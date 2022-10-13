Fortnitemares 2022 is officially underway, and it's packed full of Halloween-themed fun for battle royale fans. Along with this year's spooky skins and map changes, you can now get your hands on the brand-new Howler Claws so that you can hunt your opponents to slice and dice them like the werewolf you were always meant to be. In this brief guide, we'll share where you can get the Howler Claws and how they work.

