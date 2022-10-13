Read full article on original website
Burien, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Renton School District football team will have a game with Evergreen High School on October 17, 2022, 16:00:00.
q13fox.com
3-car crash, fires on EB I-90 near Bellevue Way causes miles-long backup
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Troopers are investigating what led up to a multi-car, fiery crash Tuesday morning on the eastbound lanes I-90 near Bellevue Way. The crash happened after 7 a.m. on the East Channel Bridge. At one point it blocked all lanes of traffic and the backup was about four miles long.
valleyrecord.com
Toddler takes meth; car crashes into school; jury sides with police | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, a jury unanimously found Federal Way police were justified in the shooting death of Robert Lightfeather; a Kent man was charged after a toddler in his care overdosed on methamphetamine; and classes were canceled at Hazen High School in Renton after a car crashed into the building.
ifiberone.com
Road rage shooting on Stevens Pass leaves one woman dead; suspect sought by Washington State Patrol
SKYKOMISH - Washington State Patrol is actively investigating a fatal shooting that happened on US 2 on Stevens Pass on Saturday. At around 7:48 p.m., Troopers say the shooting happened just east of Stevens Pass Ski Resort at the King County/Chelan County border. The incident started as road rage between...
24-year-old woman killed in road rage shooting near Skykomish
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) needs your help finding a suspect vehicle involved in a deadly road rage shooting on Saturday. A release from the WSP said the shooting happened on U.S. 2 near milepost 63 in Skykomish just after 7:45 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said...
Bolt Creek Fire crews reach critical turning point
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — After roughly a month of fighting the Bolt Creek Fire, crews could soon be departing the Cascades. Incident Commander Leonard Johnson says they’ve reached a critical point in the firefight, just in the nick of time. Once conditions are under control on the west...
q13fox.com
Fourth reported person shot in Tacoma within a week
TACOMA, Wash. - A 29-year-old woman was hit by gunfire while she was inside her home as a result of a nearby drive-by shooting, making her the fourth reported person to fall victim to gun violence in Tacoma within a week. The woman was rushed to the emergency room, where...
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: West Seattle Bridge lane closures tonight, Tuesday night, and full westbound closure Wednesday night
(Latest image from ‘live’ SDOT camera atop the bridge) Westbound lanes on West Seattle Bridge closed Wednesday overnight for overhead signage adjustment. Overnight on Wednesday, October 19 to early morning Thursday, October 20 we will be closing all westbound lanes on the West Seattle Bridge to allow crews to complete overhead sign adjustment work. Once work is complete, all westbound travel lanes on the bridge will be restored. A signed detour route, directing travelers across the Spokane St Swing Bridge (low bridge) will be in place during the closure.
q13fox.com
Employee shot during attempted robbery in Columbia City; search continues for suspect
SEATTLE - A search is underway for a suspect after a shooting during an attempted robbery Monday in Seattle's Columbia City neighborhood. Officers responded to reports of a disturbance before noon in the 4400 block of Rainier Avenue South, and shortly after the initial call another person called 911 to report a man was shot in the same area.
8 Road Fire continues to grow in south Pierce County
Eatonville, WA. – Crews with multiple agencies have been battling the 8 Road Fire over the weekend. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says that 150 acres have burned as of Sunday. A spokesperson with the agency says air and ground crews have attacked the fire throughout the day, and ground crews will continue work throughout the night.
Violent weekend in western Washington leaves 1 dead
There were several incidents of violent shootings across western Washington this weekend. Bellingham police are investigating after two men were shot and badly wounded in the 2300 block of Valencia Street early Sunday morning. Both men, ages 31 and 28, sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police. No clear motive has...
q13fox.com
Troopers investigate fatal road rage shooting on SR 2 in Skykomish
SKYKOMISH, Wash. - The Washington State patrol is asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect and car that drove away from the scene after a deadly shooting in Skykomish over the weekend. The incident happened before 8 p.m. Saturday on State Route 2 near milepost 63.
kpug1170.com
Burlington business owner dies in motorcycle crash
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – A Burlington business owner was killed when his motorcycle left the roadway while he was riding in Island County Friday night. The State Patrol reports 60-year-old Edward Taylor was northbound on State Route 525 at about 11 p.m. when he crashed into a ditch. He...
Two people survive shooting at Federal Way apartment complex
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Detectives are investigating after two people were shot in Federal Way on Monday morning. At 10:16 a.m., officers were called to a shooting at the Greystone Meadows Apartments at 31500 First Avenue South. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. Both victims...
q13fox.com
Crews continue to contain 'human-caused' 8 Road Fire near Eatonville
EATONVILLE, Wash. - About 100 properties near Eatonville are under a Level 1 "Be Ready" evacuation order due to a wildfire that was human-caused. The 8 Road Fire was first reported on Oct. 15 at about 4 p.m. Fire officials said the fire is burning on Washington State Department of...
q13fox.com
Pierce County residents, fearful of losing homes, farms & wildlife, vow to fight airport proposal
GRAHAM, Wash. - More than 200 filled a room at the lodge at Frontier Park in Graham Monday night, vowing to fight a proposal that would build a new airport in a rural area of Pierce County. Many frustrated residents at the meeting said they had no idea that land...
Chronicle
Downtown Restaurant Worker Hit in the Head With Gun and Robbed, Olympia Police Say
A downtown restaurant worker was hit in the head with a gun and robbed, according to Olympia police. And the suspect is still at large, Lt. Paul Lower said. About 9:30 p.m. Oct. 11, the suspect entered a restaurant in the 400 block of Legion Way Southeast just before it closed for the night, Lower said.
Missing Lacey woman escaped from estranged husband and ran for help, police say
LACEY, Wash. — A 42-year-old woman reported missing from Lacey has been found after it was believed she was kidnapped by her estranged husband Sunday afternoon. Lacey police were called to the 3800 block of Rossberg Street Southeast around 1 p.m. on Sunday to an "unknown trouble call," according to the Lacey Police Department (LPD). Dispatch advised officers they could hear muffled screaming and sounds of a struggle on the call.
Man shot, gunman arrested at Everett convenience store
EVERETT, Wash. — A man has been shot at an Everett convenience store. At about 10:45 a.m. on Friday, a man was shot at the Arco AM/PM at 7915 Evergreen Way. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspected shooter was taken into custody. Video...
Seattle woman who took 5-year-old daughter during supervised visit charged
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The video about the father being reunited with his daughter originally aired on Oct. 13. A woman who took her 5-year-old daughter during a supervised visit was charged with first-degree custodial interference, a class C felony, on Monday. Kiana Sanchez, 30, took her daughter during...
