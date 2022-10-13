Read full article on original website
Teen charged as adult for stabbing at Waverly park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Waverly teen has been charged as an adult with four felonies after authorities say he stabbed a 15-year-old boy multiple times at a park last week. Shane Moore, who turned 15 on Monday, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Moore’s bond was set at 10 percent of $1 million.
Omaha Police investigating overnight homicide
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was found dead in a parking lot overnight. The Omaha Police Department says officers responded to the area of 84th Street and Papillion Parkway at 3:03 a.m. Sunday. There they found a male down in a parking lot. Investigators say the death was suspicious...
Three injured in two separate Omaha stabbings
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating two overnight cutting incidents that left three people injured Sunday. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to Creighton University Medical Center at 2:30 a.m. after a 24-year-old man walked into the hospital with a stab wound. Police say the man was stabbed in...
LFR puts out early morning apartment fire in northwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue battled a fire at the Garber Pointe Apartments in northwest Lincoln early Monday morning. On scene, LFR’s public information officer, Capt. Nancy Crist, said heavy fire was coming from the back side of one of the units at the complex near 1st and Garber.
Section of 120th Street to open Tuesday in the area of the South Beltway project
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation plans to open another stretch of road in the area of the South Beltway project on Tuesday. NDOT says that 120th Street, north of Saltillo Road, will reopen with its new configuration on Tuesday morning. Drivers who take Highway 2 eastbound can expect traffic coming up from the south via 120th Street before they work to turn onto the eastbound lanes of the highway.
Proclamation for “Nebraska Missing Persons Day” brings hope, awareness
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation Monday afternoon to designate October 17th as “Nebraska Missing Persons Day”, bringing hope and awareness to the families affected. It comes after a network of families of missing persons came together to ask for a day of recognition.
Former Nebraska wide receiver arrested in La Vista
Lime holds downtown Lincoln scooter safety event
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Now that electric scooters have returned to downtown Lincoln, safety is the top priority for companies who own them. One of the scooter companies came to the Lincoln Farmer’s Market on Saturday to spread the word about safety and get people on scooters. Lime, one of...
Drought forcing ranchers to sell cows
New skate park promises hope in Omaha Reservation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - John Sherman, who goes by the nickname “Junior,” got his first skateboard when he was 5 years old. Junior learned a few tricks, but he didn’t ride much until the pandemic. But then, he didn’t have all that many places to skate.
Tuesday Forecast: A winter chill is upon us
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The calendar may say October 18th on Tuesday, but the morning lows will sure feel like the middle of December. Tuesday morning may be cold enough to break the record low in the Capital City. We are calling for a low around 18, which would beat the record of 21 set back in 1972. More records from Omaha to the Tri-Cities are in danger of being tied or broken as well. With temperatures that low in the morning, they can only rise so far in the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the mid 40s to low 50s in eastern and central Nebraska. However, areas out west may rise in the mid 50s to mid 60s Tuesday afternoon.
Hazara community demonstration in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Members of the Hazara community, an ethnic group native to Afghanistan gathered today, in front of the state capital building. The group demonstrated in response to a recent terrorist attack-- targeting an all girls high school in Kabul. The area of the attack is dominantly populated...
Free tree distribution scheduled for Saturday in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln and Lancaster County homeowners are invited to a free Trick or Tree tree distribution at 8 a.m., Saturday at Mahoney Park, North 70th and Fremont Streets. The event is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, Lincoln South Rotary Club, Rotary District 5650, Lincoln Parks Foundation, and Lincoln Parks and Recreation.
Lincoln Southwest football team gives back with the help of CEDARS
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -While the Lincoln Southwest Silver Hawk football players aren’t in class during their fall break, they’re still traveling to work with some of Lincoln Public Schools smallest rising athletes. Fresh from their own morning practice, the football team headed to Randolph Elementary School. The boys...
Rob Ogden
Candidate for Lancaster County Assessor/Register of Deeds, Incumbent. Previous related work experience/political offices held:. Manager and appraiser for a Lincoln real estate appraisal firm for over 15 years. Chief Operations Manager for a local software provider that supplies appraisal software systems for Nebraska counties. Chief Deputy County Assessor/Register of Deeds...
Haymarket Farmers’ Market closes its 2022 season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Saturday marked the end of the 2022 Farmers’ Market season. It was plagued with dry and hot weather, but the vendors said the season wasn’t a total loss. Each Farmers' Market season brings visitors to Lincoln’s Historic Haymarket. This year, vendors had to deal with...
Big Ten announces Huskers’ kickoff time for Illinois game
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Big Ten Conference announced on Monday morning that Nebraska’s Oct. 29 home game against Illinois will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on either ABC or ESPN with the network determined following this Saturday’s games.
Cancer survivors gather together at Holmes Lake for annual Making Strides Walk
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The American Cancer Society estimates more than 287,850 cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in 2022. On Sunday, people in Lincoln affected by breast cancer, or those who know someone affected by it, gathered for a good cause. Survivors, family and friends gathered together...
Trey Palmer breaks Nebraska single-game receiving yards record
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Trey Palmer caught seven passes for 237 yards with touchdowns of 37 and 72 yards in the third quarter. Palmer’s 237 receiving yards marked the most receiving yards in Nebraska history, eclipsing the previous record of 209 receiving yards by JD Spielman on Oct. 6, 2018. Palmer joined Spielman as the only Huskers with a 200-yard receiving game in program history, as Palmer’s 237 receiving yards marked the third 200-yard receiving effort in school history.
Local U.S. Army Reserve soldiers enjoy family day ahead of November deployment
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dozens of metro and midwest families are preparing to say goodbye to loved ones as they leave for a year-long deployment for the U.S. Army Reserve. The 561st Regional Support Group of the U.S. Army Reserve, headquartered in Omaha, will deploy early next month, a process that is never easy for military families.
