dbusiness.com
DBusiness Daily Update: Fundraising Professionals Planning National Philanthropy Day Breakfast Oct. 27, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Fundraising Professionals Planning National Philanthropy Day Breakfast Oct. 27. The Greater Detroit Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals...
dbusiness.com
Mad Men
Lee Iacocca stood before mourners at Kirk in the Hills in Bloomfield Township on Aug. 21, 1993, and recognized plenty of familiar faces. Composing himself against tears, he invoked the memory of a man they all loved. In life, Glen Fortinberry’s face was indelible, with a broad forehead under a...
dbusiness.com
Make it Home Program Helps More Detroiters Become Homeowners in 2022
The Rocket Community Fund, the United Community Housing Coalition (UCHC), and officials from the city of Detroit, have announced that 239 Detroit families will become homeowners through the Make It Home program this year, bringing the program’s total to 1,396 families that have avoided tax foreclosure-related displacement since the program’s launch in 2017.
dbusiness.com
New Ford Atlanta Research and Innovation Center to Draw Tech Talent
Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn is opening the Ford Atlanta Research and Innovation Center (FARIC) to advance the company’s digital transformation in areas such as software-led connected vehicles, artificial intelligence, university research, and more. FARIC joins a network of Ford research and development facilities in Tel Aviv and Palo...
dbusiness.com
Detroit’s Opus IVS Adds Live Assistance to Remote Assisted Programming Platform
Opus IVS, a global diagnostic, ADAS calibration, programming, and on-demand remote support company based in Detroit, today announced the latest enhancement of its Remote Assisted Programming (RAP) platform with the addition of IVS 360 Support for live, on-demand assistance from a team of hundreds of OEM dealer master technicians. The...
dbusiness.com
Lawrence Tech in Southfield Inducts 10 to Engineering Hall of Fame
Ten people were inducted into the Lawrence Technological University College of Engineering Hall of Fame in Southfield, including seven people who would have been inducted in a ceremony in the fall of 2020 were it not for the pandemic. “The achievements of these outstanding alumni are further evidence that LTU...
dbusiness.com
Alta Equipment Group in Livonia Acquires Ohio Equipment Distributor for $51M
Alta Equipment Group Inc. in Livonia today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Ecoverse Industries, a full line distributor of environmental processing equipment headquartered in Avon, Ohio, with 15 sub dealers throughout North America. The purchase price includes $42.5 million in cash, $2.5 million of Alta...
dbusiness.com
Sue Voyles of Logos Communications in Canton Township Receives Two 2022 Clarion Awards
Logos Communications based in Canton Township has been honored for excellence in the field of communications by the Association for Women in Communications (AWC) as a part of its 2022 Clarion Awards competition. Sue Voyles, owner and president of the company, has won 13 Clarion awards since its founding 23...
dbusiness.com
DBusiness Breakfast Series — The Business of Cannabis
The DBusiness Breakfast Series hosted a panel discussion on the Business of Cannabis on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Mike Ilitch School of Business at Wayne State University in Detroit. The event featured a panel discussion regarding the current challenges and opportunities for doing business in today’s market with Robin Schneider, executive director at the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association; Barton Morris, principal attorney and founder of the Cannabis Legal Group in Royal Oak; Calvin Johnson, NFL Hall of Famer and chief executive strategist and co-founder of Primitv Holdings; and former Detroit Lion Rob Sims, co-founder of Primitv. Before the discussion, guests enjoyed networking with a strolling breakfast and coffee. The event was sponsored by Absolute Succession, DeHydr8, the Detroit Pistons, Greystone Financial, Hylant Group, Mary Jane’s Friends & Co., Plunkett Cooney, and more. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
dbusiness.com
Detroit Opera Opens Dance Season with Alonzo King LINES Ballet’s “Deep River”
Detroit Opera’s 2022–23 dance season opens Oct. 21-22 with an inaugural presentation of “Deep River” by the San Francisco-based Alonzo King LINES Ballet. “Deep River” is a “soulful, powerful” new work that fuses Black spirituals with dance, set to a score by jazz pianist, composer, and MacArthur Fellow Jason Moran, and sung by Grammy Award-winning vocalist Lisa Fischer. The ballet was developed for the dance company’s 40th anniversary tour.
dbusiness.com
Zeiss Industrial Opens Optics Quality Excellence Center in Wixom
Zeiss Industrial Quality Solutions North America, a Germany-based optics and optoelectronics inspection equipment company, has opened a Quality Excellence Center in Wixom. The 80,000-square-foot, two-floor facility houses nearly 170 employees of Zeiss’ Industrial Quality and Research (IQR) division. “What an exciting day, being together with customers, team members, all...
dbusiness.com
Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers 20th Annual Charity Golf Outing
Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Roseville, hosted its 20th annual Charity Golf Outing on Friday, Sept. 30, at Cracklewood Golf Club in Macomb Township. Funds from the event benefit the mission of the nonprofit to provide independence for older and disabled adults who need assistance to remain safely in their own homes. Guests enjoyed 18 holes of golf, a continental breakfast, a lunch, a steak dinner, prizes, a silent auction, and raffles. Event sponsors include Emerald Business Park, MST Steel Corp., St. Kieran Catholic Church, Express Employment Professionals, and more. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
