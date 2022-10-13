(Latest image from ‘live’ SDOT camera atop the bridge) Westbound lanes on West Seattle Bridge closed Wednesday overnight for overhead signage adjustment. Overnight on Wednesday, October 19 to early morning Thursday, October 20 we will be closing all westbound lanes on the West Seattle Bridge to allow crews to complete overhead sign adjustment work. Once work is complete, all westbound travel lanes on the bridge will be restored. A signed detour route, directing travelers across the Spokane St Swing Bridge (low bridge) will be in place during the closure.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO