t have a prayer when COVID-19 crippled commerce in early 2020. The Salem County store reopened for a short time after the lockdown and even conducted a GoFundMe campaign to try to...
Atlantic County, NJ Prosecutor’s Office ‘Dawn Patrol’ Strikes, Again
At first glance, when you hear the term Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office “Dawn Patrol” … you immediately think about an early morning raid and a law enforcement operation to bust the bad guys. This isn’t that!. The Atlantic County, New Jersey Prosecutor’s Office and their...
