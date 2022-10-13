ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kpic

One year later, Salem teen still missing

SALEM, Ore. — October 15th marks one-year since the last known sighting of 18-year-old Ezra Mayhugh. The Marion County Sheriff's Office says that Mayhugh was last seen after being dropped off by a friend in downtown Salem, on October 15, 2021. He was 17 at the time he was reported missing.
SALEM, OR
kpic

Eugene man arrested in four armed robberies of delis, bar

EUGENE, Ore. — A search warrant was served and an arrest made of a suspect in four local armed robberies of delis and a bar, reports the Eugene Police Department. 49-year-old Dustin William Lindsay was arrested at his home on Thursday, October 13 after Eugene Police’s Property/Financial Crimes Unit, SWAT, Drone Team, and Crisis Negotiation Team served a warrant at his home.
EUGENE, OR
kpic

EPD: Multiple arrests for Party Patrols over the weekend

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department has staffed overtime enforcement effort and focused patrols since the start of the new school year at the University of Oregon. These patrols are meant to target illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and unruly gatherings in the neighborhood areas around the university.
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Eugene Police: Man arrested after firing shots from Fern Ridge Path bike path

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say they arrested a man who fired shots from the Fern Ridge Path, hitting a backyard fence. According to police, they received the call of shots fired just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 15. A man was reported to have shot a gun on the bike path near Oak Patch Road, yelled at others on the path and ducked into the bushes.
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Sprinkler system extinguishes apartment duplex fire in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. — On October 14, the Roseburg Fire Department responded to a commercial fire at 970 NW Veterans Way; Eagles Landing. Officials say that it was reported to Douglas County Dispatch that a stove had caught fire in a unit of the apartment duplex and it was filling with smoke.
ROSEBURG, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy