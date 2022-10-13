Read full article on original website
Modern Warfare 2 Third-Person Mode Changes | GameSpot News
The post revealed some top tips for playing Modern Warfare 2 and confirmed that a post-beta update to third-person mode will require that only scopes over 4x zoom will activate first person ADS. This change is a significant upgrade over the beta version of the mode, as no matter which...
Modern Warfare 2 - Why I'm Cautiously Optimistic
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is coming real soon and I’ve been waiting for this game ever since the post credits cutscene of 2019’s Modern Warfare. So here’s what I’m looking forward to, and what I’m not looking forward to in both the campaign & multiplayer.
Fortnite Howler Claws: Where To Find Alteration Altars And How They Work
Fortnitemares 2022 is officially underway, and it's packed full of Halloween-themed fun for battle royale fans. Along with this year's spooky skins and map changes, you can now get your hands on the brand-new Howler Claws so that you can hunt your opponents to slice and dice them like the werewolf you were always meant to be. In this brief guide, we'll share where you can get the Howler Claws and how they work.
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 Gameplay Trailer Gives A Closer Look At Fade's Free Signature Weapon
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions is just under 24 hours away from launch, and the new season will be bringing quite a few new features to the game. Today, players got to see those features in action after Respawn uploaded a Season 3's gameplay trailer. The trailer is relatively...
Review Roundup for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope -- Does The Sequel Impress?
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the sequel to the surprise crossover tactics game Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. Sparks of Hope brings more Rabbid versions of Mario characters, a galactic setting, and more tactical possibilities to the fray. Its predecessor was a critical hit, what are critics saying about the sequel?
Apex Legends Season 15 Start Date, Catalyst, Divided Moon Map, And Everything We Know
Apex Legends Season 15 is fast approaching as the final month of Season 14 begins to come to a close. Season 15 is the final season of Apex Legends Year 4, and developer Respawn is holding to tradition and adding a new battle royale map alongside a new playable legend (Catalyst), battle pass, and story-driven Quest.
Apex Legends Mobile: Champions Gameplay Trailer
Any Legend can enter the ring-but only a Champion will leave it. Learn what you're made of in Apex Legends Mobile: Champions! Welcome Ash to the Legends and see what's coming to the Games on October 18!
Halo Infinite "Feedler" Will Shoot Gummy Worms In Real Life
Halo Infinite is approaching its first anniversary, and Microsoft isn't done promoting the game with bizarre and outlandish collaborations. The latest of these is a partnership with candy company Trolli to create a real "Feedler" weapon that will shoot gummy worms. The "Feedler" is a riff on Halo's famous Needler weapon, and it shoots gummy worms instead of shard projectiles.
