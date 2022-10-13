Read full article on original website
onfocus.news
WIAA Playoff Football: Division 5 Matchups
#6 Brookfield Academy @ # University School of Milwaukee. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hear them roar: Lions duo wins state title
MADISON — New Berlin Eisenhower has experienced a good level of success in recent years as a program, but never to the level seniors Maia Samuelson and Ava Meyer achieved Saturday afternoon at the WIAA Girls Tennis Individual Championship. Seeded No. 1 in the Division 2 doubles tournament, the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Top-ranked Raccoons to begin state volleyball playoffs
OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc High School girls volleyball team, which swept its Classic 8 Conference competition for the second straight season, finished the regular season 33-1 and ranked atop the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division-1 state poll. The Raccoons will begin WIAA playoff action at 7 p.m. Saturday when...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Owls, Orioles claim North Shore titles
SAUKVILLE — History was rewritten on a beautiful autumn afternoon at Tendick Park in Saukville Oct. 15 when the Slinger girls and the Hartford boys’ cross country teams were rewarded for their patience as both won long-sought-after North Shore Conference titles. First it was the top-ranked Slinger girls,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
State football playoff brackets announced - Waukesha
The WIAA announced its playoff brackets for the football postseason on Saturday morning, with 14 area teams earning spots in the first round. Five Waukesha County teams received No. 1 seeds in their bracket segments. In Division 1, Arrowhead earned a one-seed and will host No. 8 Janesville Parker on Friday, while Muskego also earned a top seed and will host No. 8 Kenosha Indian Trail. In Division 2, Brookfield Central picked up a No. 1 spot and will host No. 8 Union Grove, while No. 1 Kettle Moraine will welcome eight-seed Milton on Friday night. Defending state champion Catholic Memorial earned a No. 1 seed in Division 4 after going undefeated in the regular season, and will play host to No. 8 Edgerton.
WISN
Tosa brewery runs out of beer after opening weekend crowds
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A new brewery in Wauwatosa is back open after a busy opening weekend led to a shortage of beer. "It was everything we dreamed this place could be and thought it could be in a couple years," said Nick Leak, Lion's Tail Brewing Co. vice president of operations and marketing. "It was like that on weekend one. It was outstanding, a great problem to have," he added.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Sandra L. Niemeier
Aug. 2, 1944 - Oct. 13, 2022. Sandra L. Niemeier, 78, of Palmyra, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice Center with her loving family by her side. She was born on August 2, 1944, in Menomonee Falls, the daughter of Adrian and Jean (Sperberg) Tetting. On...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | Soft open for Dunham’s Sports in West Bend, WI
Washington County, WI – Dunham’s Sports, 1291 W. Paradise Dr., in West Bend, WI held a soft opening today in what was the former Elder-Beerman/Boston Store. The Grand Opening will be Friday, October 21, 2022. Hours are Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Milwaukee’s First Tornado Event in Over 20 Years Hits with 4 Simultaneous Twisters
For the first time in 22 years, a tornado has touched down in as touched down in parts of Milwaukee. On Wednesday, severe weather prompted a tornado in the Wisconsin city. According to the National Weather Service, the twister then moved and dissipated about five miles from the city’s downtown.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Margaret 'Marge' Legate
Margaret ‘Marge’ Legate (nee Meunier, formerly Schultz), age 84 years, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on October 11, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Marge was born on October 9, 1938 in Milwaukee to John and Lucille (nee Loper) Meunier. She was...
CBS 58
Early taste of winter arrives on Monday
It's unfortunately time to break out the winter jackets as an early taste of winter arrives on Monday. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s by early Monday morning with another Freeze Warning in effect for the entire area. It'll feel way colder than the low 30s as you head...
kenosha.com
7 best cheese curds in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Is there such a thing as too much cheese in a fried cheese curd?. The answer — to one...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Travelers along the Highway: Hobos, Hired Hand and Goat Man | By Dave Bohn
Washington Co., WI – For over 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Is The Drunkest City In America
MILWAUKEE – SEPTEMBER 13: Partial view of the Milwaukee skyline on September 13, 2015 in Milwaukee, … [+] Wisconsin. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) Milwaukee ranks as the drunkest city in America. Clever Real Estate recently published a new composite study The Drunkest Cities in America: 2022 Data,...
Raising Cane's plans to open 10 Milwaukee region restaurants
Raising Cane's plans to open about 10 Milwaukee region locations, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Wisconsin
If you love a good juicy chicken sandwich, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is recently opened another new location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more.
wwisradio.com
Culver’s Serial Robber Strikes Again
(Lake Mills, WI) — There is a warning about a serial Culver’s robber in southeastern Wisconsin. Police in Lake Mills say they are looking for a man driving a maroon Jeep who robbed their Culver’s drive-through last month. Investigators say he is also suspected of robbing Culver’s Mequon and Janesville. No one is saying why the man is targeting Culver’s. His pictures are online, police are asking anyone who knows anything to please come forward.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Robert “Bob” E. Bartell, 73
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Grafton Mueller Funeral Home, 979 N. Green Bay Road from 10:00AM to 12:00PM (Noon) for Robert “Bob” E. Bartell, who died on October 10, 2022 at the age of 73 years from natural causes. Memorials to Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated. Special Thank-you from Bob’s family to the Silverado staff and residents for their kindness and loving care. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
6 teens sent to Milwaukee burn center after Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion
A celebratory bonfire in Pulaski following the homecoming football game on Friday left dozens injured. Between 30 and 40 people were injured after the bonfire exploded.
On Milwaukee
Dominic the Food Reviewer: Delafield Brewhaus
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. This weekend I got to check out the Delafield Brewhaus...
