ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in and around Butts County this weekend.

By Noemi Griffin noemi.griffin@scompapers.com
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Butts County Jail Blotter

The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Mark Anthony Ballew♦ , 43, Steele...
BUTTS COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy