GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in and around Butts County this weekend.

Read full article on original website
Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Methodists offering family fun, face painting, selfie spot as part of Pumpkin Patch fundraiser
Pumpkins large and small, orange, white, and green will be on sale at the Jackson United Methodist Church on Third Street through Oct. 31. “If you plan to buy a pumpkin or two to celebrate fall consider one from the JUMC Pumpkin Patch,” said JUMC Youth Leader Debbie Bell.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Butts County Jail Blotter
The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Mark Anthony Ballew♦ , 43, Steele...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Long road: Jackson High softball faces long trip for softball super regional
In the past, the first and second place fast pitch softball teams in each region hosted first and second round games in the state playoffs, with the winners heading to the Elite 8 in Columbus. But due to a continuing shortage of umpires qualified to officiate, and to make sure...
Comments / 0