The Rehearsal is easily one of the best shows of 2022, and it's also unlike anything else you'll watch on TV this year. Nathan Fielder's series initially claimed to be about helping people plan for "life's biggest moments" by guiding them through lengthy, disorienting, and hyperrealistic trial runs, and then it became about... a bunch of other stuff. And it inspired a lot of internet discourse. (The sign of a true hit these days.) Ahead of the Season 1 finale, HBO went ahead and confirmed the series will return for Season 2.

20 HOURS AGO