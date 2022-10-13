Read full article on original website
How ‘hyperscalers’ – such as Google and Microsoft –are using Open Networking to scale in the enterprise
Networks are growing, and growing fast. As enterprises adopt IoT, VPN technologies, virtual machines (VMs), and massively distributed compute and storage, the number of devices—as well as the amount of data being transported over their networks—is rising at an explosive rate. It’s becoming apparent that traditional, manual ways of provisioning simply don’t scale.
Is your data protected from leaking cloud buckets?
Organisations worldwide are collecting, storing and managing ever-increasing data volumes. Many are deciding to store this data in the cloud because it’s unsustainable to maintain it in their own data centres. But then the unimaginable happens – the organisation receives a ransom email from a group of hackers, explaining that they have gained control of the organisation’s data in the cloud and are demanding a hefty sum to give it back. What to do?
Remote desktop services targeted by devious ransomware
Publicly exposed Remote Desktop services are being abused to deploy new ransomware onto target endpoints, researchers are saying. A cybersecurity researcher going by the name linuxct recently reached out to MalwareHunterTeam to try and learn more about a ransomware strain they discovered called Venus. The team later found that the...
Top technology you need for working remotely
Many workers around the globe are now working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For some people, the transition has been seamless — perhaps they were even working from home part- or full-time already or appreciate not having to endure a lengthy commute into the office every day. Others may have a harder time making the switch. For one, they weren’t technologically equipped to turn their homes into their workspaces.
Businesses increasing encryption efforts
Businesses are increasingly adopting encryption strategies, according to a new report by Thales. More than four in ten (41 per cent) of respondents in the report said their organisation has an encryption strategy that is applied ‘consistently’, across the enterprise. What’s also interesting as that for the first...
Securing the future – where are the risks in multi-cloud?
Covid-19 has been a significant catalyst for organizations to move to the cloud, with widespread remote working pushing companies along their digital transformation journeys at a faster rate than ever before. As businesses integrate and adopt numerous services, many are combining different methods across public, private, hybrid cloud, and on-premises solutions. This has made multi-cloud, in one form or another, an increasingly essential part of the everyday operations for many businesses.
Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets a huge discount plus free memory upgrade at Samsung
The official Samsung Store is offering a whopping trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 (opens in new tab) on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and a free memory upgrade this weekend - one of the best deals we've seen yet on this excellent foldable flagship. Under this promotion, you can...
Companies are adopting SDP to boost remote working
Enterprise VPNs (opens in new tab) will eventually make way for software-defined perimeters (SDP), but this change is unlikely to happen any time soon. This is according to a new report from NetMotion, which claims companies are keen to adopt SDP, but that the VPN still has plenty of life in it yet.
How can you ensure data security when everyone goes remote?
Companies around the globe are encouraging their employees to work remotely to deal with the risks that the Covid-19 pandemic poses to everyone. Companies around the globe are encouraging their employees to work remotely to deal with the risks that the COVID-19 pandemic poses to everyone, and in some regions, employees have already been forced to transition to their home offices by local authorities. In this time of sudden and unprecedented change, ensuring operational efficiency means that some organisations may overlook data security.
What’s the solution for marketers in the privacy-first world?
As we move towards a world where ad targeting is based on less available personal data and device identifiers, brand marketers and agencies are being forced to find new ways to reach consumers and achieve key business outcomes through personalized and high-performing digital advertising. The changes have sent shockwaves right...
The biggest cyber-threats hitting firms working remotely during the Covid-19 crisis
As the nation’s businesses hunkered down to work at home, criminal groups not only continued their attacks, but also adapted their tactics to exploit the security gaps that opened up. Over the last few weeks, we saw an increase in attacks targeting a workforce that is now almost entirely...
How the increase in work from home will impact corporate cybersecurity
Covid-19 has changed many things. The rise in remote work significantly increased and companies were forced to test a new business model. At first, corporations were somewhat reluctant, but working from home yielded higher productivity. This is the effect of being close at home, with family, and less stress of commuting to and from work.
2020: What’s ahead in AI, security, quantum computing
Bill Fenick, VP Enterprise, Interxion argues that emerging technologies will reach a new level of maturity. He claims, “with the IT industry booming over the past few years, it’s hard to imagine that there will be any huge surprises in enterprise IT next year. However, I do expect that the new decade will bring new levels of maturity to leveraging technologies including the cloud, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things. These technologies have transitioned from emerging trends that organisations were trying to figure out, to established staples of businesses’ IT strategies.”
Discord Activities might be its most ingenious addition yet
If you play games on the regular, chances are you have a Discord account. Since its launch, Discord has usurped other once-popular messaging apps, like Skype and TeamSpeak, as the go-to service for close-knit friend groups and larger gaming communities to congregate. It doesn’t seem like Discord will be resting...
What to expect from SD-WAN in 2020?
In the first year of a new decade, 2020 will see software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) continue to play a vital role in facilitating digital transformation and powering cloud-connected enterprises. Continuing upon present trends, cloud will dominate in the enterprise as enterprises look to lower costs and stay agile, while businesses will continue to embrace Internet of Things (IoT) and facilitate its growth. This will drive the move towards SD-WAN that fully optimises operations, but what else is in store for SD-WAN in 2020? Here are 10 predictions for the SD-WAN market in 2020:
Three trends to watch in a post-Covid-19 world
What a difference a year makes. For a long time, remote and home working was looked upon with a degree of suspicion, particularly among verticals with longer histories, and certainly in those environments in which colleagues have needed to gather physically to make sure they’re all seeing the same thing.
Why your tech stack should survive cost cuts, according to the experts
With government bodies across the globe wrestling to keep inflation under control and grumbles of recession growing louder, many businesses are set to face a period of considerable economic pressure. To help weather the turbulence, businesses are scrambling to find ways to cut back on costs. And, naturally, as a...
Why VPNs need to be left in 2020
Time and again virtual private networks (VPNs) are shown to be inadequate for today’s security landscape. Earlier this year, it was revealed that government-backed Iranian hackers were exploiting VPN vulnerabilities in an attempt to establish long-lasting backdoors into large corporations. Attacks that were highly reminiscent of activity by other state hackers, demonstrating VPN exploitation is in no way a one-off. To compound VPN security woes, we’re seeing a rise in targeted malware that will cause an increasing number of corporate VPNs to be infiltrated by malicious parties this year. If nation-state attacks and the rise in malware weren’t reason enough to leave VPNs in 2020, many VPN users struggle with network management challenges brought about through the difficulty of keeping track of multiple access rules.
The networking challenges facing the modern business
As the speed of individual broadband connections has increased exponentially and the related costs of those connections have dropped, many organisations are looking to move away from a comprehensive private networking strategy to a system relying significantly more on the connectivity of the public internet and the use of internet VPNs.
