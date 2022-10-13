Pictured are – Senator Marsha Blackburn with the crew of Buc-ee’s and county and state officials. Crossville – On Oct. 14, Senator Marsha Blackburn visited Crossville to tour the new Buc-ee’s location. Since the doors opened, with much fanfare, on June 17, the convenience giant has continued to see lines stretching all the way to I-40. Beside every pump visitors fill tanks, and every day eager travelers excitedly rush the doors in search of everything from fudge to BBQ. The Crossville Buc-ee’s has almost 54,000 square-feet of shopping area with 120 fueling stations.

CROSSVILLE, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO