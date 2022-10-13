New York City has long been understood as a hotbed for basketball talent and breeding ground for innovation in the game. Never was this truer than in the 1980s and 1990s, when a new class of point guard arose from the city’s playgrounds. Players like Kenny Anderson, Mark Jackson, Stephon Marbury, God Shammgod, Kenny Smith, Rafer Alston, Rod Strickland and Dwayne “Pearl” Washington reshaped the way the game was played. NYC Point Gods, a new documentary on Showtime, highlights this era and the rise of the Big Apple’s best. NYC POINT GODS: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Today, we take...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 MINUTES AGO