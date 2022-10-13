NORTH BEND, Ore. — It's expected to be a happy Mall-O-Ween for the first time in a couple of years at Pony Village Mall in North Bend. The mall will host it's trick-or-treat event Halloween night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. after canceling the event in previous years due to the pandemic.

NORTH BEND, OR ・ 21 HOURS AGO