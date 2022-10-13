Presented with a challenge, Abby cleverly uncovers an opportunity to undermine the Sheriff. Startattle.com – Walker: Independence | The CW. Hoyt grows tired of playing second fiddle to Calian in the eyes of Lucia’s family before the two must work together to fend off a team of bandits. Calian’s drive to help, however, may jeopardize his standing within his tribe. Kate is relentless in her pursuit of information on Abby, Kai once again proves himself invaluable, and Gus grapples with the trauma that comes with wearing the badge. The episode was directed by Larry Teng and written by Michael Carnes and Josh Gilbert.

