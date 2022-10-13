ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

high-profile.com

Renovation Completed on The Huntington Theatre

Boston – Shawmut Design and Construction and The Huntington announced the reopening of The Huntington Theatre following its transformational renovation to restore, renovate, and modernize the almost 100-year-old landmark. In partnership with Bruner/Cott Architects and Leggat McCall Properties, the $58 million preservation, restoration, and revitalization to the historic building,...
BOSTON, MA
high-profile.com

BPDA Approves New Developments in October

Boston – The Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) board of directors recently approved four new development projects representing 1,781,159sf. The new projects will support approximately 1,620 construction jobs and 2,875 permanent jobs. The 244-284 A Street project in Fort Point will build three new buildings and an underground...
BOSTON, MA
high-profile.com

Architecture Firm Selected for Third Rock Ventures Project

Boston – Third Rock Ventures has engaged Elkus Manfredi Architects to conceive of and design its new workplace at 201 Brookline Avenue in the heart of the emerging Fenway life science district in Boston. “Third Rock Ventures is committed to creating a design for a work environment that supports...
BOSTON, MA
high-profile.com

City Kids Supports Action Inc. in Gloucester

Gloucester, MA – City Kids, a youth education nonprofit created by City Realty Group, donated 20 Chromebooks to Action Inc, a Gloucester-based nonprofit and community action agency. The mission of Action Inc. is to build an equitable and resilient community by creating opportunities for all on Cape Ann. City...
GLOUCESTER, MA
high-profile.com

Two Architecture Firms Selected for Brown’s Life Sciences Building

Providence, RI – Brown University has selected an architecture team to design its planned integrated life sciences building in Providence’s Jewelry District neighborhood. Deborah Berke Partners, a New York City-based practice, and Ballinger, a Philadelphia-based team of architects, engineers, planners and designers, will work in partnership with the university. A vote by the Corporation of Brown University during its fall meetings in October approved the selection of the architecture team, marking an important next step toward realizing Brown’s long-held vision to create state-of-the art research space for the life sciences in proximity to its Warren Alpert Medical School, School of Public Health, School of Engineering and affiliated hospital partners.
PROVIDENCE, RI

