Oconomowoc, WI

onfocus.news

WIAA Playoff Football: Division 5 Matchups

#6 Brookfield Academy @ # University School of Milwaukee. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hear them roar: Lions duo wins state title

MADISON — New Berlin Eisenhower has experienced a good level of success in recent years as a program, but never to the level seniors Maia Samuelson and Ava Meyer achieved Saturday afternoon at the WIAA Girls Tennis Individual Championship. Seeded No. 1 in the Division 2 doubles tournament, the...
NEW BERLIN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Top-ranked Raccoons to begin state volleyball playoffs

OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc High School girls volleyball team, which swept its Classic 8 Conference competition for the second straight season, finished the regular season 33-1 and ranked atop the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division-1 state poll. The Raccoons will begin WIAA playoff action at 7 p.m. Saturday when...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Owls, Orioles claim North Shore titles

SAUKVILLE — History was rewritten on a beautiful autumn afternoon at Tendick Park in Saukville Oct. 15 when the Slinger girls and the Hartford boys’ cross country teams were rewarded for their patience as both won long-sought-after North Shore Conference titles. First it was the top-ranked Slinger girls,...
SAUKVILLE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

State football playoff brackets announced - Waukesha

The WIAA announced its playoff brackets for the football postseason on Saturday morning, with 14 area teams earning spots in the first round. Five Waukesha County teams received No. 1 seeds in their bracket segments. In Division 1, Arrowhead earned a one-seed and will host No. 8 Janesville Parker on Friday, while Muskego also earned a top seed and will host No. 8 Kenosha Indian Trail. In Division 2, Brookfield Central picked up a No. 1 spot and will host No. 8 Union Grove, while No. 1 Kettle Moraine will welcome eight-seed Milton on Friday night. Defending state champion Catholic Memorial earned a No. 1 seed in Division 4 after going undefeated in the regular season, and will play host to No. 8 Edgerton.
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Tosa brewery runs out of beer after opening weekend crowds

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A new brewery in Wauwatosa is back open after a busy opening weekend led to a shortage of beer. "It was everything we dreamed this place could be and thought it could be in a couple years," said Nick Leak, Lion's Tail Brewing Co. vice president of operations and marketing. "It was like that on weekend one. It was outstanding, a great problem to have," he added.
WAUWATOSA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Sandra L. Niemeier

Aug. 2, 1944 - Oct. 13, 2022. Sandra L. Niemeier, 78, of Palmyra, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice Center with her loving family by her side. She was born on August 2, 1944, in Menomonee Falls, the daughter of Adrian and Jean (Sperberg) Tetting. On...
PALMYRA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | Soft open for Dunham’s Sports in West Bend, WI

Washington County, WI – Dunham’s Sports, 1291 W. Paradise Dr., in West Bend, WI held a soft opening today in what was the former Elder-Beerman/Boston Store. The Grand Opening will be Friday, October 21, 2022. Hours are Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Margaret 'Marge' Legate

Margaret ‘Marge’ Legate (nee Meunier, formerly Schultz), age 84 years, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on October 11, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Marge was born on October 9, 1938 in Milwaukee to John and Lucille (nee Loper) Meunier. She was...
WEST BEND, WI
CBS 58

Early taste of winter arrives on Monday

It's unfortunately time to break out the winter jackets as an early taste of winter arrives on Monday. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s by early Monday morning with another Freeze Warning in effect for the entire area. It'll feel way colder than the low 30s as you head...
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

7 best cheese curds in Kenosha

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Is there such a thing as too much cheese in a fried cheese curd?. The answer — to one...
KENOSHA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Travelers along the Highway: Hobos, Hired Hand and Goat Man | By Dave Bohn

Washington Co., WI – For over 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee Is The Drunkest City In America

MILWAUKEE – SEPTEMBER 13: Partial view of the Milwaukee skyline on September 13, 2015 in Milwaukee, … [+] Wisconsin. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) Milwaukee ranks as the drunkest city in America. Clever Real Estate recently published a new composite study The Drunkest Cities in America: 2022 Data,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wwisradio.com

Culver’s Serial Robber Strikes Again

(Lake Mills, WI) — There is a warning about a serial Culver’s robber in southeastern Wisconsin. Police in Lake Mills say they are looking for a man driving a maroon Jeep who robbed their Culver’s drive-through last month. Investigators say he is also suspected of robbing Culver’s Mequon and Janesville. No one is saying why the man is targeting Culver’s. His pictures are online, police are asking anyone who knows anything to please come forward.
LAKE MILLS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Robert “Bob” E. Bartell, 73

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Grafton Mueller Funeral Home, 979 N. Green Bay Road from 10:00AM to 12:00PM (Noon) for Robert “Bob” E. Bartell, who died on October 10, 2022 at the age of 73 years from natural causes. Memorials to Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated. Special Thank-you from Bob’s family to the Silverado staff and residents for their kindness and loving care. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
GRAFTON, WI
On Milwaukee

Dominic the Food Reviewer: Delafield Brewhaus

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. This weekend I got to check out the Delafield Brewhaus...
DELAFIELD, WI

