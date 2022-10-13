ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

East New York (Season 1 Episode 4) “Snapped” trailer, release date

When the team receives an unusual call for police assistance, they must employ creative methods to defuse a critical family conflict. Also, Haywood's mother encourages her to connect with her estranged father, and rookie officer Bentley bristles at career advice from his mentor, Sandeford. This episode was directed by Scott Ellis and written by Judith McCreary.
Young Sheldon (Season 6 Episode 4) trailer, release date

Sheldon makes a terrifying mathematical discovery while tutoring Billy. Also, Mary is jealous of Missy's relationship with Mandy and MeeMaw. Network: CBS. Release date: October 20, 2022 at 8pm EST. Cast:. · Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper. · Jim Parsons as...
Manifest West (2022 movie) trailer, release date

A coming of age story told through the eyes of a young girl whose family spirals out of control after they decide to live off the grid. February 6, 2022 : USA (Mammoth Film Festival) November 11, 2022 : USA (Theaters, Streaming) Manifest West...
The Rookie: Feds (Season 1 Episode 4) “To Die For” trailer, release date

Simone and Carter get trapped in the tropics while hunting down a suspect on the run. Simone's unexpected meet-cute with Dina (Jessica Betts) throws a wrench into Cutty's love life, and Elena's high-end fashion splurge cracks open an unsolved murder mystery.
From Scratch (2022 miniseries) Netflix, Zoe Saldana, trailer, release date

From Scratch follows Amy (Zoe Saldaña), an American artist who finds romance with a Sicilian chef (Eugenio Mastrandrea) in Italy. She embarks on a life-changing journey of love, loss, resilience and hope across cultures and continents. Network: Netflix. Release date: October 21,...
S.W.A.T. (Season 6 Episode 3) “Woah Black Betty” trailer, release date

When S.W.A.T.'s armored vehicle is stolen, the squad must team up with FBI Agent Vasquez (guest star Jessica Camacho), a former LAPD officer who was once denied a position on the S.W.A.T. team, to stop the vehicle from being used in a potential t–rorist attack.
One of Us Is Lying (Season 2) Peacock, trailer, release date

Following the heart-pounding conclusion of Season One, the Bayview Four have a very d–dly secret. In Season Two we'll see just how far they'll go to protect their secret, themselves, and each other. Network: Peacock. Release date:...
Walker: Independence (Season 1 Episode 3) “Blood & Whiskey” trailer, release date

Presented with a challenge, Abby cleverly uncovers an opportunity to undermine the Sheriff. Hoyt grows tired of playing second fiddle to Calian in the eyes of Lucia's family before the two must work together to fend off a team of bandits. Calian's drive to help, however, may jeopardize his standing within his tribe. Kate is relentless in her pursuit of information on Abby, Kai once again proves himself invaluable, and Gus grapples with the trauma that comes with wearing the badge. The episode was directed by Larry Teng and written by Michael Carnes and Josh Gilbert.
Grey’s Anatomy (Season 19 Episode 3) trailer, release date

Bailey recruits the interns to create a series of social media videos informing teens about se—l health. – Chris Carmack as Dr. Atticus "Link" Lincoln. – Anthony Hill as Dr. Winston Ndugu. – Alexis Floyd as Dr. Simone Griffith.
Noel Next Door (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

A hard-working, single mom gets into a war of words with a neighbor who she feels is ruining Christmas, only to find that this misunderstood grouch just may steal her heart. Noel Next Door is a Hallmark romance movie directed by Max McGuire...

