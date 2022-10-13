The DBusiness Breakfast Series hosted a panel discussion on the Business of Cannabis on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Mike Ilitch School of Business at Wayne State University in Detroit. The event featured a panel discussion regarding the current challenges and opportunities for doing business in today’s market with Robin Schneider, executive director at the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association; Barton Morris, principal attorney and founder of the Cannabis Legal Group in Royal Oak; Calvin Johnson, NFL Hall of Famer and chief executive strategist and co-founder of Primitv Holdings; and former Detroit Lion Rob Sims, co-founder of Primitv. Before the discussion, guests enjoyed networking with a strolling breakfast and coffee. The event was sponsored by Absolute Succession, DeHydr8, the Detroit Pistons, Greystone Financial, Hylant Group, Mary Jane’s Friends & Co., Plunkett Cooney, and more. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.

