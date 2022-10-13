ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Rehearsal Season 2: Latest News, Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know

The Rehearsal is easily one of the best shows of 2022, and it's also unlike anything else you'll watch on TV this year. Nathan Fielder's series initially claimed to be about helping people plan for "life's biggest moments" by guiding them through lengthy, disorienting, and hyperrealistic trial runs, and then it became about... a bunch of other stuff. And it inspired a lot of internet discourse. (The sign of a true hit these days.) Ahead of the Season 1 finale, HBO went ahead and confirmed the series will return for Season 2.
The Best Halloween Movies to Watch in 2022

Halloween is in just a couple of weeks (where has the time gone?), and if you're not watching at least five scary movies per day to celebrate, you're not living, baby! Costumes and candy are nothing compared to the simple joy of sitting down on your couch, turning off all the lights, and giving yourself over to the feeling of abject terror. It's the reason for the season.
Jeannie Mai Jenkins Tapped To Host ‘America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation’ On Amazon Freevee

Former The Real co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins has been tapped as host of America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation on Amazon Freevee. The 10-episode cooking competition series premieres December 9, with new episodes airing weekly until February 10 exclusively on Amazon Freevee in the U.S. and UK. Each of the 11 contestants will present their dishes throughout a series of challenges that test their culinary abilities and on-camera personality. Each week, the contestants will stand in front of the judges’ panel, composed of America’s Test Kitchen alums Dan Souza, Elle Simone Scott, Jack Bishop, and Julia Collin Davison, as well as special guest judges....

