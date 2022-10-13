Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets a huge discount plus free memory upgrade at Samsung
The official Samsung Store is offering a whopping trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 (opens in new tab) on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and a free memory upgrade this weekend - one of the best deals we've seen yet on this excellent foldable flagship. Under this promotion, you can...
Get 61 Pairs of Earrings for Just $20, Plus More of Amazon's Top-Rated Gift Picks
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
CNET
Get a New 2022 65-Inch 4K TV for $500 Right Now (Save $300)
Fall is here, which means most of us are gearing up to host friends and family for holiday celebrations and game-day feasts -- not to mention settling in for more nights in as the days grow shorter and the weather cools. That's why you need to make sure your entertainment space is up to snuff so that you can stream all your favorite movies, shows and live sports.
Top Apple Deals for October 2022: $89 AirPods and $269 iPads Still Available at Amazon
Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on iPhones Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $699.00 at Amazon Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, 2022 holiday shopping is almost here. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target, you can find discounts on almost all of...
I found a Walmart secret hidden clearance item for $25 – it’s listed online for $399
A TIKTOKER has revealed the ultimate savings possible with Walmart's secret clearance. Brand name beats headphones, a kids' swing-set, and even a full-sized treadmill were among the items scored in this shopping trip. TikTok user this_is_nt revealed savings of nearly 94 percent through Walmart's secret clearance in a recent video.
TechRadar
Pixel Watch has style and that's one thing the Galaxy Watch can't match
Before I got a Pixel Watch from Google to try, I was using a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 that seemed to get everything right. As long as I charged it once a day, I found the Galaxy Watch a more than capable companion, one of the best smartwatches I’ve used. It gave me interesting insight into my days and nights. I really loved using that watch, I just never loved looking at it.
Digital Trends
Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is 49% off right now
Working from home regularly and looking for great laptop deals to enhance your productivity? You need the Dell Vostro 3510. Even better, right now, you can buy the Dell Vostro 3510 for 49% off when you get it direct from Dell. Normally priced at $927, it’s down to $469 for a limited time only. Read on while we look at why it’s worth every cent.
iPad 10 (2022) tidbits: More expensive, can’t charge Apple Pencil, new camera placement, more
Today, Apple announced the new iPad 10 (2022). It comes with a redesign and new colors while also becoming more similar to the iPad Air. With a 10.9-inch screen and the A14 Bionic, there are many things users should know about this device before buying it. USB-C comes with a...
Yahoo!
Amazon's popular furniture outlet is packed with seasonal discounts of over 60%
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. Have you been thinking about giving your home a fall-inspired refresh, but you're not sure of where to begin or what you actually want to change? Whether you want to add a few things, replace others or rearrange everything, Amazon’s furniture outlet can help you find exactly what you're looking for—maybe even a few things you never knew you wanted. Check out the must-have pieces we found that are sure to give any room in your house a new look for the new season and take advantage of the great deals during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.
3 hidden iPhone features in iOS 16 that Apple kept secret
IOS 16 has been out for over a month. Most iPhone users have had plenty of time to explore all of the new features and quirks of Apple’s update. That said, even a month later, there is a chance that you haven’t discovered everything iOS 16 has to offer. Shortly after Apple rolled out its update, we told you about 8 hidden iOS 16 features worth checking out. Those were just the tip of the iceberg, so we thought we’d share a few more.
ausdroid.net
ALDI has some entertainment tech deals this Saturday
Discount supermarket ALDI through its special surprise buys are always interesting to see and find out what is on offer. Granted yes sometimes they can be a bit of a hit and miss affair but there are some bargains that are just too good to even not consider purchasing and this Saturday deals are certainly no exception.
Apple Insider
Daily deals Oct. 16: $200 off 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 43% off Beats Studio3, $59 off Razer mechanical keyboard, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Sunday's bestdeals include $80 off the 2022 iPad Air, $50 off the Apple Watch Series 8, $60 off Audio-Technica ATH-M50x headphones, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts and offers...
CNET
Save $120 On an Apple Watch Series 7 While Supplies Last
Having just been replaced by the Apple Watch Series 8 last month, many retailers are clearing out stock of the now previous-gen Apple Watch Series 7 with some enticing deals. If you don't need the latest and greatest version, you can save big on the GPS-only Series 7 model at Walmart right now with the 45mm device having dropped down to just $309 there. That's the lowest we've seen it go and $120 off its original retail price. The price is almost being matched at Target, where the same model is $310.
Lululemon’s “We Made Too Much Section” Has $72 Bike Shorts for Just $19 Plus More Deals
Apple Watch Series 8 is down to the best price ever on Amazon
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more. Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch is now on sale with its deepest discount yet. The new Apple Watch Series 8 price has been dropped to as low as $349 on Amazon. As you can see in our roundup of the best Apple Watch deals online, this is the best bargain yet for this sleek new Apple Watch model.
Consumer Reports.org
How to Unlock Your Phone From Any Major Carrier
Changing wireless providers can sometimes save you big money. It can also help if you are traveling abroad or if you want to get the most value when selling your old phone. But before you make the switch, you may have to unlock your phone from your current carrier’s network.
TechRadar
The simple secret to reviving a 'dead' iPhone? Keep pressing those buttons
There is nothing more bone-chilling than a dead phone screen. No, not a skeleton typing at a computer. Not Netflix without captions. They’re trifling annoyances compared to your glistening object of attention becoming devoid of life, information, activity, and content. So, you’ll understand the chill that ran down my...
TechRadar
Google Pixel 8: what we want to see
The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are sure to be a long way off, as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro only launched in October 2022, but already we’re thinking about – and even hearing about – the next models. Below you’ll find everything...
TechRadar
New Galaxy S23 case leaks reinforce S22 Ultra-inspired design for whole lineup
If you were holding out hope for a radically new design from next year's expected Samsung Galaxy S23 range, fresh leaks reinforce rumors that a visual upgrade is coming. The most obvious thing that runs consistently between generations appears to be their overall forms, with three sizes of device (previous leaks suggest the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra will sport similar dimensions to their predecessors), along with the number of camera lenses on each device.
