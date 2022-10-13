Read full article on original website
Related
KVAL
Mall-O-Ween to bring out Bay Area's little ghouls and goblins for Halloween
NORTH BEND, Ore. — It's expected to be a happy Mall-O-Ween for the first time in a couple of years at Pony Village Mall in North Bend. The mall will host it's trick-or-treat event Halloween night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. after canceling the event in previous years due to the pandemic.
KVAL
Star volleyball player commits to U of O
COOS BAY, Ore. — A Bay Area athlete, just in her junior year at Marshfield High School, commits to her school of choice. Bridget Gould says she owes much of her success to a Coos Bay gym. Northwest Fitness has been cranking out star athletes in recent years. Marshfield...
Comments / 0