High School Football PRO

Burien, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Renton School District football team will have a game with Evergreen High School on October 17, 2022, 16:00:00.
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bolt Creek Fire crews reach critical turning point

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — After roughly a month of fighting the Bolt Creek Fire, crews could soon be departing the Cascades. Incident Commander Leonard Johnson says they’ve reached a critical point in the firefight, just in the nick of time. Once conditions are under control on the west...
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Fourth reported person shot in Tacoma within a week

TACOMA, Wash. - A 29-year-old woman was hit by gunfire while she was inside her home as a result of a nearby drive-by shooting, making her the fourth reported person to fall victim to gun violence in Tacoma within a week. The woman was rushed to the emergency room, where...
TACOMA, WA
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: West Seattle Bridge lane closures tonight, Tuesday night, and full westbound closure Wednesday night

(Latest image from ‘live’ SDOT camera atop the bridge) Westbound lanes on West Seattle Bridge closed Wednesday overnight for overhead signage adjustment. Overnight on Wednesday, October 19 to early morning Thursday, October 20 we will be closing all westbound lanes on the West Seattle Bridge to allow crews to complete overhead sign adjustment work. Once work is complete, all westbound travel lanes on the bridge will be restored. A signed detour route, directing travelers across the Spokane St Swing Bridge (low bridge) will be in place during the closure.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

8 Road Fire continues to grow in south Pierce County

Eatonville, WA. – Crews with multiple agencies have been battling the 8 Road Fire over the weekend. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says that 150 acres have burned as of Sunday. A spokesperson with the agency says air and ground crews have attacked the fire throughout the day, and ground crews will continue work throughout the night.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Violent weekend in western Washington leaves 1 dead

There were several incidents of violent shootings across western Washington this weekend. Bellingham police are investigating after two men were shot and badly wounded in the 2300 block of Valencia Street early Sunday morning. Both men, ages 31 and 28, sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police. No clear motive has...
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

Burlington business owner dies in motorcycle crash

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – A Burlington business owner was killed when his motorcycle left the roadway while he was riding in Island County Friday night. The State Patrol reports 60-year-old Edward Taylor was northbound on State Route 525 at about 11 p.m. when he crashed into a ditch. He...
BURLINGTON, WA
KING 5

Missing Lacey woman escaped from estranged husband and ran for help, police say

LACEY, Wash. — A 42-year-old woman reported missing from Lacey has been found after it was believed she was kidnapped by her estranged husband Sunday afternoon. Lacey police were called to the 3800 block of Rossberg Street Southeast around 1 p.m. on Sunday to an "unknown trouble call," according to the Lacey Police Department (LPD). Dispatch advised officers they could hear muffled screaming and sounds of a struggle on the call.
LACEY, WA

