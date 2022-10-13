Read full article on original website
Averitt honors Walton for 35 years of service
Honored – Averitt Director of Safety and Compliance John Walton (right) is presented his 35-year service award by Chief Operating Officer Barry Blakely (left). Cookeville – Averitt Express recently honored Director of Safety and Compliance John Walton of Cookeville for 35 years of service. He is one of...
New Balance to establish distribution operations in Lebanon
Major sports footwear and apparel manufacturer to create more than 150 new jobs. Lebanon – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and New Balance Athletics officials today announced the leading athletic footwear and apparel manufacturer will invest $68.5 million to establish a new distribution center in Lebanon, Tennessee.
“You can’t beat a Tennessee fall” Senator Marsha Blackburn visits Crossville Buc-ee’s, talks economy
Pictured are – Senator Marsha Blackburn with the crew of Buc-ee’s and county and state officials. Crossville – On Oct. 14, Senator Marsha Blackburn visited Crossville to tour the new Buc-ee’s location. Since the doors opened, with much fanfare, on June 17, the convenience giant has continued to see lines stretching all the way to I-40. Beside every pump visitors fill tanks, and every day eager travelers excitedly rush the doors in search of everything from fudge to BBQ. The Crossville Buc-ee’s has almost 54,000 square-feet of shopping area with 120 fueling stations.
Vinson celebrates 40 years at Wilson Sporting Goods
Cookeville – Wilson Sporting Goods would like to congratulation Steve Vinson for 44 years of service. Steve started with Wilson on Oct. 3 1978. At the time, Wilson was located on Depot Street in Cookeville. Through his tenure Vinson has grown within the company and worked in positions from printing apparel, cutting baseballs and tennis covers to Lacing footballs and gloves. He is currently a valued member of The shipping department at Wilson.
Upper Cumberland fuel prices slightly higher than state average
Gas demands decline as recession fears weigh down oil market. Cookeville – Recession fears seem to be weighing down oil market expectations on a global level. Those fears led to a drop in the price of crude oil recently, according to aaa.com. Crude oil is down $7, and domestic gasoline demand decreased with fewer drivers filling up their tanks in the first half of October. However, market fear and a lack of oil demand may lead to lower prices at the pump.
Multiple retail stores looking to set up shop in Livingston
On the square – The Livingston square could be growing. Livingston – From quaint shops lining the town square to the perfectly manicured grass of Central Park, Livingston is always looking to grow, and, recently, the city hired a “retail coach” to contact chain retail stores and restaurants who have shown interest in setting up shop there. There have been a lot of interest in the small town as of late.
White County manufacturer BASF executive inducted into Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame
FLORHAM PARK, NJ, – Lori Goucher, BASF Senior Vice President of Investments and Technology, Catalysts Division, was one of thirteen women inducted into the Women in Manufacturing (WiM) Hall of Fame at a recent ceremony and gala. The WiM Hall of Fame opened its inaugural class in 2020 and honors women who have made outstanding contributions during the course of their established careers in manufacturing.
