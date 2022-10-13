Read full article on original website
One year later, Salem teen still missing
SALEM, Ore. — October 15th marks one-year since the last known sighting of 18-year-old Ezra Mayhugh. The Marion County Sheriff's Office says that Mayhugh was last seen after being dropped off by a friend in downtown Salem, on October 15, 2021. He was 17 at the time he was reported missing.
Oakridge residents battling the hazardous air quality from Cedar Creek
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Residents in Oakridge are still battling hazardous air quality from the Cedar Creek Fire. The city administrator says it has been difficult. We went to Oakridge on Monday and tells us how the residents are coping. Janet Hansen is in the process of closing her shop...
Eugene man arrested in four armed robberies of delis, bar
EUGENE, Ore. — A search warrant was served and an arrest made of a suspect in four local armed robberies of delis and a bar, reports the Eugene Police Department. 49-year-old Dustin William Lindsay was arrested at his home on Thursday, October 13 after Eugene Police’s Property/Financial Crimes Unit, SWAT, Drone Team, and Crisis Negotiation Team served a warrant at his home.
EPD: Multiple arrests for Party Patrols over the weekend
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department has staffed overtime enforcement effort and focused patrols since the start of the new school year at the University of Oregon. These patrols are meant to target illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and unruly gatherings in the neighborhood areas around the university.
Eugene Police: Man arrested after firing shots from Fern Ridge Path bike path
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say they arrested a man who fired shots from the Fern Ridge Path, hitting a backyard fence. According to police, they received the call of shots fired just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 15. A man was reported to have shot a gun on the bike path near Oak Patch Road, yelled at others on the path and ducked into the bushes.
Sprinkler system extinguishes apartment duplex fire in Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore. — On October 14, the Roseburg Fire Department responded to a commercial fire at 970 NW Veterans Way; Eagles Landing. Officials say that it was reported to Douglas County Dispatch that a stove had caught fire in a unit of the apartment duplex and it was filling with smoke.
Red Flag warning in effect for Oakridge-Westfir residents due to Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A community meeting will be held October 16 at 4:00 p.m., at the Oakridge Highschool Auditorium. You can also stream it live on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook page. A red flag warning has been put into effect for October 15 and 16 due to, what...
